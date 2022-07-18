Moody's affirms Sawit Sumbermas' Caa1 CFR, downgrades notes' rating to Caa2, and revises outlook to stable

Singapore, July 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Sawit Sumbermas Sarana Tbk (P.T.) (SSMS)'s Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR).

At the same time, Moody's has downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1 the backed senior unsecured rating on the US dollar notes issued by the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, SSMS Plantation Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Moody's has also revised the outlook to stable from negative.

"The affirmation of SSMS' Caa1 CFR and revision of the outlook to stable reflects the reduction in near-term refinancing risk following SSMS' repayment of most of its US dollar notes with new bank loans," says Maisam Hasnain, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst. "Absent any increase in shareholder distributions, SSMS will have enough cash to repay the remaining notes at maturity in January 2023."

"The downgrade of the US dollar notes to Caa2 reflects their subordination relative to the secured bank debt in SSMS' capital structure," adds Hasnain, who is also Moody's Lead Analyst for SSMS.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 8 July, SSMS announced via the results of its tender offer that it will redeem $259.725 million of its $300 million notes at 90 cents on the dollar. The discounted notes buyback, which is being funded with an IDR3.6 trillion (around $240 million) syndicated loan, will help SSMS preserve its liquidity and prevent a deterioration in credit quality.

Moody's expects SSMS to generate sufficient internal cash to redeem the residual $40.275 million notes when they mature in January 2023 and meet the annual amortization payments on the new syndicated loan.

However, the buyback of the notes at a discount to par value and the diminished creditor rights of the residual noteholders highlight the company's very high credit exposure to governance risks.

The residual $40.275 million of SSMS' outstanding unsecured notes are rated one notch below the CFR because they will make up only around 10% of SSMS' total debt in its new capital structure. Noteholders will have to contend with secured bank debt, which has a priority claim and ranks ahead of the notes, thereby reducing the notes' recovery prospects in the event of a potential default.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if SSMS materially improves its governance practices and corporate transparency, particularly around financial policies and related-party transactions, while maintaining adequate liquidity.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings (1) if SSMS' liquidity weakens such that internal cash sources are insufficient to meet cash needs including scheduled debt maturities; or (2) governance risks increase further, including material cash leakage from SSMS to related parties.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296919. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange in December 2013, Sawit Sumbermas Sarana Tbk (P.T.) is a palm oil producer with a market capitalization of around IDR13.1 trillion ($876 million) as of 15 July 2022.

