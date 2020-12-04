Moody's affirms Sbanken ASA's A3 deposit rating; outlook changed to positive

London, 04 December 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed Sbanken ASA's (Sbanken) deposit ratings of A3/P-2
and senior unsecured ratings of (P)A3/(P)P-2. Furthermore,
the rating agency affirmed the baseline credit assessment (BCA) at baa1
and the adjusted BCA at baa1. The counterparty risk assessment
(CRA) and the counterparty risk rating (CRR) were also affirmed at A1(cr)/P1
and A1/P-1 respectively. The outlook on the long-term
deposits was changed to positive from stable.
The rating affirmation reflects Sbanken's (1) strengthened capital
position as a result of strong earnings generation and lower than anticipated
credit growth, (2) low and continuously improving risk profile,
which has remained resilient despite shocks in the Norwegian economy from
the Coronavirus pandemic and the volatile oil prices, and (3) strengthened
deposit franchise, which has resulted in lower than expected use
of market funds in favour of customer deposits.
The positive outlook on Sbanken's long-term deposit ratings
indicates upward pressure on its BCA and reflects Moody's expectation
that (1) the bank will continue strengthening its capital position as
credit growth continues to moderate and the bank's profitability
remains resilient and above that of its mortgage lender peers, (2)
asset risk will remain low supported by slower lending growth and tighter
underwriting standards on the banks' unsecured portfolio and (3)
the increased levels of customer deposits will be sustained and continue
to increase, which will result in limited use of additional market
funds.
The full set of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
STRENGTHENING FUNDAMENTALS
The affirmation of the baa1 BCA and adjusted BCA reflects the bank's
strengthening financial metrics in the past years and its resilience during
the pandemic as demonstrated by low level of problem loans, strong
capitalization and a solid retail-based funding profile.
These strengths are balanced against the bank's monoline business
model resulting in lack of revenue diversification.
Sbanken's level of non-performing loans has remained broadly
unchanged at 0.71% at end September 2020 (0.69%
at end December 2019) while loan loss provisions increased only marginally
to 0.21% in the nine months of 2020 as a result of the Coronavirus
pandemic, from 0.17% in 2019, reflecting the
bank's low risk, primarily mortgage, lending book.
We expect the bank's asset quality to remain resilient despite on-going
challenges in the operating environment as the bank benefits from low
risk mortgages with an average loan-to-value (LTV) of 52.8%,
which compares favourably to other Norwegian rated peers.
Sbanken's BCA is also supported by its strong capitalization with
a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 17.2%
and a strong leverage ratio (as measured by tangible common equity to
tangible banking assets) of 6.8% at end Q3 2020, improved
from 15.1% and 6.1% respectively in 2018 after
the bank reduced its growth rate. Moody's expects that Sbanken's
capital base will remain strong going forward owning to a lower rate of
credit growth and its internal capital generation capacity.
Although Sbanken focuses on low-risk mortgage lending, profitability
has been sound and has been consistently stronger compared to mortgage
peers, with a net income to tangible assets ratio of around 0.7%
at end September 2020 compared to the peer average of 0.3%.
Going forward, Moody's expects Sbanken's profitability
to remain resilient despite pressures arising from lower levels of interest
rates.
Furthermore, Sbanken's BCA also benefits from its retail-based
funding profile which compares favourably to other domestic Moody's
rated peers. Market funds account for just 19.3%
tangible banking assets and the ratio has remained broadly unchanged since
2017—despite our previous expectation that the bank would increase
its use of market funds to finance lending growth—as Sbanken has
been successful on attracting customer deposits.
LOSS GIVEN FAILURE ANALYSIS
The affirmation of the deposit ratings at A3/P-2 and senior unsecured
rating of (P)A3/(P)P-2 reflect the aforementioned BCA and the one-positive
uplift above the adjusted BCA due to high volumes of loss absorbing obligations
protecting depositors and senior creditors.
The affirmation of the Counterparty Risk Assessment and Counterparty Risk
Ratings at A1(cr)/P-1(cr) and A1/P-1 respectively,
reflect three notches of uplift as indicated by Loss Given Failure (LGF)
analysis due to large volumes of loss absorbing liabilities protecting
counterparties in case of failure. Three notches above the adjusted
BCA is the maximum uplift possible in the LGF analysis.
OUTLOOK
The positive outlook on Sbanken's long-term deposit ratings
indicates upward pressure on its BCA and recognizes its strengthened capital
position as a result of strong earnings generation and lower than anticipated
credit growth, which further supports the bank's asset quality.
Sbanken's CET1 ratio of 16.8% is well above the regulatory
minimum requirements of 12.5% and the bank's internal
target ratio of 13%. Moody's expects that Sbanken's
strong capitalization will be supported by the bank's resilient
internal capital generation capacity and continued moderation in credit
growth, which will further support the bank's good loss absorption
buffers. Furthermore, the rating agency expects Sbanken's
profitability to continue to compare favourably to mortgage focused peers,
despite some pressure stemming from the lower interest rate environment.
The positive outlook also reflects the rating agency's expectation
of a sustained reduction in asset risk. Sbanken had significantly
moderated the pace of lending growth over the past 18 months, with
the loan book increasing by approximately 2.9% during 2019
and 2.4% in the first months of 2020 compared to an average
annual growth of 11.7% during 2016-2018, as
the bank's operations mature and the bank's focus has shifted
towards long-term profitable clients. Moody's expects
the bank's future mortgage growth to be more in line with the rest
of the market. At the same time the unsecured lending, which
has been the main source of problem loans in the past, contracted
by 16% compared to 12% growth in 2019, as the bank
has tightened its underwriting criteria.
Furthermore, the upward pressure on the BCA is also driven by the
bank's lower than expected use of market funds in favour of customer
deposits. Sbanken has grown its deposit base by 6.7%
during 2019 and 10.3% in the first nine months of 2020 leading
to a deposit to loan ratio of 70% which compares positively to
the average 42% of the other Moody's rated Nordic lenders.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF RATINGS
The positive outlook would transform into a rating upgrade in the next
12-18 months, provided that Sbanken continues to exhibit
resilience in its financial performance and is able to sustain its strong
asset quality and capitalization, while maintaining a moderate level
of credit growth. Upward rating pressure could also develop because
of a larger cushion of loss absorbing obligations protecting creditors
and depositors in case of failure.
The BCA would likely be subject to downward pressure if (1) there were
a significant reduction in capital, as a result of a distribution
or as a result of a material deterioration in Sbanken's asset quality;
(2) financing conditions become more difficult or the macroeconomic environment
deteriorates more than currently expected, leading to a lower Macro
Profile, while its recurring profitability were to deteriorate from
current level; or (3) the proportion of market funds were significantly
increase. Downward rating pressure on the long-term deposit
rating may also develop because of smaller volumes of loss absorbing obligations,
protecting creditors and depositors in case of failure.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Sbanken ASA
Affirmations:
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed baa1
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
baa1
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed A1(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed A1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed P-1
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)A3
....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2
....Short-term Bank Deposit Rating,
Affirmed P-2
....Long-term Bank Deposit Rating,
Affirmed A3, Outlook has been changed to Positive From Stable
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Effie Tsotsani
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Simon Ainsworth
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454