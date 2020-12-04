info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Sbanken ASA's A3 deposit rating; outlook changed to positive

04 Dec 2020

London, 04 December 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Sbanken ASA's (Sbanken) deposit ratings of A3/P-2 and senior unsecured ratings of (P)A3/(P)P-2. Furthermore, the rating agency affirmed the baseline credit assessment (BCA) at baa1 and the adjusted BCA at baa1. The counterparty risk assessment (CRA) and the counterparty risk rating (CRR) were also affirmed at A1(cr)/P1 and A1/P-1 respectively. The outlook on the long-term deposits was changed to positive from stable.

The rating affirmation reflects Sbanken's (1) strengthened capital position as a result of strong earnings generation and lower than anticipated credit growth, (2) low and continuously improving risk profile, which has remained resilient despite shocks in the Norwegian economy from the Coronavirus pandemic and the volatile oil prices, and (3) strengthened deposit franchise, which has resulted in lower than expected use of market funds in favour of customer deposits.

The positive outlook on Sbanken's long-term deposit ratings indicates upward pressure on its BCA and reflects Moody's expectation that (1) the bank will continue strengthening its capital position as credit growth continues to moderate and the bank's profitability remains resilient and above that of its mortgage lender peers, (2) asset risk will remain low supported by slower lending growth and tighter underwriting standards on the banks' unsecured portfolio and (3) the increased levels of customer deposits will be sustained and continue to increase, which will result in limited use of additional market funds.

The full set of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

STRENGTHENING FUNDAMENTALS

The affirmation of the baa1 BCA and adjusted BCA reflects the bank's strengthening financial metrics in the past years and its resilience during the pandemic as demonstrated by low level of problem loans, strong capitalization and a solid retail-based funding profile. These strengths are balanced against the bank's monoline business model resulting in lack of revenue diversification.

Sbanken's level of non-performing loans has remained broadly unchanged at 0.71% at end September 2020 (0.69% at end December 2019) while loan loss provisions increased only marginally to 0.21% in the nine months of 2020 as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, from 0.17% in 2019, reflecting the bank's low risk, primarily mortgage, lending book. We expect the bank's asset quality to remain resilient despite on-going challenges in the operating environment as the bank benefits from low risk mortgages with an average loan-to-value (LTV) of 52.8%, which compares favourably to other Norwegian rated peers.

Sbanken's BCA is also supported by its strong capitalization with a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 17.2% and a strong leverage ratio (as measured by tangible common equity to tangible banking assets) of 6.8% at end Q3 2020, improved from 15.1% and 6.1% respectively in 2018 after the bank reduced its growth rate. Moody's expects that Sbanken's capital base will remain strong going forward owning to a lower rate of credit growth and its internal capital generation capacity.

Although Sbanken focuses on low-risk mortgage lending, profitability has been sound and has been consistently stronger compared to mortgage peers, with a net income to tangible assets ratio of around 0.7% at end September 2020 compared to the peer average of 0.3%. Going forward, Moody's expects Sbanken's profitability to remain resilient despite pressures arising from lower levels of interest rates.

Furthermore, Sbanken's BCA also benefits from its retail-based funding profile which compares favourably to other domestic Moody's rated peers. Market funds account for just 19.3% tangible banking assets and the ratio has remained broadly unchanged since 2017—despite our previous expectation that the bank would increase its use of market funds to finance lending growth—as Sbanken has been successful on attracting customer deposits.

LOSS GIVEN FAILURE ANALYSIS

The affirmation of the deposit ratings at A3/P-2 and senior unsecured rating of (P)A3/(P)P-2 reflect the aforementioned BCA and the one-positive uplift above the adjusted BCA due to high volumes of loss absorbing obligations protecting depositors and senior creditors.

The affirmation of the Counterparty Risk Assessment and Counterparty Risk Ratings at A1(cr)/P-1(cr) and A1/P-1 respectively, reflect three notches of uplift as indicated by Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis due to large volumes of loss absorbing liabilities protecting counterparties in case of failure. Three notches above the adjusted BCA is the maximum uplift possible in the LGF analysis.

OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on Sbanken's long-term deposit ratings indicates upward pressure on its BCA and recognizes its strengthened capital position as a result of strong earnings generation and lower than anticipated credit growth, which further supports the bank's asset quality.

Sbanken's CET1 ratio of 16.8% is well above the regulatory minimum requirements of 12.5% and the bank's internal target ratio of 13%. Moody's expects that Sbanken's strong capitalization will be supported by the bank's resilient internal capital generation capacity and continued moderation in credit growth, which will further support the bank's good loss absorption buffers. Furthermore, the rating agency expects Sbanken's profitability to continue to compare favourably to mortgage focused peers, despite some pressure stemming from the lower interest rate environment.

The positive outlook also reflects the rating agency's expectation of a sustained reduction in asset risk. Sbanken had significantly moderated the pace of lending growth over the past 18 months, with the loan book increasing by approximately 2.9% during 2019 and 2.4% in the first months of 2020 compared to an average annual growth of 11.7% during 2016-2018, as the bank's operations mature and the bank's focus has shifted towards long-term profitable clients. Moody's expects the bank's future mortgage growth to be more in line with the rest of the market. At the same time the unsecured lending, which has been the main source of problem loans in the past, contracted by 16% compared to 12% growth in 2019, as the bank has tightened its underwriting criteria.

Furthermore, the upward pressure on the BCA is also driven by the bank's lower than expected use of market funds in favour of customer deposits. Sbanken has grown its deposit base by 6.7% during 2019 and 10.3% in the first nine months of 2020 leading to a deposit to loan ratio of 70% which compares positively to the average 42% of the other Moody's rated Nordic lenders.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF RATINGS

The positive outlook would transform into a rating upgrade in the next 12-18 months, provided that Sbanken continues to exhibit resilience in its financial performance and is able to sustain its strong asset quality and capitalization, while maintaining a moderate level of credit growth. Upward rating pressure could also develop because of a larger cushion of loss absorbing obligations protecting creditors and depositors in case of failure.

The BCA would likely be subject to downward pressure if (1) there were a significant reduction in capital, as a result of a distribution or as a result of a material deterioration in Sbanken's asset quality; (2) financing conditions become more difficult or the macroeconomic environment deteriorates more than currently expected, leading to a lower Macro Profile, while its recurring profitability were to deteriorate from current level; or (3) the proportion of market funds were significantly increase. Downward rating pressure on the long-term deposit rating may also develop because of smaller volumes of loss absorbing obligations, protecting creditors and depositors in case of failure.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Sbanken ASA

Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed A1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3

....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

....Short-term Bank Deposit Rating, Affirmed P-2

....Long-term Bank Deposit Rating, Affirmed A3, Outlook has been changed to Positive From Stable

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Effie Tsotsani
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Simon Ainsworth
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

