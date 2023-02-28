Moody's affirms Sbanken ASA's ratings and changes deposit rating outlook to positive

London, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Sbanken ASA's (Sbanken) long-term and short-term bank deposit ratings at Aa2/P-1, foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating of (P)Aa2 and other short term rating of (P)P-1. The rating agency also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at baa1, the Adjusted BCA at a3, the long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments at Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr) and the long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings at Aa2/P-1.

The outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings was changed to positive from negative, in line with its parent DNB Bank ASA's (DNB) long-term bank deposits outlook, Aa2 positive (senior unsecured: Aa2 stable, BCA: a3).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Sbanken's BCA of baa1 is driven by the bank's robust performance in 2022, supported by its strong capitalisation as a result of the stable and predictable profitability which is reflective of its low risk profile.

Sbanken reported a common equity Tier 1 ratio of 16.5% at end December 2022, broadly unchanged from 16.8% in 2021, and well above the regulatory minimum of 13.5%. The bank's capitalisation is supported by its strong earnings generation, with a reported return on tangible banking assets of 0.7% in both 2022 and 2021 supported by stronger lending growth and increasing interest rates offsetting increased use of market funding during 2022.

Sbanken also continues to benefit from strong asset quality reflective of its good quality loan book, with a low loan to value (LTV) of 52.6% at end 2022 and an improved non-performing loans ratio of 0.8% (1% in 2021), while mortgages continue to account for 96.5% of total lending. The bank benefits from a strong deposit base, although during 2022 use of market funds increased to almost 25% of tangible banking assets from 17% in 2021, as the loan book grew at a higher pace (16% year on year) compared to deposits (2.5% year on year), while its liquidity profile remains adequate.

The Adjusted BCA of a3 continues to benefit from affiliate support by its parent bank DNB. The affirmation of Sbanken's deposit and senior unsecured MTN program ratings continues to reflect the benefit from the inclusion of the bank within DNB's resolution perimeter under Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, as well as incorporating one notch of rating uplift in Sbanken's deposit ratings due to government support in case of need.

OUTLOOK

The outlook on Sbanken's long-term deposit ratings has changed to positive from negative, in line with DNB's long-term bank deposit outlook. This reflects Moody's expectation that a strengthening on DNB's financial profile is likely as the bank's entrenched franchise position could benefit from Norway's stronger operating environment compared to the rest of Europe, and increasing interest rates. The rating agency expects that DNB's profitability will remain strong, dependency on market funding will trend downward, while it will maintain sufficient loss absorbing buffers to maintain an extremely low potential losses for junior depositors under the rating agency's LGF analysis.

Accordingly, DNB's capacity to support Sbanken in case of need will likely strengthen, underpinning the later's positive outlook, which also considers Moody's expectation that Sbanken could be eventually absorbed by DNB in the near future.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

As suggested by the positive rating outlook, Sbanken's debt and deposit ratings could be upgraded as a result of an upgrade on DNB's standalone BCA.

Although unlikely at this juncture in view of the positive rating outlook, Sbanken's debt and deposit ratings could be downgraded if DNB's debt and deposit ratings were downgraded as a result of: (i) lower volumes of loss absorbing liabilities protecting creditors in case of failure; or (ii) a downgrade in its standalone BCA; or (iii) financing conditions becoming challenging. Any weakening in Sbanken's standalone credit profile is unlikely to lead to an immediate deposit rating downgrade, as this will be counterbalanced by Moody's affiliate and government support assumptions incorporated into the ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

