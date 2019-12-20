Moody's affirms Sberbank's Baa3 deposit ratings with a stable outlook

London, 20 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed
Sberbank's long-term and short-term deposit ratings
at Baa3/Prime-3. The outlook on the long-term ratings
remains stable. Concurrently, Moody's also affirmed the bank's:
(1) Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA at ba1; (2)
Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) at Baa3(cr)/Prime-3(cr);
and (3) Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) at Baa3/Prime-3.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
AFFIRMATION OF BCA
The affirmation of Sberbank's BCA reflects the bank's strong profitability
resulting from its exceptional franchise strength, as well as its
stable funding profile and sound liquidity. At the same time,
Sberbank's BCA is constrained by the bank's relatively weak asset quality
by global standards.
Moody's expects that over the next 12 to 18 months Sberbank's
profitability will remain very strong and better than the average reported
by the bank's global peers with similar BCAs. The rating
agency estimates that in the first nine months of 2019 Sberbank's
annualised return on average assets was 3.0% and its annualised
return on average equity was 23%. Sberbank's earnings
are very stable as they are driven by recurring income streams in the
form of net interest income and fees and commissions. Earnings
will also be boosted by moderated credit costs.
Sberbank's core capital adequacy is sound and sustainable. As of
30 September 2019, the bank's ratio of tangible common equity
to risk-weighted assets (RWAs) was 12.9%.
This is materially improved from the 11.2% ratio reported
as of year-end 2018 thanks to profit retention and reduced RWAs
following the sale of Turkish subsidiary Denizbank A.S.
(deposit ratings B3 negative, BCA caa1) to Emirates NBD PJSC (deposit
ratings A3 stable, BCA ba1). The rating agency expects that
Sberbank will be able to sustain the current level of core capital adequacy
over 2020, despite the planned payout of 50% of 2019 IFRS
profits in dividends and a contemplated moderate business growth of around
10%.
Sberbank has an unrivalled position in the Russian deposit market,
particularly in individual deposits, where the bank's share has
historically been close to half of the sector's total. As of 30
September 2019, Sberbank's liabilities mostly comprised core customer
funding, while the proportion of wholesale market funds was below
5% of total non-equity funding, meaning the bank has
little reliance on professional investors.
Sberbank's weak asset quality is the main factor constraining its
BCA. Its problem loan ratio peaked at 9.5% of total
gross loans in 2016 and has since gradually declined to 7.9%
as of 30 September 2019. However, Moody's expects that
further improvement will be slow given limited net new lending and a lengthy
workout of legacy problem loans. Sberbank's problem loan
ratio will likely edge downwards in 2020, but a full recovery of
asset-quality metrics to pre-crisis levels will take several
years.
Set against this, Sberbank benefits from a high 88% coverage
of problem loans by loan-loss reserves reported as of 30 September
2019. Around half of the bank's problem loans are still performing,
although impaired, and the bulk are also backed by collateral.
Moody's does not have any particular governance concerns for Sberbank,
and does not apply any corporate behavior adjustment to the bank.
The rating agency concludes that the bank has an appropriate risk management
framework which is commensurate with its risk appetite.
AFFIRMATION OF DEPOSIT RATINGS
The affirmation of Sberbank's long-term and short-term
deposit ratings at Baa3/Prime-3 reflects: (1) the affirmation
of the bank's ba1 BCA; and (2) Moody's assumption that the bank is
backed by the Government of Russia (Baa3 stable), which results
in a one-notch rating uplift of Sberbank's Baa3 long-term
deposit ratings from the bank's BCA.
Moody's assumption of government-backed support to the bank
hinges on (1) the ownership by the Central Bank of Russia of 50%+1
of issued and outstanding ordinary and preferred shares of Sberbank;
and (2) the bank's high systemic importance, as reflected
in its approximately 30% and 45% shares of the Russian banking
sector's total assets and individual deposits, respectively.
STABLE OUTLOOK
All of Sberbank's long-term deposit and senior debt ratings carry
a stable outlook, reflecting (1) Moody's view that Sberbank's
BCA is well positioned at ba1, given its solid standalone financial
metrics; and (2) the stable outlook on Russia's sovereign debt rating.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING -- UP
Sberbank's deposit ratings are at the same level as Russia's Baa3
sovereign debt rating. Therefore, any upward potential for
Sberbank's ratings is unlikely.
A further improvement in the bank's standalone fundamentals, particularly
its asset-quality metrics, could result in a BCA upgrade
over time.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING - DOWN
Sberbank's ratings may be downgraded if the bank's standalone financial
fundamentals weaken and the Russian government's capacity or propensity
to render support to the bank diminishes. However, both developments
appear unlikely at this stage.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Sberbank
Affirmations:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed ba1
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
ba1
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Baa3(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-3(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed Baa3
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed P-3
.... Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed Baa3 Stable
.... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed P-3
.... BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3 Stable
.... BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN Program,
Affirmed (P)Baa3
.... BACKED Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba1
.... BACKED Subordinate MTN Program,
Affirmed (P)Ba1
.... BACKED Other Short-term,
Affirmed (P)P-3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
