Moody's affirms Schneider Electric SE's A3 issuer rating; stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, September 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the A3 long-term issuer rating of Schneider Electric SE ("SE") as well as the A3 ratings of senior unsecured debt instruments issued by the company. The outlook on SE remains stable.

"Although the announced acquisition of the remaining stake in AVEVA plc (AVEVA) will initially meaningfully increase leverage and reduces SE's capacity in the A3 rating category, today's ratings affirmation with a stable outlook reflects our expectation that SE will be willing and able to reduce its leverage back in line with the current rating within 12-18 months after the transaction closes, supported by its strong cash generation capabilities. This rating action also reflects SE's good track record of growth and its relatively stable margins which we expected to be sustained even in a weaker macroeconomic environment ahead", says Martin Fujerik, Moody's lead analyst for SE. "However, given the weakened positioning of SE in the A3 rating category, evidence of the company applying more aggressive financial policies not favouring a reduction of leverage, contrary to our expectations, or significant operational underperformance, could put negative pressure on the ratings", adds Mr. Fujerik.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action has been driven by SE announcing that it agreed to buy roughly 40% stake in the publicly listed UK software company AVEVA. SE has owned the remaining stake in AVEVA since the around Â£3 billion reverse takeover in 2017 and fully consolidates AVEVA in its earnings. SE intends to pay a Â£31 a share in cash, implying around Â£3.9 billion outflow for the roughly 40% stake (excluding transaction costs). The acquisition will be debt-funded, but SE confirmed that it would repay legacy debt at maturity from generated cash flows.

Adding Â£3.9 billion to the company's debt, SE's gross debt/EBITDA, as adjusted by Moody's, would increase to around 3.2x from 2.5x for the period of 12 months that ended June 2022 on a pro-forma basis. Even though this level exceeds the higher end of the range of 2.0x-3.0x that the agency deems appropriate for an A3 rating, Moody's recognises the company's strong cash generation capabilities that would enable it to reduce its leverage back into that range within 12-18 months after the closure of the transaction.

Moody's expects SE's cash flow generation to be strong in the months to come even if macroeconomic conditions further deteriorate. The agency sees a potential for meaningful working capital release from an unusually high peak level at the end of June 2022 and forecasts that SE should be able to generate strong annualised free cash flow (FCF, as adjusted by Moody's, i.e. after dividends) broadly in the range of €1.5 billion to €2 billion over the next 12-18 months. Furthermore, a successful delivery under SE's current portfolio optimization program aiming to divest businesses totaling €1.5 - €2.0 billion of revenues could generate additional meaningful sources for a debt reduction.

The affirmation of the A3 ratings with a stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that SE will now focus on leverage reduction and will refrain from further sizeable M&A activity at least until its leverage reduces back in line with the current rating. Although SE has a history of occasionally undertaking opportunistic sizeable acquisitions, it has prioritised deleveraging after such deals. Most recently, after the announcement of AVEVA's $5 billion mostly debt funded acquisition of another software company OSIsoft, LLC completed in March 2021, SE even initially suspended buybacks and has quickly reduced its leverage comfortably back in line with the A3 rating by June 2022. In addition, SE reiterated its commitment to maintaining a strong investment grade rating as the first capital allocation priority in the context of the acquisition of the remaining stake in AVEVA.

In general, Moody's believes that AVEVA is a good strategic fit for SE and supports its overall growth strategy, notwithstanding the high price paid. Although the agency does not expect meaningful synergies coming from the transaction, it recognises that the full ownership could facilitate the delivery of AVEVA's ambitious business plan, which also supports today's affirmation.

Moody's continues to deem SE's liquidity as strong, supported by its good FCF generation capabilities and robust liquidity buffer. To fund the acquisition the company has a bridge facility in place with a maturity of one year and a two six-month extension options.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations were among the key drivers of this action. The agency's expectation that SE will opt for capital allocation priorities allowing leverage reduction supports the affirmation of the ratings with a stable outlook. In addition, the acquisition of the remainder of the shares in AVEVA further reduces SE's complexity and cash leakage, with lower amount of minority dividends paid going forward. SE's credit exposure to environmental as well as social considerations remains moderately negative.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

SE's A3 ratings could be upgraded if (1) its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA sustainably decreased to below 2.0x; (2) there was evidence of Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin structurally improving further into high-teens in % terms (15.8% for the period of 12 months that ended June 2022); or (3) its retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt sustainably improved to the mid-thirties in % terms (23.7%).

Moody's could downgrade SE's A3 ratings if (1) the company opted for capital allocation priorities leading to Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA sustainably above 3.0x; (2) its Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin sustainably deteriorated towards the low teens in % term; or (3) its RCF/net debt remained sustainably well below 25%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

SE is a leading global specialist in energy management and industrial automation. In 2021 the company generated roughly €29 billion revenues. SE is publicly listed with a diversified shareholder base.

