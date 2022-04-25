Moody's affirms SeABank's B1 deposit rating; outlook remains positive

Singapore, April 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank's (SeABank) B1 long-term deposit and issuer ratings, and upgraded the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to b1 from b2.

The outlook on SeABank's ratings remains positive, reflecting the potentially higher capacity of the Government of Vietnam (Ba3 positive) to provide extraordinary support to domestic banks, which could lead to a widening of government support uplift to SeABank's B1 long-term deposit and issuer ratings if and when the sovereign rating is upgraded.

The full list of affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of SeABank's BCA to b1 reflects the bank's improved asset quality, profitability and capital.

Asset quality has improved with the bank's problem loans ratio declining to 1.6% as of the end of 2021 from 1.9% as of the end of 2020, despite disruptions caused by the pandemic. Nevertheless, the bank's credit concentration in real estate and construction- related loans remains a weakness for its asset quality.

Profitability has improved, although to a still-modest level compared with its peers in Vietnam. Moody's expects SeABank's return on assets (ROA) to remain stable at around 1.0% in the next 12 to 18 months, as its growing portfolio of higher-yielding SME and retail loans offsets the impact of the rising cost of funds as liquidity tightens with the recovery of credit demand in Vietnam post-pandemic.

SeABank's capital has risen to an adequate level -- its tangible common equity (TCE) to adjusted risk weighted assets (RWA) ratio improved to 9.9% as of the end of 2021 from 8.3% as of the end of 2020, and will likely hover at around 10% in the next 12 to 18 months.

SeABank has increased its reliance on wholesale funding, reflective of its small deposit franchise in Vietnam and somewhat aggressive funding strategy. Its share of market funds accounted for 38% of its tangible banking assets as of the end of 2021 and will likely remain high over the next 12 to 18 months as the bank grows its loan book. The bank has adequate liquidity, with a liquid assets to tangible banking assets ratio of 37% as of the end of 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade SeABank's long-term ratings if the bank sustainably improves its ROA to above 1.5% and its TCE/RWA ratio to above 10.5%; if and its market funds to tangible banking assets ratio declines to below 35%; or if Vietnam's sovereign rating is upgraded.

Moody's could downgrade SeABank's long-term ratings if the bank's solvency and liquidity deteriorate significantly.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SeABank is a privately-owned commercial bank headquartered in Hanoi. As of the end of 2021, the bank operated through a network of 44 branches and 129 transaction offices with total reported assets of VND211.7 trillion.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to b1 from b2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to b1 from b2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to Ba3(cr) from B1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank

....Outlook, Remains Positive

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... Short-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed B1, outlook positive

.... Short-term Bank Deposits Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... Long-term Bank Deposits Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed B1, outlook positive

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joyce Ong

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore, 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Graeme Knowd

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore, 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

