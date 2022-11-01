Moody's affirms Sealed Air's Ba1 CFR following the acquisition announcement; outlook stable

Approximately $4.6 billion of rated debt affected

New York, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating of Sealed Air Corp. Moody's also affirmed all other existing instrument ratings of Sealed Air Corp. and Sealed Air Limited. At the same time, Moody's downgraded Sealed Air Corp.'s Speculative Liquidity Rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1. The outlook is stable.

The rating affirmation follows Sealed Air's announcement on November 1, 2022 that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Liquibox, the "bag-in-box" fluids and liquids packaging business of Liqui-Box Holdings, Inc. (B3 stable), for $1.15 billion [1]. The acquisition will initially be financed with an $1 billion bridge loan and cash on hand, which Moody's expects Sealed Air to ultimately refinance with a combination of first lien senior secured term loans and senior unsecured notes after closing in a timely manner. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions and expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Sealed Air Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa2 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD4)

..Issuer: Sealed Air Limited

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa2 (LGD2)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Sealed Air Corp.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sealed Air Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Sealed Air Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Ba1 CFR reflects meaningful cushion Sealed Air has maintained under the current CFR, with leverage around 3.2x for the full year 2022 under Moody's base case, substantially lower than 4.25x down-trigger assumed for the rating. Even with a conservative EBITDA assumption from the acquired business and added debt of $1 billion, Moody's expects the pro forma leverage for 2022 will remain slightly below 4.0x.

Despite a high acquisition multiple of 13.5x based on the target's adjusted EBITDA, Moody's expects the acquisition to benefit Sealed Air, by expanding its product offering in fluids and liquids business and enhancing the company's scale. The target business manufactures "bag-in-box" packaging for fountain beverage syrup, milkshake mix, dairy, coffee, water, wine, liquid foods and other industrial applications. The business also manufactures fitments and dispensing solutions for fresh food, beverage, consumer goods and industrial end-markets. The business benefits from the installed base of packaging equipment that utilizes its packaging materials, which ensures long-term business with recurring revenue streams of leasing fees and consumables sales. Moody's estimates that the acquired business has comparable profitability to Sealed Air, with potential synergies.

The downgrade of Sealed Air's speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1 reflects Moody's expectation that the company will face added refinancing risk related to the 364-day bridge loan, for the proposed acquisition. The company also has an upcoming maturity of €400 million notes due September 2023. However, a large part of such refinancing risk is mitigated by the strong credit quality Sealed Air will maintain after the acquisition, its strong free cash flow generation capability, and abundant availability under sizable committed credit facilities.

The affirmation of Sealed Air's facility ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the company will aim to refinance the $1 billion bridge loan in a timely manner, and largely maintain the composition of secured and unsecured debt after the planned refinancing.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that credit metrics will be supported by the company's high exposure to stable end markets, a continued focus on innovation and the company's stated goal to maintain net debt to EBITDA at 3.5x or lower.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade requires a commitment to an investment grade financial profile including an unencumbered capital structure. Additionally, upgrade would require a sustainable improvement in credit metrics. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if debt to EBITDA is below 3.5x, EBITDA margin is above 22% and free cash flow to debt is above 12%.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is deterioration in credit metrics, the competitive environment or liquidity. Additionally, a large, debt financed acquisition or shareholder return could lead to a downgrade. Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA is above 4.25x, EBITDA margin is below 18.0% or FCF to debt drops below 8.0%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) is a global manufacturer of automated packaging equipment, services and sustainable materials for various food, e-commerce, and industrial applications. Sealed Air reports in two segments, Food and Protective as of the twelve months that ended June 2022.

