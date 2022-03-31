Moody's affirms Seattle Cancer Care Alliance's (WA) and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center's (WA) A2; outlook stable

New York, March 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Seattle Cancer Care Alliance's (SCCA) and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center's (FHCRC) A2 revenue bond ratings, and FHCRC's A2 issuer rating, in conjunction with the combining of FHCRC into SCCA. SCCA will concurrently change its name to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (FHCC), and FHCRC will no longer exist as an independent organization. The debt of the two legacy organizations will be combined under SCCA's historic MTI, with FHCRC's debt undergoing a note substitution to SCCA's MTI. In particular, the rating of FHCRC's Taxable Bonds, Series 2020 will remain A2 immediately following the substitution of the MTI note supporting such bonds. All rated debt will be on parity. Total proforma debt of the consolidated organization, inclusive of a new bank loan, is approximately $1.1 billion. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Seattle Cancer Care Alliance's (SCCA) and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center's (FHCRC) A2 revenue bond ratings, and of FHCRC's A2 issuer rating, reflects the combined organization's strong strategic, clinical, and operational capabilities, which should enable it to leverage the strengths of its legacy organizations, and grow its reach and effectiveness. FHCRC will combine with SCCA, which in turn will change its name to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (FHCC). The surviving organization will be a stand-alone 501-c-3, which will carry on both the research and clinical activities of its legacy organizations, while entering into a comprehensive clinical affiliation with the University of Washington Medical Center (UWM) which should broaden the opportunities for translational research, and grow the organization's clinical reach.

Both of the legacy organizations have a number of strengths which will benefit FHCC. FHCRC enjoys a very strong brand, is a leading cancer research institute in the country, and most recently was selected by the federal government to coordinate the testing of vaccines and other therapies to battle the coronavirus. Additionally, it has strong liquidity, and very good fundraising prospects. Similarly, the strengths of SCCA include strong liquidity, a very good market position, and a history of producing strong and stable operating margins. SCCA in the midst of a long-anticipated and well-planned expansion of its main campus, which is resulting in very high levels of capital spending but should also enable the organization to maintain its high level of revenue and cashflow growth. Additionally, the new comprehensive clinical affiliation with UWM will be more comprehensive than what had existed previously with SCCA, allowing for the better alignment of clinical activities and financial incentives. Additional expected strengths of the combined organization include: good liquidity on a consolidated basis; good diversification of cashflows; and continuity of management and governance, which will be drawn from the legacy organizations, and will benefit from previous close collaboration. Governance is a consideration under Moody's ESG methodology.

The combined organization will face a number of challenges, which constrain the rating. These include: very high levels of debt due to the expected leveraged buyout of one of SCCA's member organizations (Seattle Children's Hospital); expected variability of operating performance due to the anticipated unevenness of fundraising receipts, among other factors; ongoing competition for clinical services from a number of Seattle based healthcare organizations (including Providence St. Joseph Health); and short term operating pressures due to the labor shortage, supply chain challenges, and ongoing uncertainty surrounding COVID. Additionally, there is a certain level of execution risk inherent in aligning two disparate organizations, and undertaking a clinical affiliation of this magnitude. The success of FHCC will hinge on its ability to maintain healthy cashflow in service of its elevated debt position, and on its ability to grow research and expand clinical operations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that combined margins will improve in fiscal 2023 following weaker results in fiscal 2022, that favorable liquidity levels will be maintained, and that debt measures will not increase from their already very elevated levels (inclusive of the new bridge loan). It also assumes that the integration of the two legacy organizations will be achieved with no major complications, that the new clinical expansion building will open on time and on budget, and that the new clinical affiliation with UWM will be successful.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Successful execution of merger, building project, and clinical affiliation

- Significantly improved debt measures- Significantly higher research awards and activity; consistently higher gift revenues.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of financial support for research from the federal government or sustained interruption of appropriations

- Failure to produce operating cash flow at levels sufficient to provide adequate coverage of debt service- Material complications related to the clinical affiliation, or the opening of the new clinic building- Additional increase of debt

LEGAL SECURITY

Upon closing of the transaction, FHCRC's remaining series of bonds will undergo a note substitution with SCCA's MTI, resulting in all debt having the same security and backed by the same credit. SCCA will exit out of its member agreements, will assume the operations of FHCRC, and will become an independent, self-governing 501-c-3. SCCA will change its name to FHCC.

Bonds will be secured by a security interest in FHCC's gross receivables. Covenants include an annual debt service coverage test of no less than 1.1 times.

PROFILE

The proposed organization FHCC is expected to result from the combining of the operations of SCCA and FHCRC into an independent, self-governing, 501-c-3. Clinical operations will benefit from SCCA's established capabilities and networks, which included the treatment of over 40,000 unique patients in 2021, and the reliance on outpatient services for 90% of its revenues. In addition to its primary ambulatory facility located adjacent to FHCRC in downtown Seattle, SCCA operates stand-alone clinics at Evergreen Hospital and Northwest Hospital, and coordinates a network of 11 affiliate institutions. SCCA is the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in the State of Washington.

Similarly, research activities will benefit from FHCRC's deep history, very favorable brand, and strong track record. FHCRC is a large independent not-for-profit research institution founded in 1971 and reporting around $743 million of research revenues in fiscal 2021. Located adjacent to SCCA in down town Seattle, FHCRC is a multidisciplinary research institution of international standing, committed to the research of cancer, HIV and other diseases. It is one of the nation's original comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute, an NIH division.

