Moody's affirms Select Medical's B1 CFR; revises the outlook to negative

New York, January 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical"), including the B1 Corporate Family Rating and B1-PD Probability of Default Rating. Moody's also affirmed the ratings of Select Medical Corporation (a wholly owned subsidiary of Select Medical Holdings Corporation), including the Ba2 senior secured rating on the term loan and the revolving credit facility and B3 unsecured rating. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-3 (adequate) was upgraded to an SGL-2 (good). The outlook was revised to negative from stable.

The affirmation of the ratings reflects Moody's view that Select Medical will continue to face headwinds that will keep leverage elevated for the next 12-18 months, but should see leverage improvement as volumes improve and labor pressures subside. Moody's calculates leverage to be 5.6x as of September 30, 2022, forecasting leverage to decline to 5.0x by the end of 2023. Moody's anticipates margins will slowly improve resulting from a lower use of contract labor in 2023, lower rates for contract labor as well as improvements in reimbursement from Medicare. Further, Select Medical has a diverse business profile that should allow it to offset the critical illness recovery hospital segment which has been the weaker performing segment.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that operating expenses and rising interest will continue to pressure profitability in the near term. As a result, the company's leverage will remain elevated for the next 12-18 months given labor pressures and inflation contributing to margin compression. Additionally, while Moody's expects Select Medical will be able to extend its revolving credit facility, there is rising refinancing risk with the revolver expiring in March 2024.

Social risk considerations are material to the rating action. The company's reliance on highly specialized clinical labor makes it vulnerable to worsening supply-demand imbalance of such labor and the resultant spike in labor costs. Labor pressure contributed to margin contraction in 2022 and increased leverage that resulted in the negative outlook.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Select Medical Holdings Corporation

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Select Medical Holdings Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

..Issuer: Select Medical Corporation

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Select Medical Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Select Medical Holdings Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 CFR is constrained by Moody's expectation that leverage will remain elevated but should improve to 5.0x by the end of 2023 as labor pressures subside. The company's critical illness recovery hospital (LTCH) and rehabilitation hospital segments, which comprise about 50% of EBITDA, rely on the Medicare program as a source of revenue, also face longer-term reimbursement risks. That said, Medicare reimbursement rate for 2023 will see a 2.3% increase as compared to a 3% decline in 2022.

Supporting the rating is Select Medical's significant scale, good business diversity, and leading market positions in each of its business segments. The company's outpatient rehabilitation and occupational medicine (Concentra) businesses provide both payor and geographic diversity, with limited exposure to government payors. Moody's anticipates that earnings growth over the next 12-18 months will come from tuck-in acquisitions, the maturation of recently opened rehabilitation hospitals, and an enhanced referral network. The credit profile also benefits from Select's solid free cash flow generation.

The SGL-2 reflects Moody's view that Select's liquidity will be good over the next 12 months. Note the revolver expires in March of 2024, which is outside the liquidity horizon of 12 months. Failure to refinance or extend maturities could result in a lower liquidity rating. At the time of refinancing, Moody's will reassess Select Medical's SGL rating based on factors including cash flow, revolver availability and covenant cushion. Select Medical had about $100 million of cash as of September 30, 2022, and about $270 million of availability on its $650 million revolving credit facility. Rising interest rates may modestly impact free cash flow but Select Medical has hedges in place that protect it from paying higher interest expense. As such, Moody's believes that the company's operating cash flow will be more than sufficient to cover basic cash requirements. Further, Select Medical has completed its repayment of its accelerated Medicare Advance Payments, which will allow Select Medical to return to positive free cash flow generation in 2023 and beyond. Moody's anticipates that Select will maintain good cushion under its financial covenant.

ESG considerations have a highly negative impact on Select Medical's rating (CIS-4). This reflects Select Medical's highly negative credit exposure to social risk considerations (S-4) and governance risk considerations (G-4). As a healthcare provider, Select Medical is exposed to highly negative social risks that are inherent in the hospitals sector. As a healthcare services provider, responsible production, which considers the company's potential liability related to patient care, is a key risk consideration. In addition, Select Medical has a highly negative exposure to human capital, as the company relies on highly specialized labor to provide its services. The company is also exposed to changes in reimbursement rates by its payors, which include government payors, as well as a push towards reducing overall healthcare costs. Governance risk considerations are highly negative driven by an aggressive financial strategy that include share repurchases.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Select Medical sustains debt/EBITDA below 4.0 times while maintaining sufficient financial flexibility and diversification that allow the company to absorb potential future negative regulatory developments at the higher rating level.

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens or if Select Medical experiences adverse developments in Medicare regulations or reimbursement that result in deterioration in margins or cash flow coverage metrics. A downgrade could also occur if the company makes a material debt-funded acquisition or shareholder initiative, or if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.0 times.

Select Medical Corporation, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA, provides long-term acute care services and inpatient acute rehabilitative care through its critical illness recovery and rehabilitation hospital segments. Select also provides physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation services through its outpatient rehabilitation segment. As of September 30, 2022, Select Medical operated 105 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 31 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,933 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia. Concentra operated 519 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra is a provider of occupational and consumer healthcare services, including workers' compensation injury care, physical exams and drug testing for employers, and wellness and preventative care. Consolidated revenue is approximately $6.3 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

