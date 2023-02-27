Moody's affirms Seminole Electric Cooperative's rating at A3; outlook stable

New York, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service today affirmed the A3 rating on senior secured notes of Seminole Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Seminole) due 2024, 2033 and 2035 along with the senior secured Pollution Control Revenues bonds issued by Putnam County Development Authority, FL. The rating outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects Moody's view that Seminole's financial position can be sustained while managing a capital plan that focuses on adding new generating capacity to replace expiring power purchase agreements. The construction of the Seminole Combined Cycle Facility is nearing completion with commercial operations expected in the Spring of 2023. Seminole also plans to replace expiring power purchase agreements (PPAs) with new, currently undetermined resources. Financing for these projects will lead to moderately higher debt but Moody's still expects leverage metrics to be consistent with the rating category. While Moody's believes the capital plan to be a manageable one, construction risk remains a rating constraint in the near-to-medium term given the size of the program.

The rating affirmation also acknowledges strong underpinning factors that are typical in the electric G&T cooperative structure, including Seminole's generally low business risk profile supported by long-term wholesale power contracts (WPCs) with its members that extend past its longest debt maturity, and its autonomous rate-setting ability coupled with automatic fuel and purchase power pass through with semi-annual true-up mechanism. Seminole has maintained funds from operations (FFO) coverage of debt and of interest at 7.0% and 3.33x, respectively, on a three-year average basis for 2019-2021. Equity to capitalization ratio for year-end 2021 is 22.5%.

Seminole's liquidity profile is viewed to be solid. While the higher fuel prices are expected to utilize some of Seminole's liquidity in the near-term, liquidity is expected to recover once costs are recovered from members in the first half of 2023. Additionally, Seminole has amended their 5-year $500 million syndicated revolving credit facility in December 2022 with a $200 million accordion feature and two one-year extensions.

RATING OUTLOOK

Seminole's stable outlook reflects good prospects that the cooperative can sustain its solid financial and liquidity profiles while carrying out a sizable capital program, given the strength of the service territory economy fortified through the WPCs among all members through 2055.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade

» A positive rating action could occur if Seminole effectively manages its planned capital spending program and is able to manage fuel-related risks owing to its dependence on fossil-fuel generation.

» In terms of financial metrics, if Seminole can achieve funds from operations (FFO) to debt of more than 7.0% and FFO to interest coverage that exceeds 2.5x for an extended period, while also improving its equity to total capitalization to more than 25%, an upgrade could occur.

Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade

» Seminole's rating or outlook could be pressured if any disruptions to the currently strong relationships with the nine members develop.

» Also, if future environmental and/or generation construction related costs create large new debt financing requirements that cause FFO to debt and FFO to interest metrics to deteriorate and stay less than 6.0% and 2.0x, respectively, for an extended period, then downward rating pressure could surface.

Seminole Electric Cooperative, Inc. is among the nation's largest not-for-profit electric generation and transmission cooperatives, which provides for the power supply needs of its nine member distribution cooperative owners who in turn serve over 1.9 million individuals and businesses throughout 42 counties in Florida.

