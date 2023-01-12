Moody's affirms Service Corporation International's Ba2 CFR and assigns Baa3 rating to its senior unsecured credit facility due January 2028; outlook remains stable

New York, January 12, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Service Corporation International's ("SCI") Ba2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), Ba2-PD Probability of Default rating ("PDR"), and Ba3 senior unsecured note rating. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating ("SGL") remains SGL-1. Moody's also assigned a Baa3 rating to the company's senior unsecured credit facility consisting of a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility expiring January 2028 and a $675 million term loan due January 2028. The outlook remains stable. SCI is North America's largest provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation products and services.

Proceeds from the term loan, a drawdown on the new revolver, and cash on hand were used to refinance SCI's existing term loan, repay the outstanding balance on the existing revolver and pay transaction-related fees and expenses. The affirmation of the Ba2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that SCI will maintain modest free cash flow generation capacity, moderately high financial leverage and a stable revenue base.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Service Corporation International

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Service Corporation International

....Senior Unsecured Term Loan, Assigned Baa3 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Baa3 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Service Corporation International

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 CFR reflects SCI's position as the leading deathcare provider in North America with a combined portfolio of 1,463 funeral home locations and cemetery properties, significant scale advantages and a $13.3 billion revenue backlog as of September 30, 2022. Moody's expects 2023 revenue to be flat-to-slightly-positive over the prior year, driven by low-single-digit pre-need funeral and cemetery production growth, offset by a normalization of at-need demand towards pre-pandemic levels. Moody's also expects SCI's current financial leverage, as expressed by debt-to-EBITDA, of 3.2x as of LTM September 30, 2022 to remain in the 3-4x range in 2023, driven by EBITDA margins declining towards pre-pandemic levels and opportunistic debt-funded share repurchases. Due to increased operating performance primarily driven from the coronavirus pandemic, SCI opportunistically completed $1.7 billion of common stock share repurchases from the beginning of 2020 to September 30, 2022, which is much higher than the $235 million of average annual share repurchases made from 2016 to 2018. If this pace of share repurchase activity continues through 2023, Moody's projects financial leverage would increase to the high 3x range and liquidity would continue to deteriorate with a likely increase of revolver usage to fund portions of its share repurchase activity. An aging baby boomer population and tangible assets including investment trusts, real estate holdings and insurance contracts providing coverage of debt and other liabilities also support the rating.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects SCI's very good liquidity profile, which has nevertheless weakened due to Moody's expectations for lower free cash flow in 2023 driven by elevated bonus payments related to strong performance in 2022, higher interest expense from rising interest rates, and capital spending in line with 2022 levels. Moody's also expects that SCI will continue drawing down on the revolver to opportunistically fund portions of its share repurchase activity. For 2023, Moody's expects SCI to generate at least $150 million of free cash flow and maintain at least $120 million of cash. Moody's expects SCI should have at least $800 million available under its new revolving credit facility through 2023. SCI must comply with a 5x maximum net leverage ratio. The company has the option to exercise no more than two times the consummation of a qualified acquisition (a permitted acquisition for which the cash consideration is greater than or equal to $250 million) that increases the maximum net leverage ratio to 5.5x for each of the three full fiscal quarters following the acquisition close. Moody's also expects SCI to be well in compliance with its financial covenant. The company's next meaningful maturity is $688 million of unsecured notes maturing in 2027. The term loan has required annual amortization payments of $16.875 million over the next 12 months.

The Baa3 rating on the senior unsecured revolving credit facility and term loan reflects both the probability of default of the company, expressed by the Ba2-PD PDR, and a Loss Given Default assessment of LGD2. The revolver and term loan are guaranteed by substantially all of the domestic operating subsidiaries of the company. The subsidiary guarantees are unsecured. The LGD assessment benefits from the significant amount of junior ranking debt in the form of non-guaranteed unsecured senior notes.

The Ba3 rating on the senior unsecured (non-guaranteed) notes reflects both the probability of default of the company, expressed by the Ba2-PD PDR, and a Loss Given Default assessment of LGD5. These notes are structurally subordinated to all of the liabilities and obligations of each of SCI's operating subsidiaries, including the unsecured subsidiary guarantees of SCI's revolving credit facility and term loan.

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectations for 2023 that annual revenue growth will be relatively flat and financial leverage, measured by debt-to-EDITDA, will remain in the 3-4x range, driven by opportunistic debt-funded share repurchases.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade could occur if Moody's expects: 1) profitable revenue growth of at least 4% per year; 2) financial leverage, measured by debt-to-EBITDA, is sustained around 3x; and 3) free cash flow to debt will be maintained above 10%.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's anticipates: 1) weaker than expected operating performance; 2) EBITA margins will be sustained below 17%; 3) evidence of a more aggressive financial policy, such that debt-to-EBITDA sustainably increases above 4.5x, and free cash flow to debt is sustained in the low-single-digit percentages; or 4) a deterioration in its liquidity profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SCI is North America's largest provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation products and services. The company operates an industry-leading network of 1,463 funeral service locations and 488 cemeteries, which includes 300 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, as of September 30, 2022. Moody's anticipates revenue of about $4.1 billion in 2023.

