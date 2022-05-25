Moody's affirms Shandong Guohui's Baa2 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, May 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa2 issuer rating and ba3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of Shandong Guohui Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. (Shandong Guohui).

The outlook for the ratings is stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Shandong Guohui will remain strategically important to the Shandong government, and maintain a stable financial profile at the holding company level, supported by a large and diversified investment portfolio, and solid access to funding, which mitigates the company's short investment track record and potential contagion risk from some investees,'' says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Shandong Guohui's Baa2 issuer rating primarily combines (1) its ba3 BCA; and (2) Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of support from, and the company's high level of dependence on, the Shandong government and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable), which result in a rating that is four notches above its BCA.

Moody's high support assessment reflects the following: 1) Shandong Guohui is a key state-owned capital investment company wholly owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) under the Shandong government; 2) Shandong Guohui owns a large amount of state-owned assets, which mostly comprise 20% stakes in 19 high-profile state-owned enterprises (SOEs) supervised by Shandong SASAC; 3) Shandong Guohui is designated by the Shandong government to carry out its plans for the restructuring of state-owned assets and industrial upgrades amid the transition from old economic drivers to new ones in the province; furthermore, Shandong Guohui plays an important role in managing government-led funds; and 4) the track record of government support in terms of asset and capital injections.

The support assessment also considers the reputational and systematic risks that may arise if Shandong Guohui were to default, given its status as the second-largest shareholder, in addition to the Shandong SASAC, in 19 high-profile provincial SOEs. In such a case, there would be contagion risk for other SOEs affiliated with the Shandong government, leading to higher borrowing costs and reduced access to financial markets.

As such, Moody's believes that the central government is likely to support efforts by the Shandong government to prevent Shandong Guohui from defaulting, and thus, avoid the risk of disruption to the domestic financial markets that might occur otherwise. This support can take various forms, including government subsidies, capital or asset injections, and loans from policy as well as state-owned banks.

The high dependence level reflects the fact that Shandong Guohui and the central government are exposed to common political and economic event risks.

Shandong Guohui's BCA of ba3 is underpinned by its sizable investment portfolio, good industry and asset diversification, and solid access to domestic funding channels due to its SOE background.

Nevertheless, the BCA is constrained by Shandong Guohui's high geographic concentration in Shandong Province, short investment track record, high execution risk from its new investments in emerging industries, small recurring income from investments, and moderate credit contagion risk from investees.

Moody's estimates that Shandong Guohui had an adjusted portfolio value of around RMB117 billion as of the end of 2021. Around 68% of the portfolio value comprised equity interests in 19 provincial SOEs, including Shandong Hi-speed Group Co., Ltd (A3 stable) and Shandong Energy Group Company Limited (Ba1 stable), about 9% by Shandong Guohui's key subsidiary Guotai Leasing Co Ltd, and the rest spread across a wide range of industries.

Shandong Guohui's annual investments at the holdco level were around RMB7 billion - RMB10 billion during 2018 to 2021 and focused on leasing businesses, government-led funds, the restructuring of state-owned assets, and other emerging industries. Moody's expects investments in 2022 and 2023 to remain high at around similar levels per year. These investments will largely be funded by disposal proceeds and debts.

As a result, Moody's estimates Shandong Guohui's market value leverage (MVL) ratio -- measured by net debt/portfolio market value -- will increase to 35% over the next one to two years from 29% as of the end of 2021.

Shandong Guohui's funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage ratio was 1.0x in 2021 and is likely to be at this similar level in 2022.

The projected credit metrics continue to position Shandong Guohui at the BCA of ba3.

Moody's expects Shandong Guohui to have a tendency to support some of its core investments, such as its majority-owned subsidiary Guotai Leasing Co Ltd. These investments entail potential contagion risk and will constrain Shandong Guohui's BCA.

Shandong Guohui's liquidity is inadequate. The company's cash on hand of around RMB650 million as of the end of March 2022, together with the estimated cash flow from operations over the next 12 months, are insufficient to cover its short-term debt of around RMB3.9 billion that will mature during the same period.

However, Shandong Guohui has proven access to onshore bank credit and capital markets because of its status as a high-profile SOE under the Shandong government; therefore, Moody's expects the company will be able to refinance its maturing debt via multiple financing channels.

Shandong Guohui's issuer rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Shandong Guohui has indirect exposure to environmental risks via its minority stakes in some metal and mining companies. But this is balanced by Shandong Guohui's growing investments in non-carbon related sectors.

Shandong Guohui has exposure to social risks related to demographic and societal trends because Shandong province has a fairly developed economy and a large, growing population. Shandong Guohui can benefit from such demographic trends because the company owns a few public and utility businesses.

Regarding governance risks, the rating takes into account the fact that Shandong Guohui is controlled, supervised and monitored by Shandong Provincial SASAC. Being a non-listed entity, Shandong Guohui's information transparency to the public is moderate. However, it publishes quarterly financial information as a domestic bond issuer. Some of its directly owned investees have key listed subsidiaries on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, with public disclosure as required by the listing rules.

The rating outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectations that over the next 12-18 months: (1) Shandong Guohui's credit metrics will remain at levels appropriate for its BCA; and (2) Shandong Guohui's importance to Shandong and ultimately the Chinese Government, and the government's ability to provide support will remain intact.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Shandong Guohui's rating could be upgraded if (1) the likelihood of government support increases; or (2) the company's BCA improves significantly.

Shandong Guohui's BCA could be upgraded if there is a material increase in recurring cash flow from its key investees, and a longer and satisfactory investment track record.

Credit metrics that will lead to an upgrade of its BCA include (1) adjusted (FFO+ interest)/interest coverage at the holding company level higher than 1.0x; and (2) MVL lower than 35% on a sustained basis.

Shandong Guohui's rating could be downgraded if (1) the likelihood of government support decreases; or (2) the company's BCA weakens meaningfully.

Shandong Guohui's BCA could be downgraded if it embarks on aggressive debt-funded investments, its liquidity position or access to funding deteriorates significantly, or contagion risk from its investees materializes.

Credit metrics that will lead to a downgrade of its BCA include (1) adjusted (FFO+ interest)/interest coverage at the holding company level lower than 0.8x-1.0x; or (2) its MVL surpassing 45% for a prolonged period.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020.

Established in 2016, Shandong Guohui Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. is a wholly state-owned capital investment holding company under the Shandong provincial government. It is an important platform for the Shandong government for restructuring state-owned assets and investing in strategic emerging industries. Shandong Guohui's investment portfolio had an estimated adjusted portfolio value of around RMB117 billion as of the end of 2021.

