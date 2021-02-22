Moody's affirms Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited's A2/P-1 deposit ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, February 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited's long-term local currency and foreign currency deposit ratings at A2. The outlook remains stable.

Moody's has also affirmed Shanghai Commercial Bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA at a2.

A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Shanghai Commercial Bank's a2 BCA takes into account the bank's sound asset quality, strong capitalization, good profitability and adequate liquidity despite the challenges due to the pandemic. It also reflects Moody's expectation that the bank has built up good buffers to withstand pressure on its asset quality and profitability.

Moody's expects Shanghai Commercial Bank's asset quality to remain sound despite the coronavirus-induced economic disruption. The bank's sound asset quality is underpinned by its limited exposure to mainland China and high loan collateralization. Moody's expects the bank's impaired loan ratio to remain well below 1% in the next 12-18 months.

Moody's expects Shanghai Commercial Bank's capitalization -- as measured by tangible common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted assets (RWA) -- to remain strong at above 15%. This reflects Moody's expectation that the bank's loan growth will pick up from the current low level while supported by satisfactory internal capital generation over the next 12-18 months.

Shanghai Commercial Bank's liquidity will remain sound with limited reliance on wholesale funding despite its small deposit market share in Hong Kong SAR. The bank is predominately funded by customer deposits and maintained a good liquidity maintenance ratio of 57% in the first half of 2020.

While Shanghai Commercial Bank's profitability is good, it could come under pressure in the next 12-18 months due to narrowing net interest margins. Nonetheless, this is partially offset by the bank's track record of good operating efficiency. Moody's expects the bank's return on average assets to remain at about 1% over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's does not incorporate affiliate support in the a2 Adjusted BCA of Shanghai Commercial Bank.

Shanghai Commercial Bank is subject to Hong Kong's Financial Institutions (Resolution) Ordinance and Moody's considers Hong Kong to be an operational resolution regime.

Moody's assesses the probability of failure of Shanghai Commercial Bank by taking into account potential affiliate support — as represented by the bank's Adjusted BCA of a2 — as the starting point for rating the bank's liabilities. Moody's then applies its Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis to determine the loss-given-failure.

The bank's long-term deposit ratings are A2, in line with its Adjusted BCA under Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, reflecting Moody's view of a moderate loss given failure for deposits, given the subordination of the bank's junior deposits and loss-absorbing instruments.

The bank's A2 long-term deposit ratings also take into consideration the bank's modest franchise in Hong Kong, and therefore, a low probability of support from the Government of Hong Kong (Aa3 stable), resulting in no government support rating uplift.

The bank's long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) is Aa2(cr), three notches above the bank's Adjusted BCA under Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, reflecting the bank's substantial cushion against default provided by the obligations represented by the CR Assessment, given the subordination of the bank's junior deposits and loss-absorbing instruments.

The bank's long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) is positioned at Aa3, two notches above the Adjusted BCA under Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, reflecting Moody's view of a low loss-given-failure, given the subordination of the bank's junior deposits and loss-absorbing instruments. Shanghai Commercial Bank's CR Assessment and CRR also factor in a low government support assumption, in line with Moody's support assumption on the bank's deposit ratings, resulting in no rating uplift.

Shanghai Commercial Bank's A3 (hyb) subordinated debt rating reflects: (1) the bank's Adjusted BCA of a2; (2) Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, which leads to a one-notch negative adjustment relative to the bank's Adjusted BCA; and (3) Moody's assumption of a low probability of government support for loss-absorbing instrument, resulting in no rating uplift.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Shanghai Commercial Bank's BCA is unlikely, since its BCA is high compared with its small size and modest franchise.

The bank's ratings could be upgraded if the subordination of junior liabilities leads to lower loss-given failure.

Shanghai Commercial Bank's BCA could be downgraded if (1) capitalization falls significantly, with its TCE/ RWA dropping below 13%; (2) its asset quality deteriorates materially, with the impaired loan ratio rising above 3%; or (3) its profitability declines, with the net income to tangible assets falling below 0.75%.

The bank's ratings could be downgraded if (1) there is any downgrade of the bank's BCA, or (2) if the subordination of junior liabilities leads to higher loss-given failure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited reported total assets of HKD223.7 billion as of 30 June 2020.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa2(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A2; Outlook remains Stable

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A3 (hyb)

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Winnie Tang

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

