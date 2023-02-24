Moody's affirms Shanghai Commercial Bank's A1/P-1 deposit ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, February 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited's (SCB) A1 long-term (LT) local currency (LC) and foreign currency (FC) deposit ratings. The outlook on these ratings remains stable.

Moody's has also affirmed SCB's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA at a2. In the same rating action, Moody's affirmed SCB's LT/ST LC/FC Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) of Aa3/P-1, LT/ST Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) of Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr), and short-term LC/FC deposit rating of P-1, as well as FC subordinated rating affirmed at A3(hyb).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of SCB's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the bank's credit profile will remain stable over the next 12 to 18 months, underpinned by the bank's conservative risk appetite, sound asset quality, strong capitalization as well as strong liquidity. Moody's also expects SCB's stronger-than-peer profitability to sustain on widening net interest margins, the bank's ongoing expense discipline, and improving domestic economy.

Moody's anticipates SCB's asset quality will remain sound amid the recovering economic conditions in Hong Kong SAR, China, with the bank's impaired loan ratio remaining below 1% over the next 12-18 months. The bank's cautious approach to loan growth, limited exposure to mainland China, and prudent loan underwriting with a high level of loan collateralization point to a more conservative risk appetite than at many of SCB's peers.

Nevertheless, Moody's expects some deterioration in the bank's loans in the US, especially those in commercial and residential real estate. The US loans accounted for 29% of the bank's loans as of June 30, 2022.

SCB's regulatory capital ratio, as measured by common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets (RWA), increased to 18.6% as of Sept. 30, 2022 from 18.2% as of Dec. 31, 2021, a 6.7% decline in its risk-weighted assets (RWA). Moody's expects the bank's RWA to resume growth over the next 12-18 months as the agency expects mid to low single-digit percentage loan growth in 2023.

In addition, Moody's forecasts the bank's tangible common equity (TCE) to RWA ratio will remain strong at above 16%, underpinned by modest loan growth and good internal capital generation over the next 12-18 months.

SCB's funding and liquidity will remain sound with limited reliance on wholesale funding despite its small deposit market share in Hong Kong. The bank is predominately funded by customer deposits and maintained a good liquidity maintenance ratio of 51% as of Sept. 30, 2022, in line with the bank's average over the past few years. SCB's liquidity ratio, measured as liquid banking assets to tangible banking assets, was 54% as of June 30, 2022, which is the highest level amongst rated HK bank peers.

Moody's expects SCB's profitability to improve modestly in 2023 with the bank's return on average assets at about 1% over the next 12-18 months. This growth will come from widening net interest margins amid rising interest rates and better non-interest income growth. The bank has maintained good cost efficiency, but Moody's anticipates the cost to income ratio will increase marginally as a result of investments in key strategic initiatives such as environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and ongoing digitalization of the bank's operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the bank's ratings if its subordinated junior liabilities lead to a lower loss given failure (LGF) for deposits under the agency's Advanced LGF analysis with the BCA remaining unchanged. An upgrade of the bank's BCA is unlikely because its BCA is high in proportion to its modest franchise.

Moody's could downgrade the bank's ratings if its Adjusted BCA is or the subordination of its junior liabilities leads to a higher LGF. The bank's BCA could be downgraded if the bank's capitalization falls significantly, with its tangible common equity (TCE)/RWA ratio below 15% on a sustained basis; asset-quality deteriorates significantly, with its impaired loan ratio increasing above 3%; or profitability declines, with its net income/tangible assets ratio falling below 0.75%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Incorporated in Hong Kong, Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited reported total assets of HKD232.77 billion on a consolidated basis as of June 30, 2022.

