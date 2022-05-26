Moody's affirms Shanghai Huayi's Baa3 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, May 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Shanghai Huayi (Group) Company's (Huayi) Baa3 issuer rating and its ba2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

At the same time, Moody's has also affirmed the Baa3 rating on the backed senior unsecured bond issued by Huayi Finance I Ltd.

The outlook on these ratings remains stable.

"The affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that the recent lockdown in Shanghai and lower chemical prices will not materially affect Huayi's credit profile, and that the company will continue to receive strong support from the Shanghai government," says Gerwin Ho, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer, who is also the international lead analyst for Huayi.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Huayi's Baa3 issuer rating incorporates its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba2 and a two-notch uplift based on Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of support from and the company's high level of dependence on the Shanghai municipal government and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable).

The support assessment reflects Huayi's 100% ownership by the Shanghai municipal government; its integrated role as a major supplier to the regional chemical industry; the large subsidies it receives from the government; and the reputational and contagion risks that may arise if Huayi were to default, although these risks are counterbalanced by Huayi's business operations, which are largely commercially driven.

The high dependence level reflects the fact that Shanghai Huayi and the central government are exposed to common political and economic event risks.

Huayi's ba2 BCA reflects the company's large business scale and established track record in the domestic markets; its diversified product portfolio, which helps mitigate the impact of individual product profitability cycles; and its large cash balance and substantial land reserves in Shanghai.

At the same time, Huayi's BCA is constrained by the company's primary exposure to the commodity chemical business; high capital spending for expanding production capacities; and moderate financial profile.

Huayi reported strong annual results in 2021 after declining amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, with its adjusted EBITDA up 163% to RMB10.5 billion from the previous year. The strong earnings were driven by the surge in chemical selling prices, Huayi's high utilization rates compared with the industry average, as well as the ramp-up of operations at its Guangxi chemical project phase I. As such, the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA improved significantly to 3.3x at the end of 2021 from 7.0x a year ago, despite the incremental debt raised to fulfill investment needs for the Guangxi project.

Moody's expects the Omicron outbreak of the pandemic and in particular the lockdown in Shanghai will have a negative but limited impact on Huayi's 2022 performance, because the company has been able to continue its operations – although at a lower operating rate. The geographic diversification of Huayi's production bases across China will also mitigate the negative impact of the outbreak. With the pandemic situation gradually under control, Moody's expects the company's operations will recover in the second half of 2022.

Moody's forecasts that Huayi's EBITDA will decrease to around RMB8.5 billion in 2022 because of the recent Shanghai lockdown, lower chemical selling prices and higher feedstock costs. Nevertheless, with the Guangxi project phase II gradually going into operation in late 2022, the company's earnings will likely improve in 2023.

On the other hand, Moody's expects that Huayi's adjusted debt will continue to increase in 2022-23 as the construction of the new facilities in Guangxi will keep the company's capital spending at a high level over the next two years. Accordingly, Huayi's leverage will soften to 4.0x-4.5x in the next 12-18 months. Such leverage metrics support Huayi's BCA of ba2.

Huayi has adequate liquidity. Its cash balance of RMB17.8 billion as of the end of March 2022 and its Moody's-projected operating cash flow of RMB8.5 billion over the next 18 months are sufficient to cover its maturing debt of RMB15.9 billion and its estimated RMB3 billion of maintenance spending over the next 18 months. However, these internal cash sources are insufficient to cover Huayi's additional discretionary investment, although the company has maintained strong access to onshore funding as an important local state-owned enterprise (SOE). Huayi's large land reserves in Shanghai also provide it with alternative liquidity in times of need.

Huayi's issuer rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

As a commodity chemical producer, Huayi is exposed to very high environmental risks and high social risks because of increasing environmental regulations and growing social awareness and environmental protection pressure associated with certain products. Such risks are mitigated by the company's track record of complying with environmental protection regulations and managing the safety of its production as a leading local SOE.

In terms of corporate governance, as an SOE 100% owned by the Shanghai municipal government, Huayi has its annual business plan and performance evaluated by the Shanghai State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission. The company also has a financial policy of maintaining a large cash balance, which amounted to RMB17.8 billion, or 51% of its total reported debt as of the end of March 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that, over the next 12-18 months, Huayi's credit profile will remain appropriate for its BCA; and the company's importance in eastern China's chemicals industry, as well as the Chinese government's ability to provide support, will remain intact.

Moody's could upgrade Huayi's rating if the company improves its business and financial profiles through the chemical industry's business cycles and maintains its strong liquidity profile.

Credit metrics that Moody's will consider for an upgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA below 3.5x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could also upgrade Huayi's rating without an improvement in the company's BCA if the agency assesses that government support for the company has increased.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Huayi's rating if the company is unable to improve its competitiveness and business sustainability; it significantly increases its leverage through aggressive debt-funded investments and expansion; or it fails to maintain a strong liquidity position.

Credit metrics that Moody's will consider for a downgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA above 5.5x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could also downgrade Huayi's rating without lowering its BCA if the agency assesses that government support for the company has weakened.

In addition, any material reduction in its ownership by the Shanghai municipal government or in Huayi's ownership in its key listed subsidiaries will also pressure the company's rating.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60461, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Shanghai Huayi (Group) Company (Huayi) is a major producer of commodity chemicals in China. The company has five major segments: (1) energy chemicals, (2) advanced materials, (3) green tires, (4) fine chemicals, and (5) chemical services. It produces basic chemicals, clean energy products, tires, plastics, coatings, dyestuffs and pigments, fluorine chemicals, reagents, additives and chemical equipment. In 2021, Huayi generated a total revenue of around RMB57.8 billion and had reported assets of RMB96.0 billion.

The local market analyst supporting these ratings is Jin Wu, +86 (21) 2057-4021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Gerwin Ho

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Gary Lau

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

