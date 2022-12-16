Moody's affirms Shanghai Lingang's Baa1 rating, changes outlook to positive

Hong Kong, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 issuer rating and ba2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of Shanghai Lingang Economic Dev. (Grp) Co., Ltd (Shanghai Lingang).

At the same time, Moody's has revised the rating outlook to positive from stable.

"The change in outlook to positive reflects our expectation that Shanghai Lingang will steadily increase revenue from its rental and service businesses, which generate more stable and predictable income and cash flow than its other businesses. We also expect the growth of Shanghai Lingang Free Trade New Area and other industrial zones in Shanghai will further solidify the company's strategic position in developing these areas and continue to support Shanghai Lingang's property sales, rental income growth and the valuation of its investment properties," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Shanghai Lingang's Baa1 issuer rating incorporates its ba2 BCA and Moody's assessment of the company's high likelihood of support from and high level of dependence on the Shanghai government and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable) when in need, which provides a four-notch uplift from its BCA.

The high support assessment reflects Shanghai Lingang's ultimate ownership by the Shanghai government, its strategic importance as a functional state-owned enterprise (SOE) to develop and manage industrial areas in Shanghai, and its strong track record of receiving support from the Shanghai government. Moody's considers that Shanghai Lingang's activities carry high national strategic importance as they help promote the economies of the Yangtze River Delta and build Shanghai as the nationwide hub for science and technology innovation. The Lingang Free Trade New Area has fostered a number of advanced industry clusters, such as civil aviation, integrated circuit (IC) chips, automobile manufacturing, and critical parts for shipping, ocean engineering and energy equipment.

Shanghai Lingang's ba2 BCA is driven by the company's dominant position in developing industrial and commercial areas in Shanghai, stable recurring rental cash flow from its industrial and office property portfolio, and strong access to domestic funding. However, these credit strengths are partially offset by the company's modest financial profile because of its large investment plan and fast debt growth.

Shanghai Lingang has steadily increased revenue from its rental and service businesses over the past few years, with rental income rising 51% in 2021 and 34% in the first half of 2022. Moody's expects the trend to continue such that the company's rental income to interest expense coverage will likely increase to around 1.5x in 2023 from around 0.8x in 2020. This forecast indicates an improvement in the quality of the company's earnings and cash flow, as they are more stable and predictable than those of its property development businesses.

Moody's expects the development of Lingang Free Trade New Area and other industrial zones – which benefited from Shanghai's strong advantage in attracting investments – will strengthen Shanghai Lingang's business profile, including robust and sustainable end-user demand, low exposure to pricing and inventory risks, and benefits from a favorable policy environment. This will also increase the value of Shanghai Lingang's large investment portfolio, which are booked under historical costs.

Nevertheless, Shanghai Lingang's strong business profile is partially counterbalanced by its modest financial profile. Shanghai Lingang is likely to have large capital expenditure and investment plans to support the development of industrial and commercial properties, which will increase its debt.

However, this will be mitigated by the growth of property sales, increasing recurring rental income, as well as strong operating support from the Shanghai government, including subsidies, as well as capital and asset injections. The cash payments from the government amounted to an average of around RMB4.3 billion during 2018-21. In addition, the company's issuance of REITs in domestic market enables it to recycle capital and reduce its reliance on debt for growth.

As such, Moody's forecasts Shanghai Lingang will maintain its adjusted homebuilding EBIT/interest coverage at around 2.5x and adjusted debt/capitalization at around 58% over the next 1-2 years. These key financial metrics combined with improved earnings quality support the positive outlook.

Shanghai Lingang has strong access to liquidity and diversified funding channels given its full ownership by the Shanghai government. It also expanded new funding channels such as REITs and the Shanghai Free Trade Zone bond. Moody's expects Lingang will be able to refinance its short-term debt, given the company's cash on hand and cash flow from operations are insufficient to fully cover its debt.

Shanghai Lingang's rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Shanghai Lingang's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative. Its business has a high reliance on land supply, which exposes it to natural capital risk.

Shanghai Lingang's exposure to social risks is also moderately negative as it is exposed to the aging population in Shanghai, pandemic, and challenges in competing for human capital in attracting investments and tenants for its properties. At the same time, it benefits from the macro trend of increasing urbanization in China.

In assessing Shanghai Lingang's governance risk, which is moderately negative, Moody's takes into consideration the company's financial policy that tolerates high leverage, relatively complex organizational structure that includes a large number of subsidiaries and a board structure that features concentrated ownership. The risks are counterbalanced by the government's supervision on leverage control, and the company's strong track record of receiving policy and financial support from the government.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Shanghai Lingang's BCA improves.

Moody's could raise Shanghai Lingang's BCA if the company continues to improve its business profile, including increasing its rental and service income, and prudently manages the growth of property sales.

Credit metrics indicative of upward pressure on the BCA include rental income to interest expense coverage trending towards 1.5x, while the company's Moody's-adjusted debt/capitalization remains below 60% on a sustained basis.

A downgrade is unlikely given the positive outlook. However, the outlook could return to stable if the abovementioned positive credit trends reverse. These include for example, the company posting weaker rental income growth than Moody's expectations, while its debt and interest expenses increase materially.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Homebuilding and Property Development published in October 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/394515, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Established in 2003, Shanghai Lingang Economic Dev. (Grp) Co., Ltd is 75.72% directly owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of Shanghai, with the remaining 24.28% share owned by several state-owned enterprises that are also owned by the Shanghai SASAC as of the end of 2021.

Consequently, Shanghai Lingang is ultimately owned by the Shanghai government. The company is mandated by the same government to develop industrial areas mainly in Shanghai, including primary land development, infrastructure construction, as well as the building of affordable housing and industrial property.

The local market analyst for this rating is Kai Hu, +86 (212) 057-4012.

