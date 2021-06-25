Moody's affirms Shanghai Lingang's Baa1 rating, outlook stable

Hong Kong, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 issuer rating of Shanghai Lingang Economic Dev. (Grp) Co., Ltd (Shanghai Lingang). At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Baa1 rating on the USD senior unsecured notes issued by Lingang Wings Inc. and guaranteed by Shanghai Lingang.

The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects Shanghai Lingang's sound track record in developing and managing industrial areas in Shanghai; the continuous strong flow of investments into Shanghai, which supports Lingang's property sales and rental income; and the high level of support from the Shanghai municipal government,'' says Kaven Tsang, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Shanghai Lingang's Baa1 issuer rating incorporates its ba2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of support from and a high level of dependence on the Shanghai government and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable) in times of need, which provides a four-notch uplift to its BCA.

The high support assessment reflects Shanghai Lingang's ultimate 100% ownership by the Shanghai government, its strategic importance as a functional state-owned enterprise (SOE) to develop and manage industrial areas in Shanghai, and strong track record of receiving support from the Shanghai government.

The company's ba2 BCA is driven by its dominant position in developing industrial and commercial areas in Shanghai, its stable recurring rental cash flow generated by its industrial and office property portfolio, and strong access to domestic funding.

However, these credit strengths are partially offset by the company's moderate financial profile, due to its large investment plan and fast debt growth.

Shanghai Lingang's revenue in 2020 marginally increased by around 1.8% to RMB7.5 billion, which included property sales revenue of around RMB3.6 billion and recurring rental and service income of around RMB3.5 billion.

Moreover, the company achieved strong contract sales of RMB6.5 billion in 2020, representing an 18% increase over 2019. Such strong growth in contract sales benefited from growing investment flow into Shanghai. The city remains attractive for investments from domestic and overseas companies due to its favorable investment environment that includes supportive central government policies, abundant financing, education, human resources, convenient location and transportation, and well-developed industry clusters.

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a small impact on Shanghai Lingang's rental businesses. The company waived around RMB200 million in rent for its tenants under the government's pandemic burden relief policy, resulting in largely flat rental income in 2020 versus 2019, supported by improved occupancy rate. Shanghai Lingang's rental occupancy rate improved to 87.3% at end of 2020 from 83.4% at end of 2019, with a 29% increase in rental space. These will lead to an increase in rental income in next 2-3 years.

Shanghai Lingang has moderate financial profile due to its fast investment growth, including new construction starts and investments in government-led funds, with its adjusted homebuilding EBIT/interest coverage at around 1.7x and adjusted debt/capitalization at around 58%. Moody's estimates that the company's capital spending and investments will remain high in next 2-3 years. As a result, its adjusted debt/capitalization will continue to rise to around 61% in the next 12-18 months from around 58% at end of 2020. Such a leverage level remains consistent with its BCA.

Moody's also expects the Shanghai government to provide capital and/or asset injections to preserve Lingang's financial profile, if necessary.

Shanghai Lingang's access to liquidity is strong. Although its cash on hand, liquid financial assets and projected operating cash flow are insufficient to cover its planned capital spending and short-term debt maturity in the next 12 months, Moody's expects the company can refinance the short-term debt given its strong access to funding as a key local SOE in Shanghai. As of the end of 2020, Shanghai Lingang had total uncommitted facilities of around RMB255.6 billion, of which around 82% were unused.

In term of governance risks, the Baa1 issuer rating considers the company's oversight from and reporting requirements to the Shanghai government, reflecting its status as a functional SOE.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Shanghai Lingang's BCA will remain appropriate for its rating over the next 12-18 months, and that the company will continue to receive a high level of support from the Shanghai government and ultimately the Chinese government.

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Shanghai Lingang's BCA materially improves.

Moody's could raise Shanghai Lingang's BCA if the company's business or financial profile improves. Credit metrics indicative of upward pressure on the BCA include adjusted debt/capitalization falling below 50%-55% on a sustained basis.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Shanghai Lingang's ratings if: (1) the likelihood of government support decreases, or (2) the company's BCA weakens significantly.

Shanghai Lingang's BCA could be lowered if its business or financial profile significantly deteriorates. Credit metrics indicative of downward pressure on its BCA include adjusted debt/capitalization staying above 65% on a sustained basis.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Established in 2003, Shanghai Lingang Economic Dev. (Grp) Co., Ltd is 67.36% directly owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of Shanghai, with the remaining 32.64% share in the company owned by several state-owned enterprises that are also 100% owned by the Shanghai SASAC as of the end of 2020.

Consequently, Shanghai Lingang is ultimately 100% owned by the Shanghai government. The company is mandated by the same government to develop industrial areas mainly in Shanghai, including primary land development, infrastructure construction, as well as the building of affordable housing and industrial property.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Kai Hu, +86 (212) 057-4012.

