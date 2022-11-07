Moody's affirms Shanghai Pudong Development Bank's Baa2 deposit ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa2 long-term deposit ratings of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd. (SPDB). Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of ba2.

The rating outlook remains stable.

A full list of attached ratings and assessments is at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of SPDB's ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the bank's financial profile will remain roughly stable and the willingness and capacity of the Government of China (A1 stable) to support the bank will remain broadly unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

SPDB faces cyclical pressure on its asset quality, profitability and capitalization from China's slower economic growth, the correction in the property market and business disruption from the lingering coronavirus pandemic. However, these risks are partially tempered by the bank's focus on clients in economically advanced regions with good credit profiles, and its de-risking efforts to reduce loan exposure to high-risk sectors and investment exposure to shadow banking products in recent years. SPDB's ba2 BCA also reflects its strained profitability, sound liquidity and stable capitalization.

New formation of nonperforming loans (NPLs) remains a risk to SPDB's asset quality. However, Moody's does not expect a significant deterioration in the bank's asset quality over the next 12-18 months because of its efforts in de-risking its lending and investment portfolio, which were also among several factors that led to slower loan growth compared with its rated peers. The bank's loans to the cyclical sectors, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail, corporate real estate and construction sectors, as a percentage of gross loans have declined in recent years. Its investment in trust, asset management and wealth management products has also declined to 5.0% of its total assets as of the end of June 2022 from 5.9% at the end of 2021 and 19.2% at the end of 2016. SPDB's NPL coverage ratio increased to 156.3% as of 30 June 2022 from 140.7% six months ago, indicating improving risk mitigants.

Moody's expects SPDB's profitability to decline because of its lower asset yield over the next 12-18 months. Nevertheless, its profitability as measured by net income/tangible assets will remain above 0.5% supported by lower funding costs. Its asset yield has been lower compared with many of its peers, because of its higher loan extensions to lower-risk-group clients as part of its de-risking efforts since 2017.

Moody's expects SPDB's capital level, as measured by tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWA), to stay above 8% over the next 12-18 months, because the bank's slower RWA growth will mitigate the strain brought by its relatively weak internal capital generation capability.

Moody's also forecasts SPDB's liquidity to remain stable over the next 12-18 months. The bank's reliance on market funding has decreased in recent years due to its growing deposit base and strict regulations on interbank business, although its market funds ratio remains higher than most of its peers'. That said, the bank has a higher proportion of demand deposits, which accounted for 46.6% of its total deposits as of 30 June 2022. SPDB's liquid assets, which consist mainly of cash and balances with the central bank, marketable securities and interbank assets, will be adequate to cover its market funds.

SPDB's rating is based on China's Moderate+ Banking System Macro Profile. SPDB's ba2 Adjusted BCA does not incorporate any affiliate support. China does not have an operational resolution regime. Therefore, Moody's applies its basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating SPDB's debt securities.

Moody's assumes a very high level of support from Chinese government for SPDB in times of need, given (1) the bank's national market share of 2%-3% of total assets in the system as of 30 June 2022; (2) the bank's position as a domestic systematically important bank; (3) the government's stake in the bank, including a 29.67% stake as of 30 June 2022 held by the largest shareholder, Shanghai International Group, a financial holding company wholly owned by the Shanghai municipal government. As a result, SPDB's deposit ratings, Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) and Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment are uplifted by three notches to Baa2, Baa2 and Baa2(cr), respectively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on SPDB's deposit ratings could arise if the Chinese government's capacity to support the bank strengthens, as reflected in China's sovereign rating, or if the bank's BCA is upgraded.

Moody's could raise SPDB's BCA if (1) its asset quality remains resilient against structural adjustments in China's economy; (2) its profitability remains resilient, with its net income to tangible assets consistently above 1.0%; (3) its capital strengthens, with its Core Tier 1 capital ratio above 10%; and (4) its reliance on market funding decreases, with its market funds/tangible banking assets consistently below 25%.

SPDB's deposit ratings could come under pressure if support from the Chinese government weakens or if the bank's BCA is lowered.

Moody's could lower SPDB's BCA if the bank's operating environment weakens significantly, for example, if China's economic growth moderates further or macro leverage rises, and thus, exerting pressure on the bank's asset quality.

Moody's could also lower SPDB's BCA if (1) its asset quality deteriorates, with its ratio of impaired loans to gross loans above 4%; (2) its profitability deteriorates, with its net income to tangible assets consistently below 0.5%; and/or (3) its reliance on market funding increases, with its market funds/tangible banking assets above 40%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd. is a joint-stock commercial bank in China headquartered in Shanghai. The bank reported total assets of RMB8.4 trillion and total shareholder's equity of RMB0.7 trillion as of 30 June 2022.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Yulia Wan, +86 (212) 057-4017.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

..Issuer: Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd.

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba2

.... Short-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa2(cr)

.... Short-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2

.... Short-Term Deposit Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

....Long-Term Deposit Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2, Outlook remains stable

....Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd., HK Branch

.... Short-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa2(cr)

.... Short-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2

....Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2, Outlook remains stable

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, London

.... Short-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa2(cr)

.... Short-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2

....Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2, Outlook remains stable

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, Singapore

.... Short-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa2(cr)

.... Short-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2

....Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency) , Affirmed Baa2, Outlook remains stable

....Outlook, Remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

David Jinhua Yin

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Chen Huang

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

