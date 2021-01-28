Moody's affirms Shanghai Pudong Development Bank's Baa2/P-2 deposit ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, January 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed (1) the long-term Baa2 local-currency and foreign-currency bank deposit ratings, and (2) the short-term P-2 local-currency and foreign-currency bank deposit ratings of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd. (SPDB). Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of ba2.

The outlook remains stable, reflecting Moody's view that the Chinese government's willingness and capacity to support SPDB will remain broadly unchanged over the next 12-18 months; and that SPDB's asset quality, capital and profitability will remain roughly stable during this period.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of SPDB's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that although the bank faces cyclical pressure on its profitability, asset quality and capitalization because of the shock from the coronavirus, its financial metrics will improve over the medium term as China's economy recovers. In addition, the bank has adequate liquidity and has lowered its reliance on market funding in recent years, and continues to enjoy a very high level of government support.

SPDB's new nonperforming loan (NPL) formation rate is likely to stabilize in the coming 12-18 months. The bank has managed its loan growth well and has focused on improving loan structures in the past two years, resulting in the percentage of credit card and personal consumption loans to gross loans declining. Moody's expects the bank's asset risk in retail loans will decline with the recovery of economy, stabilized unemployment rate and the bank's lending policy adjustments to lower-risk segments.

That said, new NPL formation amid structural adjustments in the Chinese economy will remain a key risk to SPDB's asset quality, which still lags the average among Moody's rated banks when the bank continues to resolve some of the historical problem loans.

Moody's expects SPDB's profitability, as measured by net income/tangible assets, will remain above 0.75% in the next 12-18 months. Credit costs will remain elevated, with more delinquencies surfacing due to the coronavirus outbreak. The bank's net interest margin dropped more significantly compared with its rated joint-stock commercial bank peers in the first half of 2020 as it adjusted its loan portfolio to lower-risk segments and the regulator guided loan rates down. However, Moody's expects SPDB's profitability will stabilize as the loan pricing stabilizes over the medium term and fees and commissions continue to grow with the recovery of the economy.

SPDB's tangible common equity (TCE) capital ratio should remain above 8.5%, despite declining slightly as the growth of its risk-weighted assets outpaces its internal capital generation capacity over next 12-18 months. Enhanced regulation relating to countercyclical capital buffers and the coming requirement of capital surcharge for domestic systemically important banks will support the bank's capitalization.

Moody's expects SPDB's liquidity profile will remain stable in the next 12-18 months. The bank's reliance on market funding has declined in recent years on strict regulation on interbank business and the bank's growing deposit base, although it remains higher than that of most rated joint-stock commercial banks. The bank has adequate liquid resources, which at 36.7% of tangible banking assets at the end of June 2020 are sufficient to cover its market funds.

SPDB's rating is based on China's Moderate+ Banking System Macro Profile. Its BCA is ba2, and its ba2 adjusted BCA does not incorporate any affiliate support. China does not have an operational bank resolution regime, as a result, Moody's applies its basic Loss Given Failure approach to rating SPDB's debt securities and assumes a very high level of support from the Chinese government in times of need. Given this, SPDB's deposit ratings, Counterparty Risk Assessment and Counterparty Risk Ratings incorporate three notches of uplift.

Moody's assessment of a very high level of government support is based on SPDB's national market share of 2%-3% of total assets in the system as of the end of September 2020. Moody's believes SPDB is an important pillar for the Shanghai government in the financial services industry and in the context of Shanghai's role as a financial center. SPDB's largest shareholder is Shanghai International Group -- a financial holding company that is wholly owned by the Shanghai municipal government -- which held a 29.67% stake in the bank as of the end of June 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on SPDB's deposit rating could arise if the Chinese government's capacity to support the bank strengthens, as reflected in China's sovereign rating, or if the bank's BCA is upgraded.

Moody's could upgrade SPDB's BCA if (1) its asset quality improves, with the ratio of impaired loans to gross loans consistently below 2%; (2) its profitability remains resilient, with its net incomes to tangible assets consistently above 0.8%; (3) its capital strengthens, with its TCE ratio above 10%; and (4) its reliance on market funding decreases, with its market funds/tangible banking assets consistently below 25%.

On the other hand, SPDB's deposit ratings could come under pressure if support from the Chinese government weakens or if the bank's BCA is downgraded.

Moody's could downgrade SPDB's BCA if the bank's operating environment weakens materially; for example, if (1) China's economic growth slows as coronavirus-induced weakness lingers; or (2) China's corporate financial leverage increases significantly as a result of loose monetary policies.

Moody's could also downgrade SPDB's BCA if (1) its asset quality deteriorates, with the ratio of impaired loans to gross loans above 4%; (2) its profitability deteriorates, with its net income to tangible assets consistently below 0.55%; and/or (3) its reliance on market funding increases, with its market funds/tangible banking assets above 40%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd. reported total assets of around RMB7.7 trillion as of the end of September 2020.

