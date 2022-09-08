Moody's affirms Sharp HealthCare's (CA) Aa3; outlook stable

New York, September 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Sharp HealthCare's (CA) Aa3 ratings assigned to its outstanding revenue bonds. The outlook is stable. Sharp has a total of $912 million of debt outstanding.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the Aa3 reflects our expectation that Sharp HealthCare, CA will continue to benefit from a number of well-established strengths, including: exceptionally strong balance sheet measures; very good debt measures; well diversified revenue streams; and a history of stable operating performance. Additional strengths include: a fundamentally strong market position driven by a well-executed competitive strategy; consistent market share gains over the last many years; strong clinical offerings; and good physician relationships. Despite ongoing challenges related to COVID and the labor shortage, we expect full year 2022 results (fiscal year ending September 30) to be only slightly weaker than historic levels (normalizing the provider fee). Going forward, we expect results to remain stable, and for cashflow to continue to provide good coverage of debt service obligations. Ongoing challenges include: material competition in Sharp's expanded service area; a difficult payer mix; ongoing pressures in the payer, provider, and labor markets; and relatively high levels of ongoing capital investment (averaging over two times depreciation over the next two years), including plans to install EPIC throughout the entire system. Sharp has a history of successfully executing complex capital plans.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sharp will maintain current levels of profitability, and that balance sheet and debt measures will remain favorable despite high levels of capital spending over the next several years.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Sustained improvement of operating margins
- Maintenance of superior balance sheet and debt measures
- Significant enterprise growth with material geographic diversification
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Significant dilution of balance sheet measures
- Sustained decline in operating performance
LEGAL SECURITY
Bonds are secured by a revenue pledge from the Obligated Group, which includes the Sharp Memorial Hospital, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital Corporation, and Sharp HealthCare (the parent corporation). Sharp Rees-Stealy Corporation is considered part of the parent corporation and is included in the Obligated Group. In fiscal 2021, the Obligated Group represented 94% of system net assets and 88% of total revenues. MTI covenants include a debt service coverage ratio of at least 1.25 times, and a maximum debt to capitalization ratio of 65%.
Sharp's LOC agreements contain a number of other covenants, including a minimum days cash on hand test of 50 days (measured semiannually), a minimum debt service coverage test of 1.5 times (measured quarterly and based on the most recent rolling twelve months performance), and a maximum debt to capitalization ratio of 60%. The LOC providers have the ability to terminate and immediately accelerate the bonds if Sharp's long term rating falls below either Baa2 or BBB.
PROFILE
Sharp HealthCare is a not-for-profit, integrated delivery system operating exclusively in San Diego county, California. It operates four hospitals, runs a health plan covering over 143,000 lives, and is affiliated with three medical groups representing over 3,000 specialty and primary care physicians. Total revenues are approximately $4.4 billion annually and total admissions exceed 83,000. Sharp is San Diego's largest employer, and has a leading 30% in-patient market share in all of San Diego county.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
