Moody's affirms Shearer's Foods' B2 CFR; changes outlook to negative

New York, September 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Shearer's Foods, LLC ("Shearer's"), including the B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), the B2-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"), the B2 rating on the company's first lien term loan, and the Caa1 rating on the company's second lien term loan. Moody's changed the outlook to negative from stable.

The outlook revision to negative from stable reflects that Shearer's faces challenges to reducing leverage and improving free cash flow to levels in line with Moody's expectation for the rating. Moody's anticipates that Shearer's operating performance in the next 12 to 18 months will be weaker than previously expected as a result of labor shortages and related production downtime. A combination of other operating challenges, including raw material and freight availability, inflationary pressures, and private label category headwinds, have led to elevated debt/EBITDA leverage of 7.8x for the LTM period ended June 25, 2022 (on a Moody's adjusted basis, and pro forma for the June 27, 2022, SuperPufft acquisition and the February 16, 2022, sale-leaseback transaction), which is high for the B2 CFR given the company's operating profile. In addition, free cash flow is likely to be negative over the next 12 to 18 months due to higher interest rates, and elevated capital expenditures as the company is investing in additional capacity and automation.

Moody's nonetheless affirmed the ratings because the company's good liquidity provides some flexibility for Shearer's to execute its operating plans and reduce leverage. The company should be able to reduce its debt/EBITDA leverage below 6.5x within 18 months as fill rates and capacity utilization rates improve. Shearer's has put in place various initiatives to address the labor staffing challenges, including wage increases, increased employee engagement, and automation investments. The company has seen some improvement in hiring and turnover after the latest round of wage increases in June 2022 in certain markets. Wage increases across other markets are likely to be implemented during the remainder of calendar 2022, which should improve labor staffing levels across the organization. However, Moody's remains cautious on this front as the labor market remains tight. Improvements in staffing levels are critical to improving fill rates and capacity utilization. In addition, the company should benefit from easing supply chain pressures and improving private label demand as consumers seek value in a challenging economic environment. Further, the company has successfully implemented pricing to offset the inflationary impacts of higher ingredient costs and packaging, and more recent pricing actions have also covered labor and natural gas.

Moody's projects volumes to decline in fiscal 2022 due to labor shortages and associated production downtime, with volumes projected to improve gradually through fiscal 2023 as staffing levels and fill rates improve. Pricing will drive revenue growth in fiscal 2022, and will also be the main contributor to fiscal 2023 revenue growth. Moody's expects pricing and higher volumes to drive EBITDA higher, and debt/EBITDA leverage lower to approximately 6.6x by the end of fiscal 2023. While EBITDA is projected to grow in fiscal 2023, Moody's expects free cash flow to be negative due to the rise in interest rates. Higher interest rates impact the company's cash flow meaningfully given the floating rate nature of its approximately $1.3 billion term loan debt. Moody's projects free cash flow to turn positive in 2024 driven by a continued EBITDA recovery as fill rates should be near historical rates at the start of the year.

Shearer's good liquidity is supported by an undrawn $125 million ABL revolving credit facility that expires in September 2024. As of June 25, 2022, availability on the ABL was $104 million (net of letters of credit and reserves), and the company had $237 million of cash, of which approximately $201 million was from the February 2022 sale-leaseback transaction. A large portion of the cash balance will be used for the SuperPufft acquisition in fiscal 3Q22, although Moody's still expects the company to have a healthy cash balance of at least $60 million. Moody's projects the company's free cash flow will be negative $15-$20 million in both fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 due to operating headwinds in fiscal 2022, and more so higher interest rates in fiscal 2023. The company also has $11 million in required annual term loan amortization. Moody's expects the negative free cash flow and term loan amortization to be funded with cash on hand, the remaining sale-leaseback proceeds (roughly $12 million) and remaining Hermiston insurance proceeds (roughly $60 million) that will be received over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects little to no usage of the revolver through fiscal 2023. Further, free cash flow is projected to turn positive in fiscal 2024, driven by operating performance improvement, at which point excess free cash flow can be used for voluntary debt reduction.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Shearer's Foods, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Shearer's Foods, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Shearer's B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's aggressive financial policy and high financial leverage following a September 2020 refinancing and leveraging dividend transaction and a one-time transaction related equity incentive paid to management in fiscal 3Q21. Additionally, the company has faced various operating challenges over the last year including labor shortages, raw material and freight availability, inflationary pressures, and private label category headwinds. These credit challenges are balanced by improving private label demand, easing supply chain pressures, and the company's good liquidity. Customer concentration also remains a risk. However, the company has solid relationships with its largest customers and benefits from its leading position as a producer of private label snacks, with a broad manufacturing footprint that allows it to service customers nationally.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating downgrade could occur if operating performance fails to improve, including better supply chain performance and higher margins, liquidity deteriorates, or the financial policy becomes more aggressive. Quantitatively, a downgrade could occur if debt/EBITDA is not sustained below 6.5x, EBITDA less capital spending-to-interest is less than 1.25x, or free cash flow is not restored to a comfortably positive level.

A rating upgrade could occur if Shearer's is able to improve operating performance including sustained positive organic revenue growth with higher margins, and consistent and solid free cash flow generation. Shearer's would also need to sustain debt/EBITDA below 5x and adopt a more conservative financial policy.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

ESG considerations have a highly negative credit impact (CIS-4) on Shearer's rating. The CIS score reflects the weight placed on Shearer's governance, including its private equity ownership and Moody's expectation for an aggressive financial policy. The company is also moderately negatively exposed to environmental and social risks.

Shearer's credit exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3). Moderately negative exposure to natural capital risks reflects the company's reliance on many agricultural inputs (including potatoes, corn, oils, sugar, and others) that require use of land and fertilizers that could harm the environment, and which could additionally be affected by climate change. The company also has moderately negative exposure to waste and pollution risks as it creates waste in food manufacturing, packaging, and disposal. Regulations and consumer preferences are likely to evolve to reduce packaging or improve recyclability or biodegradability of packaging, which could increase the cost of compliance in the future.

Shearer's credit exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3). Moderately negative exposure to customer relations and responsible production risks reflects the need to invest in product development and marketing to maintain relevance with consumers and minimize exposure to potential litigation related to product labeling, marketing, recalls, and contamination. A majority of Shearer's business is private label and co-manufacturing, where brand perception is less of a risk, but since product quality is a key attribute that customers look for when choosing a supplier, reputational risk important. Moderately negative health & safety risks reflect Shearer's exposure as a food manufacturer to protect employees from workplace injuries and from health concerns that could arise from contact with raw materials and chemicals. A fire at the company's Hermiston, Oregon plant in February 2022 was reportedly caused by a natural gas boiler explosion that resulted in non-fatal injuries to some employees. Shearer's is receiving insurance proceeds but is incurring meaningful costs to close the facility, relocate production, and cover lost earnings. The company has neutral-to-low exposure to demographic and societal trends as it regularly invests in innovation, such as new flavors, as well as the introduction of "better-for-you" products in response to evolving consumer preferences. The company benefits from the healthy growth of the salty snack category.

Shearer's credit exposure to governance risks is highly negative (G-4). This reflects Shearer's private equity ownership and Moody's expectation for an aggressive financial policy, including high leverage along with the potential for debt funded acquisitions and dividends. Concentrated decision making creates potential for event risk and decisions that favor shareholders over creditors.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Shearer's Foods, LLC, headquartered in Massillon, Ohio, manufactures snack food products such as traditional potato chips, tortilla chips, kettle potato chips, extruded cheese snacks, cookies, and crackers for other companies. Revenue was $1.3 billion for the last twelve months ended June 25, 2022. Shearer's is majority owned by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and does not publicly disclose financial information.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

