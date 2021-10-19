Moody's affirms Shimao's Ba1 rating; changes outlook to stable

Hong Kong, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed the rating outlook on Shimao Group Holdings Limited (Shimao) to stable from positive.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Shimao's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR).

"The change in outlook to stable reflects our expectation that Shimao's credit metrics will likely not meet the thresholds required for a rating upgrade, given the challenging operating and funding conditions," says Celine Yang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Shimao will have adequate liquidity to temper the risks associated with the difficult operating and financing conditions over the next 6-12 months," adds Yang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Shimao's Ba1 CFR reflects its (1) strong sales execution through the property cycles, (2) good geographic coverage and product mix with diversified land reserves, (3) large operating scale and status as a top developer in China in terms of contracted sales, and (3) good liquidity and access to domestic and offshore funding. The CFR also reflects Shimao's growing income from its non-property development business and its portfolio of quality investment properties and hotels.

On the other hand, the rating is constrained by the company's moderate credit metrics, execution risk associated with its fast expansion in its non-property development business and ongoing funding needs associated with its business growth.

Moody's forecasts that Shimao's contracted sales will decline over the next 6-12 months, driven by weaker homebuyer confidence amid tight funding conditions. The company's 3Q2021 contracted sales fell 24% year-on-year, compared with a 38% increase in the first six months in 2021. The slowdown in contracted sales will weaken the company's operating cash flow and in turn its liquidity.

However, Moody's expects Shimao's liquidity to be adequate over the next 6-12 months. As of 30 June 2021, the company had unrestricted cash of RMB74.8 billion, compared with reported short-term debt of RMB44.5 billion.

Moody's expects Shimao's leverage, as measured by revenue/adjusted debt, will trend toward 83%-88% over the next 12-18 months, up from 79% for the 12 months ended June 2021. This improvement will be supported by mild debt growth and revenue growth following strong contracted sales in the past 1-2 years.

Meanwhile, its interest coverage, as measured by EBIT/interest, will remain at around 4.0x over the next 12-18 months, compared to 4.0x for the 12 months ended June 2021. These credit metrics appropriately position the company at the Ba1 CFR.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered Shimao's prudent financial management, which has resulted in its stable financial profile. Moody's has also considered the company's concentrated ownership by its key shareholder, Mr. Hui Wing Mau, who held a 65% stake as of 30 June 2021.

Moody's has also considered the company's established internal governance structures and standards, as required by the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In particular, it has three independent non-executive directors (INEDs) on its eight-member board, and its board has established three committees with specific written terms of reference to oversee particular aspects of the company's affairs. All three committees are composed of INEDs only.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade Shimao' ratings if the company (1) sustains its sales growth and profit margins while demonstrating strong financial discipline; (2) maintains strong liquidity, such that its unrestricted cash/short-term debt exceeds 150%; and (3) improves its credit metrics, such that its adjusted EBIT/interest coverage rises above 4.5x-5.0x and its revenue/adjusted debt exceeds 90%-95% on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Shimao's rating if (1) the company pursues aggressive land acquisition or investments to support its business growth; (2) its credit metrics weaken, with its EBIT/interest coverage falling below 3.5x-4.0x and its revenue/adjusted debt falling below 75%-80%, all on a sustained basis; or (3) its liquidity weakens, as reflected by its cash/short-term debt falling below 125%.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited is a Chinese property developer that was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in July 2006. It develops residential properties and owns a portfolio of investment properties, including hotels. As of the end of June 2021, the company, together with its 64%-owned Shanghai A-share listed subsidiary, Shanghai Shimao Co., Ltd., held an attributable land bank of 44.2 million square meters (sqm) in China. Shanghai Shimao mainly develops commercial properties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

YuYing (Celine) Yang

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

