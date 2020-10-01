Moody's affirms Shin-Etsu's Aa3 rating; outlook stable

Tokyo, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed the Aa3 issuer rating of
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Shin-Etsu).
The outlook on the rating remains stable.
"The affirmation of Shin-Etsu's rating reflects its strong resilience
to economic cycles, backed by its well-balanced portfolio
and leading position in both the commodity and specialty chemical product
markets," says Yukiko Asanuma, a Moody's Analyst.
"We expect that Shin-Etsu will maintain its prudent financial
management with a very low leverage and substantial net cash position,
which provides it with ample flexibility to invest in and grow its technology
leadership," adds Asanuma.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Shin-Etsu’s Aa3 rating is supported by its leading market position in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and semiconductor silicon wafers, as well as its strong presence in many products such as silicones, cellulose derivatives, pheromone formulations and photomask blanks.
Long-term contracts with major global semiconductor manufacturers mitigate earnings volatility, and its high profitability generates robust cash flow. At the same time, owning the world’s highest PVC production capacity in the world brings the company economies of scale and cost competitiveness. Shin-Etsu’s stable cash flow is also supported by its highly diversified product portfolio in silicones and technological advantage in materials used during the semiconductor device fabrication process.
Shin-Etsu has expanded its business organically through ongoing
capital investments without relying on debt financing, and has maintained
a net cash position, which is a rarity among chemical companies.
Its conservative financial policy, as indicated by its lack of an
appetite for mergers and acquisitions as well as a lower dividend payout
ratio compared to global peers, result in the company's substantial
net cash position and financial flexibility to make growth investments.
Shin-Etsu’s operating profits have continuously increased over the 10 years to the fiscal year ended 31 March 2020 (fiscal 2019). Its EBITDA for the last 12 months ended on 30 June 2020 decreased by 5.8%, a smaller contraction than global peers’. The company has maintained a strong balance sheet supported by a net cash position of JPY760 billion, and its debt/EBITDA was at 0.1x at the end of June 2020.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Shin-Etsu
will maintain its strong position in the PVC and semiconductor silicon
wafer markets, continue generating robust free cash flow and reinvesting
it in its growth.
Given that Shin-Etsu is already rated a notch above the sovereign,
an upgrade is unlikely unless it meets even higher criteria to be rated
two notches above the sovereign, including a minimal correlation
with the domestic economic conditions. In addition, upward
pressure would entail (1) further improving the market positions in its
core businesses, such as the PVC, semiconductor silicon and
silicone segments, with higher profitability and stability through
the economic cycle; and (2) maintaining high profit margins,
with EBITDA margin remaining above 40%, and a strong financial
position with a large net cash balance.
Negative rating pressure could emerge if (1) Shin-Etsu's
earnings and cash flow weaken and become more sensitive to the volatility
in the PVC and semiconductor silicon markets; (2) the company adopts
an aggressive, debt-financed growth strategy; and (3)
its balance sheet weakens from a departure from its current financial
strategy. The rating may also come under pressure if Shin-Etsu's
EBITDA margin remains below 25% or if its cash position declines.
The company's rating could be affected by a downgrade of the Government
of Japan's rating (A1 stable).
The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemical Industry (Japanese)
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152391.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of PVC, semiconductor silicon, silicones, cellulose derivatives and rare earth magnets. Its consolidated revenue was JPY1.5 trillion in fiscal 2019.
