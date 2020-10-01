Moody's affirms Shin-Etsu's Aa3 rating; outlook stable

Tokyo, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed the Aa3 issuer rating of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Shin-Etsu). The outlook on the rating remains stable.

"The affirmation of Shin-Etsu's rating reflects its strong resilience to economic cycles, backed by its well-balanced portfolio and leading position in both the commodity and specialty chemical product markets," says Yukiko Asanuma, a Moody's Analyst.

"We expect that Shin-Etsu will maintain its prudent financial management with a very low leverage and substantial net cash position, which provides it with ample flexibility to invest in and grow its technology leadership," adds Asanuma.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Shin-Etsu’s Aa3 rating is supported by its leading market position in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and semiconductor silicon wafers, as well as its strong presence in many products such as silicones, cellulose derivatives, pheromone formulations and photomask blanks.

Long-term contracts with major global semiconductor manufacturers mitigate earnings volatility, and its high profitability generates robust cash flow. At the same time, owning the world’s highest PVC production capacity in the world brings the company economies of scale and cost competitiveness. Shin-Etsu’s stable cash flow is also supported by its highly diversified product portfolio in silicones and technological advantage in materials used during the semiconductor device fabrication process.

Shin-Etsu has expanded its business organically through ongoing capital investments without relying on debt financing, and has maintained a net cash position, which is a rarity among chemical companies. Its conservative financial policy, as indicated by its lack of an appetite for mergers and acquisitions as well as a lower dividend payout ratio compared to global peers, result in the company's substantial net cash position and financial flexibility to make growth investments.

Shin-Etsu’s operating profits have continuously increased over the 10 years to the fiscal year ended 31 March 2020 (fiscal 2019). Its EBITDA for the last 12 months ended on 30 June 2020 decreased by 5.8%, a smaller contraction than global peers’. The company has maintained a strong balance sheet supported by a net cash position of JPY760 billion, and its debt/EBITDA was at 0.1x at the end of June 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Shin-Etsu will maintain its strong position in the PVC and semiconductor silicon wafer markets, continue generating robust free cash flow and reinvesting it in its growth.

Given that Shin-Etsu is already rated a notch above the sovereign, an upgrade is unlikely unless it meets even higher criteria to be rated two notches above the sovereign, including a minimal correlation with the domestic economic conditions. In addition, upward pressure would entail (1) further improving the market positions in its core businesses, such as the PVC, semiconductor silicon and silicone segments, with higher profitability and stability through the economic cycle; and (2) maintaining high profit margins, with EBITDA margin remaining above 40%, and a strong financial position with a large net cash balance.

Negative rating pressure could emerge if (1) Shin-Etsu's earnings and cash flow weaken and become more sensitive to the volatility in the PVC and semiconductor silicon markets; (2) the company adopts an aggressive, debt-financed growth strategy; and (3) its balance sheet weakens from a departure from its current financial strategy. The rating may also come under pressure if Shin-Etsu's EBITDA margin remains below 25% or if its cash position declines. The company's rating could be affected by a downgrade of the Government of Japan's rating (A1 stable).

The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemical Industry (Japanese) published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152391. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of PVC, semiconductor silicon, silicones, cellulose derivatives and rare earth magnets. Its consolidated revenue was JPY1.5 trillion in fiscal 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

