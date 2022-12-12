Moody's affirms Shin-Etsu's Aa3 rating; outlook stable

Tokyo, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.'s (Shin-Etsu) Aa3 issuer rating. The outlook on the rating remains stable.

"Shin-Etsu's issuer rating of Aa3 reflects the company's very strong financial profile, well-balanced portfolio and leading positions in silicon wafer and polyvinyl chloride product markets," says Dean Enjo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"Shin-Etsu's ultra-conservative financial policy ensures the company maintains a net cash position, focuses on organic growth, and keeps little debt on its balance sheet, which results in minimal leverage," adds Enjo.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Shin-Etsu's Aa3 rating is underpinned by the company's top global market position in the silicon wafer market, which is supported by its manufacturing technology and longstanding relationships with major global semiconductor customers. The company is well diversified geographically and has a high market share in 300-millimeter silicon wafer production, where there is less competition relative to smaller sized-wafers due to the manufacturing technology needed.

Moody's anticipates a slowdown in overall semiconductor growth in 2023, notably with memory-base demand; however, Shin-Etsu will be comparatively more insulated due to structural growth in logic-based semiconductor adoption and fixed, long-term contracts with its customers.

Moody's projects Shin-Etsu will continue to generate record levels of sales and operating profit during the year ending March 2023 (fiscal 2022). In addition to increased demand for its silicon wafers, Shin-Etsu also benefitted from a sharp rise in demand for its polyvinyl chloride (PVC) products through its wholly-owned subsidiary Shintech Inc., the largest manufacturer of PVC globally. Shin-Etsu's very strong and defensive credit profile will be able to mitigate, to some extent, a drop in PVC profits due to spread compression without materially affecting its credit profile.

Shin-Etsu has expanded its business organically through ongoing capital investments without relying on debt financing, and has maintained a net cash position, which is a rarity among chemical companies. Its conservative financial policy, as indicated by its lack of appetite for mergers and acquisitions as well as a stable dividend policy, results in the company's substantial net cash position and financial flexibility to invest in growth. During the 12 months ended 30 September 2022, the company's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA was 0.1x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Shin-Etsu will maintain its strong position in the PVC and semiconductor silicon wafer markets, and continue to generate robust free cash flow and reinvest in its growth over the next 12-18 months. Moody's also projects that PVC demand will decline on account of rising interest rates and reduced housing demand, notably in its largest market which is the United States. In addition, growth in the semiconductor industry will cool down. However, Moody's projects that Shin-Etsu will maintain a strong credit profile despite less favorable economic conditions, with debt/EBITDA at 0.1x and a net cash position, and no major debt-funded acquisitions by the company.

An upgrade is currently unlikely because Moody's already rates Shin-Etsu a notch above the Government of Japan's (A1 stable) rating. In addition, upward rating pressure would be based on an improvement in the company's market positions in its core businesses, such as PVC and semiconductor silicon. Moody's may also consider an upgrade if the company achieves higher profitability and stability through economic cycles such that its EBITDA margin remains above 40% while it maintains a strong financial position with a large net cash balance.

Downward rating pressure could emerge if Shin-Etsu's earnings and cash flow weaken and become more sensitive to volatility in the PVC and semiconductor silicon markets; the company adopts an aggressive, debt-financed growth strategy; and its balance sheet weakens because of a departure from its current financial strategy. The rating could also be downgraded if Shin-Etsu's EBITDA margin remains below 25% or if its ample cash position declines materially. The company's rating could be affected by a downgrade or a change in outlook to negative of the sovereign.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals (Japanese) published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391136. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., with revenue of JPY2.1 trillion in fiscal 2021, is one of the top Japanese chemical companies.

