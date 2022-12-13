Moody's affirms Shinhan Bank Japan's ratings; outlook stable

Tokyo, December 13, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed all ratings assigned to Shinhan Bank Japan, including the bank's long-term domestic currency deposit ratings of A2. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa3 and Adjusted BCA of a3.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Shinhan Bank Japan's ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the bank will maintain stable capitalization and above-average profitability. Moody's also expects the bank's asset quality to remain stable despite a large concentration to real estate and higher-than-average loan growth. Liquidity is adequate although its deposit franchise is weaker than its domestic peers.

Shinhan Bank Japan's profitability will remain higher than its peers' although Moody's expects the bank's profitability to slowly decline. The bank's relatively higher profitability is a result of the large proportion of loans extended to purchase residential properties to rent, which earn higher loan yields. The bank also has lower costs than its peers' due to its efficient operations with only ten branches operating in Japan as of the end of March 2022.

The bank's real estate lending is focused on higher yielding segments. However, this focus also brings higher asset risks, which Moody's captures by making a one notch negative qualitative adjustment to reflect the bank's concentration to real estate investment loans. Moody's regards real estate investment loans as riskier than owner-occupied housing loans, with the former accounting for most of the bank's real estate lending business.

The performance of Shinhan Bank Japan's loan portfolio has remained good to date, despite the concentration to relatively riskier investment loans. The bank's problem loan ratio has been low and consistently improving over the past five years, driven by an increase in total loans and strengthened underwriting which has resulted in lower new nonperforming loans. Interest rates in Japan and prices of the property units preferred by investment buyers remain strong. As a result, Moody's expects the bank to maintain its moderate asset risk profile over the next 12-18 months. However, should interest rates rise or property prices decline, the risk of problems in the portfolio will increase.

Moody's expects Shinhan Bank Japan to maintain its current modest capitalization. Although the bank's risk-weighted assets (RWA) are increasing due to relatively high loan growth, the bank's above-average profitability and no payment of dividends mean that internal capital accumulation is more than sufficient to maintain its current capitalization.

Shinhan Bank Japan's adequate liquidity is backed by its customer deposits, with a low reliance on market funds. However, its deposit franchise is weaker than its domestic peers' because it is less focused on branch deposit operations.

Shinhan Bank Japan's a3 Adjusted BCA benefits from a three-notch uplift from the bank's baa3 BCA because of affiliate support from its parent, Shinhan Bank. The uplift reflects Moody's assumption of a very high probability of support from Shinhan Bank when needed, given Shinhan Bank Japan's importance as the parent's largest overseas operation in terms of assets.

Shinhan Bank Japan's A2 rating incorporates a one-notch uplift from the bank's a3 Adjusted BCA, based on Moody's assessment that the bank will receive moderate support from the Korean government through its parent, Shinhan Bank, when needed.

Moody's assessment of the likelihood of government support is driven by (1) Shinhan Bank's 100% ownership of Shinhan Bank Japan; (2) the agency's expectation that the strong relationship between Shinhan Bank and Shinhan Bank Japan will remain unchanged; and (3) Shinhan Bank's importance to Korea's banking system because of its position as one of Korea's largest banks in terms of assets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Shinhan Bank Japan's A2 rating if the bank receives a written guarantee of support from Shinhan Bank.

The agency could raise Shinhan Bank Japan's BCA if the bank (1) further improves its profitability on a sustained basis without significantly increasing risks; (2) diversifies its loan portfolio, with a reduced reliance on real estate lending, while maintaining its strong loan quality and capitalization at current levels; and (3) strengthens its deposit base without offering higher interest rates than its domestic peers.

Factors that could result in a downgrade of Shinhan Bank Japan's A2 rating include: (1) a downgrade of Korea's sovereign rating; or (2) a significant reduction in Shinhan Bank's ownership of Shinhan Bank Japan, which would lower the subsidiary's importance to the parent.

Factors that could result in a lowering of the bank's BCA include: (1) a deterioration in asset quality; or (2) a failure to maintain its tangible common equity (TCE)/RWA, or TCE ratio, at above 10%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology (Japanese) published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/73737. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Shinhan Bank Japan is the Japanese subsidiary of Korea-based Shinhan Bank, with total consolidated assets of JPY1.1 trillion as of the end of March 2022.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

- Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): affirmed baa3

- Adjusted BCA: affirmed a3

- Long-term bank deposit ratings (domestic currency): affirmed A2, outlook remains stable

- Short-term bank deposit ratings (domestic currency): affirmed P-1

- Long-term counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed A1(cr)

- Short-term counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed P-1(cr)

- Long-term counterparty Risk (CR) rating (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed A1

- Short-term counterparty Risk (CR) rating (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed P-1

- Outlook maintains stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

