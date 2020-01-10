Moody's affirms Shinhan Financial Group's A1 foreign currency issuer rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, January 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 long-term foreign
currency issuer rating of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd.
(Shinhan FG) with a stable outlook.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Shinhan FG's
all other ratings.
The outlook on Shinhan FG is stable.
A full list of the ratings is provided at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
On 10 January 2020, Orange Life Insurance, Ltd.'s
(Orange Life) shareholders approved the share swap agreement between Shinhan
FG and Orange Life, resulting in Orange Life becoming a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Shinhan FG effective 28 January 2020.
This transaction comes 11 months after Shinhan FG acquired a 59.2%
stake in Orange Life, formerly known as ING Life Insurance Korea,
as the financial group seeks to streamline its management of Orange Life
by making it a wholly-owned subsidiary.
The acquisition will have a net positive credit impact on Shinhan FG,
given Orange Life's solid profitability and because the share swap
will be executed with Shinhan FG's treasury shares and via new share
issuance, without Shinhan FG raising additional debt.
Immediately after the completion of share swap, Moody's estimates
that Shinhan FG's Tier 1 capital ratio will improve to 12.4%,
and its double leverage ratio to 124%.
Shinhan FG's a3 notional BCA is calculated by the weighted average of
the standalone financial profiles of its four key subsidiaries:
Shinhan Bank (Aa3 stable, a3), Jeju Bank (A2 stable,
baa3), Shinhan Card Co., Ltd. (A2 stable) and
Shinhan Investment Corp (A3 stable).
In addition, Shinhan FG's a3 notional BCA reflects the benefits
that it derives from its highly diversified portfolio of subsidiaries,
and the capital surplus of its key subsidiaries, which we believe
will be readily available for servicing its debt via dividend upstream
if needed, and hence providing Shinhan FG with financial flexibility.
Shinhan FG's A1 final issuer rating incorporates its Preliminary
Rating Assessment (PRA), which is one notch lower than its notional
BCA of a3 to reflect the structural subordination of the holding company
to the banking subsidiaries, based on Moody's basic Loss Given Failure
notching guidance.
Moody's then applies a three-notch uplift to reflect the
likelihood of a very high level of support from the Government of Korea
(Aa2 stable) in times of stress. Moody's assessment also considers
the systemic importance of Shinhan FG and Shinhan Bank, which --
along with Jeju Bank -- are designated as domestic systemically
important financial groups and banks.
The Baa1 (hyb) Tier 2 subordinated rating is one notch below Shinhan FG's
notional BCA of a3, based on Moody's basic Loss Given Failure (LFG)
analysis for financial institutions in jurisdictions without operational
resolution regimes. This rating does not incorporate an uplift
for government support, because Moody's assumes only a low level
of support for bonds with loss absorption features.
In addition, Moody's has added the (hyb) indicator to the rating
of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd.'s USD 500 million
Tier 2 Subordinated Notes due February 5, 2030. Due to an
internal administrative error, the rating for these notes,
assigned on July 30, 2019, did not include the (hyb) indicator.
The Baa3 (hyb) Additional Tier 1 rating is placed three notches below
Shinhan FG's notional BCA of a3, in line with Moody's framework
for rating AT1 (non-cumulative preferred) securities.
This captures instrument-specific risks, including the risks
of mandatory and/or discretionary coupon suspension, and the contractual
loss-absorption features in combination with the AT1 securities'
deeply subordinated claim in liquidation.
What Could Change the Rating Up:
Moody's could upgrade Shinhan FG's ratings if there is a significant
improvement in the financial profile of its key subsidiaries, while
its double leverage ratio remains stable.
An upgrade of Korea's sovereign rating would not necessarily lead to an
upgrade of Shinhan FG's ratings, because the ratings already
incorporate a three-notch uplift for likely government support.
What Could Change the Rating Down:
Moody's could downgrade Shinhan FG's ratings if its financial
flexibility in servicing its debt significantly deteriorates, or
if the financial profile of its key subsidiaries deteriorate, leading
to a downgrade of Shinhan Bank's BCA or a downgrade of the standalone
assessments of Shinhan Card and Shinhan Investment.
In addition, changes in Korea's resolution regime that lead to key
subsidiaries being separated from their parent, or changes in the
government's willingness or capacity to provide support, as reflected
by a downgrade of Korea's sovereign rating, could also lead to a
downgrade of Shinhan FG's ratings.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Banks Methodology published
in November 2019, Finance Companies Methodology published in November
2019, and Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published
in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd., headquartered
in Seoul, South Korea, had total assets of KRW545.9
trillion (USD456.4 billion) as of September 2019.
Listed ratings:
- Long-term foreign currency issuer rating of A1 affirmed
with stable outlook
- Short-term foreign currency issuer rating of P-1
affirmed
- Foreign currency preference stock non-cumulative MTN rating
of (P)Baa3 affirmed
- Foreign currency preference stock non-cumulative (Additional
Tier 1) rating of Baa3 (hyb) affirmed
- Foreign currency subordinated debt MTN programme rating of (P)Baa1
affirmed
- Foreign currency subordinated debt rating of Baa1 (hyb) affirmed
- Outlook maintained at stable
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
