Moody's affirms Shinhan Financial Group's, Shinhan Bank's and Jeju Bank's ratings; outlooks stable

Hong Kong, December 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Shinhan Bank's Aa3 bank deposit and senior unsecured ratings with stable outlooks, and the bank's a3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Jeju Bank's A2 bank deposit ratings with stable outlooks, and the bank's baa3 BCA and a3 Adjusted BCA, as well as Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd.'s (Shinhan FG) A1 long-term foreign currency issuer rating with a stable outlook.

The ratings outlooks for Shinhan FG, Shinhan Bank and Jeju Bank remain stable.

A full list of the affirmed ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmations took into account Moody's expectation that Shinhan Bank, Jeju Bank, and Shinhan FG's credit profiles will remain resilient for the next 12 months to 18 months, supported by their conservative risk management including maintaining strict underwriting standards ; and good capital buffers. This is despite rising risks from weakening operating environment as the economy slows and interest rates rise, which will weigh on borrowers' debt affordability. The temporary relaxation of regulatory loans to deposits ratio and liquidity coverage ratio to ease the domestic funding market's liquidity crunch, as well as increasing shift to higher yielding time deposits from low cost deposits are marginally negative to the banks' funding and liquidity. Having said that, the banks have benefited from market risk averseness with capital flowing out of risky assets into bank deposits.

Shinhan Bank

Shinhan Bank's Aa3 bank deposit and senior unsecured ratings incorporate (1) the bank's a3 BCA and (2) a three-notch uplift reflecting a very high level of support from the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable) if needed.

Shinhan Bank's a3 BCA reflects (1) the bank's strong asset quality performance with a long track record of prudent underwriting and asset quality management; (2) strong funding and good liquidity, supported by its strong retail banking franchise; (3) good profitability driven by the bank's good operating efficiency ; and (4) solid capitalization.

Moody's forecasts Shinhan Bank's domestic loan quality will remain largely stable over the next 12-18 months considering (1) the bank's conservative underwriting standards; (2) stringent prudential measures, particularly for household loans; and (3) the extension of Covid-19 relief measures such as maturity extensions and repayment deferrals to 30 September 2025 and 30 September 2023, respectively. Having said that, the agency expects a modest rise in the bank's domestic problem loan ratio because rapid interest rate hikes and slowing economy will weigh on borrowers' repayment capabilities.

Shinhan Bank's profitability will benefit from widening net interest margins on the back of rising interest rates, while credit costs will not increase meaningfully, given the bank's conservative provisioning for domestic loans. However, benefits from the policy rate hikes will be partially offset by higher rates on time deposits and intensified competition in attracting corporate lending.

Moody's expects Shinhan Bank to maintain its good capitalization over the next 12-18 months, due to slower loan growth as the bank focus more on risk management than growth . The agency views the participation of Shinhan FG, together with the country's four other largest financial groups, in the government's measures to support the short-term funding market to have limited impact on Shinhan Bank's liquidity and capital.

Shinhan Bank's funding profile should remain largely stable, underpinned by its strong deposit franchise, while its liquidity will weaken following the temporary relaxation of the regulatory cap on banks' loan/deposit ratio to 105% until May 2023 from 100%, and of the regulatory minimum for banks' liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) to 92.5% until June 2023. Given major banks' role in providing liquidity through increasing corporate lending and bond purchases, the agency expects Shinhan Bank's regulatory LCR to remain at below 100% for the next 12 months.

Moody's assessment of a very high level of support from the Korean government considers (1) Shinhan Bank's systemic importance as one of the largest banks in Korea in terms of asset size and its designation as a domestic systemically important bank in Korea; and (2) the Korean government's strong capacity to provide support to the bank and the government's track record of bailing out distressed commercial banks.

Shinhan Bank's long-term/short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) are Aa3/P-1, and its long-term/short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments are Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr). Korea does not have an operational bank resolution regime. Moody's therefore applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating Korean banks. The starting points for the CRR and CR Assessments are one notch above the bank's Adjusted BCA, to which Moody's then adds a two-notch uplift for government support.

Shinhan Bank's subordinated debt rating of Baa1 (hyb) is positioned one notch below the bank's BCA of a3, reflecting standard notching under the Basic Loss Given Failure framework.

The ratings on the bank's branches are aligned with that of the bank, taking into consideration that the bank and the branches are legally the same entities.

Jeju Bank

Jeju Bank's A2 bank deposit ratings incorporate (1) the bank's baa3 BCA; (2) the bank's a3 Adjusted BCA driven by a three-notch uplift reflecting a very high level of affiliate support from Shinhan Bank, via its parent, Shinhan FG ; and (3) a one-notch uplift reflecting a high level of support from the Government of Korea if needed.

Jeju Bank's baa3 BCA reflects the bank's (1) strong deposit funding and good liquidity; (2) adequate capitalization; (3) good asset quality; and (4) modest profitability. The BCA also reflects the bank's high geographic concentration in Jeju Island which results in volatility in its asset performance and earnings.

Moody's expects Jeju Bank's asset quality to be relatively stable , considering (1) a recovery in Jeju Island's local economy and tourism sector ; (2) the extension of Covid-19 relief measures such as maturity extensions and repayment deferrals to 30 September 2025 and 30 September 2023, respectively, and (3) high portion of collateralized and guaranteed loans.

Jeju Bank's profitability will remain moderate over the next 12-18 months due to its lower operating efficiency as the smallest regional bank in Korea, which will partly offset the benefit from widening net interest margins. We expect marginal increase in credit costs owing to conservative provisioning.

Moody's forecasts Jeju Bank will maintain adequate capitalization over the next 12-18 months, underpinned by slower loan growth, with rising interest rates weighing on loan demand. Jeju Bank's limited foreign currency exposure will also contain a sharp increase in risk-weighted assets.

Jeju Bank's solid funding profile is underpinned by its strong deposit franchise which is backed by the bank's high market share of deposits in its home region. Jeju Bank has good liquidity, as indicated by its liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of 110% for the third quarter of 2022, that is significantly higher than the current regulatory minimum at 92.5%. Despite the temporary relaxation of the regulatory minimum for banks' LCR, the bank's LCR had been maintained above 100% since the first quarter of 2021.

Moody's assumption of affiliate support for Jeju Bank reflects (1) its 75.3% ownership by Shinhan FG; (2) reputational risk if Jeju Bank is in distress; (3) the track record of support; and (4) capacity to support, given Jeju Bank accounts for 1.0% of the group's consolidated assets as of 30 September 2022. Jeju Bank's Adjusted BCA is positioned at the same level as Shinhan Banks's BCA of a3.

Moody's assessment of a high level of government support takes into consideration (1) the systemic importance of Jeju Bank to Jeju Island despite the bank's small size. (2) the Government of Korea's strong capacity to provide support, and (3) the government's historical track record of bailing out distressed commercial banks .

For Jeju Bank, its counterparty risk ratings (CRR) are positioned at A1/P-1, and the bank's counterparty risk assessment (CRA) is positioned at A1(cr)/P-1(cr). Korea does not have an operational bank resolution regime. Moody's therefore applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating Korean banks. The starting point for the CRR and CRA are one notch above the bank's Adjusted BCA, to which Moody's then adds the government support uplift. The CRR and CRA benefit from one notch of government support.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (Shinhan FG)

Shinhan FG's A1 issuer rating incorporates (1) the group's baa1 Preliminary Rating Assessment (PRA), which is one notch below its a3 notional BCA, reflecting the holding company's structural subordination to its banking subsidiary, based on Moody's basic Loss Given Failure notching guidance; and (2) a three-notch uplift reflecting a very high level of support from the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable) if needed.

Shinhan FG's a3 notional BCA reflects (1) the weighted average financial profile of its key subsidiaries, including Shinhan Bank, Jeju Bank, Shinhan Card Co., Ltd. (Issuer Rating: A2, Outlook: Stable), Shinhan Capital Co., Ltd. (Issuer Rating: A3, Outlook: Stable) and Shinhan Securities Co., Ltd. (Issuer Rating: A3, Outlook: Stable); (2) Shinhan FG's diversified portfolio of subsidiaries that provides countercyclical benefits; and (3) its key subsidiaries' sufficient capital buffers, which provide Shinhan FG flexibility in servicing its debt. Given the good capital buffers at the subsidiary level, Moody's did not incorporate a one-notch downward adjustment typically applied when the double leverage ratio is high. As of 30 September 2022, Shinhan FG's regulatory double leverage ratio was 112.9%.

Moody's assessment of a very high level of support from the Korean government considers (1) Shinhan FG's systemic importance, highlighted by its designation as a domestic systemically important financial group in Korea; and (2) Korea's strong capacity to provide support and the government's track record of providing support to distressed financial groups.

Shinhan FG's A1 issuer rating is one notch lower than Shinhan Bank's Aa3 senior unsecured rating. This reflects Moody's view that, in general, the holding company's senior unsecured debt is structurally subordinate to debt at banking subsidiaries and is consistent with the standard notching guideline provided in Moody's Banks Methodology.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Shinhan Bank

Moody's could upgrade Shinhan Bank's ratings and BCA if the bank's (1) liquidity profile improves with its liquid banking assets/tangible banking assets increasing to above 30%; (2) capitalization rises with tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWA) above 16% while the bank maintains high profitability, with its net income/tangible assets above 0.7%; and (3) asset quality improves significantly, with its problem loan ratio falling below 0.4% without substantial write-offs or sale of nonperforming loans (NPLs).

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Shinhan Bank's ratings (1) if credit conditions in Korea substantially deteriorate because of rapid growth in private sector credit and a weakening of household balance sheets; or (2) if the government of Korea's rating is downgraded.

The bank's BCA could be lowered if its (1) funding profile weakens, with its market funds/tangible banking assets rising to above 20%; (2) asset quality deteriorates, with its problem loan ratio increasing to above 2.0%; or (3) capitalization weakens with TCE/RWA declining to below 13%, on a sustained basis.

Jeju Bank

Moody's could upgrade Jeju Bank's long-term ratings if the financial profiles of Shinhan Bank or Shinhan FG strengthen, resulting in a higher level of affiliate support.

Moody's could upgrade Jeju Bank's BCA if (1) the bank's profitability significantly improves, with its net income/tangible assets remaining above 1.0% on a sustained basis, while maintaining adequate capitalization; (2) its liquidity profile improves, with its liquid banking assets/tangible banking assets rising above 20.0% on a sustained basis, or (3) its asset risk improves significantly with its problem loans/gross loans dropping below 0.4% without substantial write-offs or the sale of nonperforming loans.

Given Jeju Bank's Adjusted BCA is at the same level with Shinhan Bank's BCA at a3, its Adjusted BCA is unlikely to be raised unless Shinhan Bank's BCA is upgraded.

Moody's could downgrade Jeju Bank's ratings if the financial profiles of Shinhan Bank or Shinhan FG materially decline, resulting in a reduced level of affiliate support.

The bank's BCA could be downgraded if (1) its funding deteriorates with weakening deposit market share in its home region(2) its economic capitalization decreases substantially, with nominal leverage worsening materially due to large credit losses or high loan growth; or (3) its profitability reduces markedly, with net income/tangible assets deteriorating below 0.3% on a sustained basis.

Any change in regulations that weakens the framework for government support could also result in a downgrade of the bank's ratings.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (Shinhan FG)

Moody's could upgrade Shinhan FG's ratings if the financial profiles of its key subsidiaries significantly improve, while Shinhan FG's double leverage ratio remains stable.

Moody's could downgrade Shinhan FG's ratings if (1) its financial flexibility in servicing its debt significantly deteriorates, or (2) if the financial profiles of its key subsidiaries deteriorate, leading to a downgrade of Shinhan Bank's BCA or a downgrade of the standalone assessments of Shinhan Card Co., Ltd., Shinhan Capital Co., Ltd. and Shinhan Securities Co., Ltd.. In addition, changes in Korea's resolution regime that lead to Shinhan FG's key subsidiaries being separated from their parent; or changes in the government's willingness or capacity to provide support, reflected in a downgrade of Korea's sovereign rating, could also lead to a downgrade of Shinhan FG's ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in rating Shinhan Bank, Shinhan Bank, Hong Kong Branch, Shinhan Bank, London Branch, Shinhan Bank, New York Branch, Shinhan Bank, Singapore Branch and Jeju Bank was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. The principal methodologies used in rating Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. were Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997, Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543, and Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65549. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Shinhan Bank, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, had total assets of KRW504.3 trillion ($352.5 billion) as of 30 September 2022.

Jeju Bank, headquartered in Jeju Island, had total assets of KRW7.1 trillion (USD5.0 billion) as of 30 September 2022.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, had total assets of KRW696.2 trillion ($486.6 billion) as of 30 September 2022.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

.. Issuer: Shinhan Bank

.... Long-term deposit rating (foreign currency), Affirmed Aa3, Outlook remains stable

.... Short-term deposit rating (foreign currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term counterparty risk ratings (foreign currency and local currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... Short-term counterparty risk ratings (foreign currency and local currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term / Short-term deposit note/CD program ratings (foreign currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3/(P)P-1

.... Long-term / Short-term counterparty risk assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)

.... Senior unsecured rating (foreign currency), Affirmed Aa3, Outlook remains stable

.... Senior unsecured MTN program rating (foreign currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3

.... Senior unsecured shelf rating (foreign currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3

.... Subordinate rating (foreign currency), Affirmed Baa1 (hyb)

.... Subordinate MTN program rating (foreign currency), Affirmed (P)Baa1

.... Commercial paper rating (foreign currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Other short-term rating (foreign currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

.... Baseline credit assessment and adjusted baseline credit assessment, Affirmed a3

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

Shinhan Bank, Hong Kong Branch

.... Long-term / Short-term deposit note/CD program ratings (foreign currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3/(P)P-1

.... Long-term/ Short-term counterparty risk ratings (foreign currency and local currency), Affirmed Aa3/P-1

.... Long-term/ Short-term counterparty risk assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

Shinhan Bank, London Branch

.... Long-term / Short-term deposit note/CD program ratings (foreign currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3/(P)P-1

.... Long-term/ Short-term counterparty risk ratings (foreign currency and local currency), Affirmed Aa3/P-1

.... Long-term/ Short-term counterparty risk assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

Shinhan Bank, New York Branch

.... Long-term / Short-term deposit note/CD program ratings (local currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3/P-1

.... Long-term/ Short-term counterparty risk ratings (foreign currency and local currency), Affirmed Aa3/P-1

.... Long-term/ Short-term counterparty risk assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)

.... Commercial paper rating (local currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

Shinhan Bank, Singapore Branch

.... Long-term / Short-term deposit note/CD program ratings (foreign currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3/(P)P-1

.... Long-term/Short-term counterparty risk ratings (foreign currency and local currency), Affirmed Aa3/P-1

.... Long-term/short-term counterparty risk assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

.. Issuer: Jeju Bank

.... Long-term deposit rating (foreign currency and local currency), Affirmed A2, Outlook remains stable

.... Short-term deposit rating (foreign currency and local currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term counterparty risk rating (foreign currency and local currency), Affirmed A1

.... Short-term counterparty risk rating (foreign currency and local currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term / Short-term counterparty risk assessment, Affirmed A1(cr) and P-1(cr)

.... Baseline credit assessment, Affirmed baa3

.... Adjusted baseline credit assessment, Affirmed a3

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

.. Issuer: Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd.

.... Long-term issuer rating (foreign currency), Affirmed A1, Outlook remains stable

.... Short-term issuer rating (foreign currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Senior unsecured rating (foreign-currency), Affirmed A1, Outlook remains stable

Â…. Preference stock non-cumulative MTN rating (foreign currency), Affirmed (P)Baa3

.... Preference stock non-cumulative (Additional Tier 1) rating (foreign currency), Affirmed Baa3 (hyb)

.... Subordinate MTN programme rating (foreign currency), Affirmed (P)Baa1

.... Subordinate rating (foreign currency), Affirmed Baa1 (hyb)

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Juwon Lee

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

