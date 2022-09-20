Moody's affirms Shinhan Investment's A3/P-2 issuer ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Shinhan Investment Corp's A3 foreign-currency long-term issuer rating and P-2 short-term issuer rating.

The entity-level outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Shinhan Investment's A3/P-2 foreign currency ratings reflects (1) the company's good level of risk appetite and leverage; (2) modest earnings and high earnings volatility; (3) modest liquidity and funding structure; (4) the very high level of support it will likely receive from its parent; and (5) the moderate level of support expected from the government.

Shinhan Investment's A3 issuer rating incorporates (1) its standalone assessment of Ba1; (2) three notches of affiliate uplift, based on the very high level of support it is likely to receive from Shinhan Bank (Bank Deposit: Aa3, Senior Unsecured: Aa3, BCA: a3, stable) via its parent, Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (Shinhan FG; A1 stable), when needed; and (3) one notch of government support uplift, considering the moderate level of public support from the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable) if necessary.

Moody's expects Shinhan Investment to maintain its good level of risk appetite over the next 12-18 months, driven by decreasing issuance of structured notes and its stable level of contingent liabilities amid growing macroeconomic uncertainty. In addition, new prudential measures on risky asset acquisitions introduced in 2020 and 2021 will help curb the company's risky asset growth. On the other hand, Shinhan Investment has a large exposure to contingent liabilities and corporate lending, which amounted to around 120% of its shareholders' equity as of 31 March 2022. These illiquid assets will face growing risk in the medium-to-long term due to the unfavorable market environment.

Moody's forecasts that Shinhan Investment will maintain a good level of leverage over the next 12-18 months. The company's leverage ratio, as measured by the sum of tangible assets and off-balance-sheet exposures over tangible common equity, stood at 11.0x at the end of March 2022. Its leverage is buoyed by its large exposure to contingent liabilities. In addition, its trading assets will remain elevated because of its sizable outstanding balance of structured notes.

Shinhan Investment's profitability has been increasingly volatile recently, due to the large provision made in 2020 for the mis-selling of private-equity funds, followed by its very strong performance in 2021. Moody's expects continued high earnings volatility, driven by the company's volatile brokerage and trading businesses.

Shinhan investment's liquidity and funding structure remain modest. As an integral part of a banking financial group, the company benefits from credit facilities provided by Shinhan Bank and Shinhan FG, which alleviate its weak initial liquidity and funding positions. Shinhan Investment's funding position has improved, with its use of long-term capital rising to 43.9% as of the end of March 2022 from 36.1% as of the end of 2020, but its short-term funding through repurchase agreements and structured notes still account for around 45% of its total funding as of 31 March 2022.

The stable outlook on Shinhan Investment reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain its stable risk appetite and leverage over the next 12-18 months.

The Ba1 standalone assessment also takes into account the Ba1 operating environment score for Korean securities market makers, which in turn reflects Korea's strong macro-level indicators and relatively mature capital markets, offset by challenging competitive dynamics.

Moody's assessment of a very high level of affiliate support for Shinhan Investment considers (1) the company's 100% ownership by Shinhan FG; (2) its status as the third -largest profit contributor to the group in 2021 after Shinhan Bank and Shinhan Card Co., Ltd. (A2, stable); (3) its long-term strategic importance to Shinhan FG as the capital market hub of the group, and its interconnectedness within the group ; and (4) the reputational risk to Shinhan FG if Shinhan Investment is under stress.

Moody's assessment of a moderate level of government support takes into account (1) the Bank of Korea's and Korea Securities Finance Corporation's (Aa2, stable) liquidity facilities, which Shinhan Investment can access; and (2) the eligibility of Shinhan Investment to receive public financial assistance from Korea Depository Insurance Corporation under the Depository Protection Act.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

Moody's could upgrade Shinhan Investment's rating if Shinhan FG's financial standing strengthens, as reflected by a higher Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) for Shinhan Bank; or there is more explicit support for the company from Shinhan FG or the Korean government.

Shinhan Investment's standalone assessment could improve if its funding profile and liquidity strengthen, through for example, a reduced reliance on short-term funding on a sustained basis; or if its profitability stabilizes, with its pre-tax earnings volatility consistently below 40%.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

Moody's could downgrade Shinhan Investment's rating if the company faces significant difficulties in maintaining a stable funding profile and liquidity; its leverage ratio increases to above 13x on a sustained basis; or its risk appetite ratio consistently increases to above 30%. The rating could also be downgraded if Moody's assessment of affiliate support for Shinhan Investment weakens because of a deterioration in the financial standing of its parent, Shinhan FG, as reflected by a lower BCA for Shinhan Bank.

A weaker assessment of the operating environment in Korea could also lead to a downgrade of Shinhan Investment's rating. Any change in regulations that weakens the framework for government support could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65549. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Seoul and wholly owned by Shinhan Financial Group, Shinhan Investment provides wealth management (retail), investment banking and capital market services to institutional clients. The company reported total assets of KRW47.8 trillion on a consolidated basis as of 30 June 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Gil Won Jo

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

