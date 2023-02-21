Moody's affirms Shinkin Central Bank's A1 ratings; outlook stable

Tokyo, February 21, 2023 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Shinkin Central Bank's A1 long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings and maintained the outlook on these ratings as stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the bank's baa1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, P-1 short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings, A1/P-1 long-term and short-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, and A1(cr)/P-1(cr) long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Shinkin Central Bank's (SCB) ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the bank will maintain its strong asset quality and liquidity profile over the next 12-18 months. These strengths are counterbalanced by the bank's weak profitability.

SCB's strong asset quality reflects low credit risk in its investment portfolio and loan book. Most of SCB's assets are invested in high-grade investment securities or placed at the Bank of Japan (BoJ). The nonperforming loan ratio was very low at 0.23% as of the end of December 2022.

SCB's liquidity profile is strong, given that the bank is mostly funded through deposits upstreamed from its member shinkin banks, which are cooperative savings institutions. These deposits are very sticky because they are mostly retail and sourced from small and medium-sized enterprises. SCB's cash at the BoJ, as well as its investments in Japanese government bonds (JGBs) and municipal bonds, comprise most of its liquid assets.

Conversely, SCB's profitability is weak because one of its primary functions is to invest its member shinkin banks' excess liquidity. The narrow net interest spreads reflect Japan's ultralow domestic interest rates and SCB's conservative investment policy that prioritizes low risk-taking and high liquidity.

SCB's Adjusted BCA is at baa1 because Moody's has not incorporated any affiliate support in the rating. Although the agency expects a very high probability of cooperative group support from member shinkin banks and consider the interdependency between SCB and member banks high, the combined financial fundamentals of the member banks are weaker than SCB's credit profile.

The SCB's A1 long-term deposit ratings incorporate a three-notch uplift to the baa1 BCA. The uplift reflects Moody's assumption of a very high likelihood of support for the bank from the Japanese government (A1 stable) in times of stress, given its importance as the central financial organization for Japan's shinkin banking system, a nationwide network of shinkin banks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

SCB's A1 long-term deposit ratings are currently at the same level as Japan's sovereign rating. Therefore, an upgrade of the bank's ratings is unlikely in the absence of upward pressure on the sovereign rating.

In addition, upward pressure on SCB's BCA is unlikely without a significant change in the operating environment that is conducive to higher profitability and results in stronger capital generation at SCB and shinkin banks.

Moody's would consider downgrading the ratings if (1) SCB increases its risk appetite in its investment strategy; (2) its tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWA), or TCE ratio, deteriorates to below 11%; (3) its capital assistance to member shinkin banks exceeds its self-determined limit of 15% of its total capital; (4) SCB's role as the central financial organization for Japan's shinkin banking system diminishes; or (5) Japan's sovereign rating is downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology (Japanese) published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/73737. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Shinkin Central Bank is the central bank to Japan's 254 regional cooperative or shinkin banks. As of December 2022, it reported a consolidated asset base of JPY49.0 trillion.

