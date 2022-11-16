Moody's affirms Shuifa's ratings, revises outlook to negative

Hong Kong, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa1 issuer rating of Shuifa Group Co., Ltd. (Shuifa).

In addition, Moody's has affirmed the Baa1 rating of the senior unsecured bonds issued by Shuifa International Holdings (BVI) Co., Ltd and guaranteed by Shuifa.

Moody's has also changed the outlook on all ratings to negative from stable.

"The outlook change to negative reflects Shuifa's evolving business mix over the past two years, which brought about a rising proportion of Shuifa's debt and capital expenditure related to commercial activities outside Shandong province relative to that of public policy projects. As a result, its government cash payments relative to its total debt has been weaker than we expected. We expect such a trend to continue over the next 12 months and the company's operating cash flow, despite increasing, may not fully offset the negative credit impact of the relatively low government payments," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

The rating affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that Shuifa's strategic importance in carrying out and operating key water supply and conservancy projects in Shandong province will not change and the company can maintain its funding access over the next 6-12 months.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Shuifa's reported assets grew rapidly to RMB168 billion as of the end of 2021 from RMB107 billion as of the end of 2019. Its adjusted debt (excluding external guarantees) also significantly increased to around RMB101 billion from around RMB63 billion over the same period. A large part of this incremental debt is related to the investments in the company's clean energy generation, water utility, modern agriculture and environmental protection business.

Most of these projects are commercial, profit oriented and outside Shandong province with less direct financial support from the provincial government compared to water conservancy and reservoir projects in Shandong province, which rely on government payments to cover the investments. Accordingly, Shuifa's business mix and cash flow have changed such that its concentration on public policy projects and reliance on government payments have reduced.

The government cash payments received by Shuifa decreased to around RMB1.0 billion – RMB1.5 billion in 2019-21 from RMB1.7 billion- RMB2.8 billion in 2017-18. Such a level of government financial support was low compared to the fast debt growth during the same period.

In addition, Shuifa's commercial operations already accounted for more than 50% of total assets in 2020-21. These include clean energy generation, environmental protection, modern agriculture and water utility construction projects outside Shandong province, which generate operating cash flow from end-users instead of largely relying on government payments. Such a business transition trend will prompt Moody's to reassess the company's local government financing vehicle (LGFV) status and incorporate more of the financial contribution of commercial operations in the assessment of the company's ratings.

Shuifa's Baa1 issuer rating is based on (1) the Shandong government's capacity to support (GCS) score of a1; and (2) Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Shandong government's propensity to provide support, resulting in a three-notch downward adjustment.

Moody's assessment of the Shandong's GCS score reflects (1) its status as a strong province and as one of the higher administrative levels based on the agency's assessment of the regional and local government (RLG) hierarchy in China (A1 stable); and (2) its solid economic and fiscal profiles, (3) strong local state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and (4) moderate financial system risk compared with provincial peers.

Shuifa's Baa1 rating also reflects the Shandong government's propensity to support the company, which is underpinned by Shuifa's primary role in owning, constructing and operating water conservancy and water utility assets in Shandong province, which are commercially not viable but are essential, nationally important public services. The company is also endorsed by the Shandong government to support the consolidation of agricultural and environmental protection assets in the province. Shuifa is wholly owned and closely managed by the Shandong provincial government. Shuifa also has a track record of obtaining policy and financial support from the provincial government to support its public policy projects, especially capital-intensive large-scale water infrastructure assets projects in the province.

However, the three-notch downward adjustment from the GCS score reflects (1) Shuifa's large exposure to commercial operations outside Shandong province, and (2) its rapid debt growth to fund its sizable investments in commercial activities.

Moody's review will primarily focus on (1) the company's ongoing strategy to diversify into commercial and profit-oriented business segments, and (2) its financial profile as a result of such a diversification strategy, including the level of government cash payments received relative to its debt. The review will also consider the rating approach, including the principal methodology, to reflect the change in associated operational and financial risks.

Shuifa's rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Shuifa faces moderate environmental risks because its core water supply and water utility business is exposed to droughts, flooding and pollution. On the other hand, policy-led demand for water supply and water utility projects creates opportunities for Shuifa to expand its construction and water treatment business; at the same time, it provides cash flow in the form of government subsidies and support.

Shuifa bears high social risks because public expectation on the performance of public water conservation facilities could affect government priority in supporting water projects and assigning new projects to the company. The company is also exposed to certain human capital, health and safety risks during the construction and operating phases of its water supply and water utility projects.

Governance considerations are also material, given Shuifa is subject to oversight and reporting requirements to the Shandong government, reflecting its public policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook. However, the outlook could return to stable if (1) Shuifa can control its debt growth related to commercial operations, (2) it can increase the corresponding government cash payments received relative to its debt and (3) the increase in financial contribution from commercial activities can sustain its current rating level.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if Shuifa's characteristics change in a way that lowers the Shandong government's propensity to support, for example (a) if there are material adverse changes in the ongoing government support mechanism that weakens the adequacy and timeliness of government payment on a sustained basis; (b) in case of a material weakening in Shuifa's public policy role as the provider of water utilities and water conservancy services for Shandong province; (c) if the company continues the aggressive debt-funded expansion into commercial operations outside Shandong province; or (d) the company's access to funding significantly weakens.

The rating could also be downgraded if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded or the Shandong government's GCS weakens, which could be the result of a material worsening in Shandong's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) there are changes in Chinese government policies that prohibit RLGs from providing financial support to LGFVs.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2009, Shuifa Group Co., Ltd. is the sole provincial-level financing and operating entity in Shandong province for water utilities and water-related construction, controlling key water sources and reservoirs within the province. The company is also engaged in environmental protection services, clean energy generation, modern agriculture and other businesses.

Shuifa is 100% ultimately owned by the Shandong government, through a 70% stake held by the Shandong State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, a 20% stake by Shandong Guohui Invt Hldg Grp Co., Ltd. (Baa2 stable), and a 10% stake by Shandong Social Security Fund.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Cindy Yang, +86 (106) 319-6570.

