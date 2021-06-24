Moody's affirms Shutterfly's B3 CFR; outlook revised to stable

Approximately $2.4 billion of rated debt impacted

New York, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Shutterfly, LLC's ("Shutterfly" or the "company") B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the B2 ratings on the senior secured first-lien bank credit facilities and senior secured notes, and Caa2 rating on the senior unsecured notes. The outlook was revised to stable from negative.

Shutterfly recently announced a proposed $1.023 billion senior secured term loan B to potentially refinance its existing $620.75 million outstanding term loan B and $252.45 million outstanding term loan B-1. Net proceeds of approximately $150 million from the upsize plus a $44 million seller note, $20 million seller note held in escrow and $11 million of rollover equity will be used to acquire Spoonflower for $225 million. Spoonflower is a small e-commerce marketplace platform that sells customized fabric-based products, wallpaper and other home décor by connecting craft makers and consumers with artists. If the new term loan is to be rated, the rating will be subject to review of final documentation and no material change in the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's. To the extent the existing term loans are fully repaid, Moody's will withdraw the ratings. Moody's will treat the seller notes as debt, consistent with our Hybrid Equity Credit Methodology. Following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Shutterfly, LLC

Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed at B3

Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed at B3-PD

$300 Million Gtd Senior Secured First-Lien Revolving Credit Facility due 2024, Affirmed at B2 (LGD3)

$620.75 Million (originally $775 Million) Gtd Senior Secured First-Lien Term Loan B due 2026, Affirmed at B2 (LGD3)

$252.45 Million (originally $255 Million) Gtd Senior Secured First-Lien Term Loan B-1 due 2026, Affirmed at B2 (LGD3)

$750 Million (originally $785 Million) 8.5% Gtd Senior Secured Notes due 2026, Affirmed at B2 (LGD3)

$300 Million 11.0% Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027, Affirmed at Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Shutterfly, LLC

Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to stable reflects Moody's expectation that Shutterfly's operating performance and financial leverage will improve over the next two years as the global economy rebounds from the pandemic-induced recession. Moody's projects US GDP will expand 6.5% in 2021 (6.1% globally) and 4.5% in 2022 (4.4% globally). Despite high pro forma financial leverage of approximately 7x (as calculated by Moody's at LTM 31 March 2021) chiefly due to the inclusion of non-cancellable purchase obligations associated with cloud hosting and fulfillment service agreements (Moody's includes the present value of these obligations in our adjusted debt calculation and makes the appropriate EBITDA add-back adjustments) and the incremental debt to finance Spoonflower, the stable outlook is forward-looking and embeds Moody's expectation that Shutterfly will continue to effectively navigate the muted, albeit improving, consumer discretionary spending environment, manage operating expenses, return to positive organic revenue growth and reduce leverage to the 6.5x-7x area (Moody's adjusted) by year end 2021.

Notwithstanding the demand recovery in the consumer services sector expected in 2021-22 boosted by the economic rebound, the rating considers the lingering economic scarring from the recession that could affect consumers' purchasing behavior given the income weakness within some demographic segments and risks associated with the timing of the abatement of the pandemic. Offsetting these risks is Moody's view that the reopening of the economy will lead to a greater number of schools opening in the Fall. This is expected to result in higher participation rates in the Lifetouch segment and produce revenue growth and positive operating earnings, following a rightsizing of the segment's cost structure, however profits will remain well below 2019 levels. Further, Moody's expects the consumer segment to experience solid, albeit decelerating growth relative to 2020 levels driven by higher selling prices (mostly in personalized goods and home décor), more efficient online customer acquisition and cost savings. Shutterfly expects to realize $120 million in companywide annual run-rate cost savings by the end of this year.

The affirmation of the B3 CFR reflects Shutterfly's elevated financial leverage, exposure to cyclical consumer discretionary spending, highly seasonal business with idled capacity during non-peak selling periods and absence of meaningful international diversification. The rating also reflects the company's large consumer business, which has produced eight consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth and benefited from the transition to personalized photo-based products, home décor and crafting, that experienced strong demand during the pandemic, from commoditized print-based and other legacy consumer product categories. The B3 rating considers the intensely competitive marketplace for consumer photo-based products and Shutterfly's lack of pricing power in certain categories, evidenced by the historically low single-digit operating margins. Shutterfly is heavily dependent on fourth quarter earnings to offset operating losses produced in the first nine months of the year, which stems from a sizable fixed cost base and large product discounting to stimulate consumer demand during the seasonally weak January-to-September period.

The rating is supported by Shutterfly's leadership position and manufacturing scale as a provider of personalized photo products and services increasingly via online customer engagement, broad range of customized products and seamless user experience that facilitate recurring customer usage. The company benefits from a vertically-integrated operation with low customer acquisition costs. Historically, Shutterfly exhibited prudent cash management and relatively good conversion of EBITDA to free cash flow (FCF), albeit generated chiefly in the fourth calendar quarter. Business line diversification is provided by Lifetouch, the US market leader in school photography, and Snapfish, a global online retailer of digital photography and personalized photo-based products, which gives Shutterfly greater exposure to the faster growth value segment. The pending purchase of Spoonflower will extend Shutterfly's home décor business into the fast-growing direct-to-consumer personalization market and creator economy as well as contribute further to the company's vertically-integrated production, workflow and fulfillment strategy.

Moody's expects Shutterfly to experience good liquidity over the coming 12-15 months. Prior to the 2019 LBO, the business model consistently produced positive free cash flow annually due to a low interest expense burden and minimal capex requirements. Following two years of negative FCF generation (i.e., -$86 million in 2020 and -$48 million in 2019, as calculated by Moody's), Moody's expects FCF to turn positive in 2021 as a result of cost saving initiatives, sustained demand growth in the consumer segment and improving business conditions in the Lifetouch segment. Shutterfly will continue to produce the bulk of its positive free cash flow in the October-to-December quarter to offset negative free cash flow produced during the January-to-September period. Over the next twelve months, Moody's projects positive FCF in the range of $50 million to $100 million and unrestricted cash balances of at least $60 million. As of 31 March 2021, unrestricted cash totaled $164 million.

Given the cash burn in the first nine months of the year, Shutterfly may rely on borrowings under the revolving credit facility (RCF) during this period to offset negative operating cash flows. The RCF matures in 2024 and currently has $200 million of outstanding borrowings. While the term loan contains no covenants, the RCF maintains a springing maximum Net First-Lien Senior Secured Leverage Ratio covenant of 6.3x (as defined in the bank credit agreement) tested quarterly if at least 35% of the RCF is drawn. At 31 March 2021, the leverage ratio was 4.1x. The company is required to pay annual amortizations equal to 7% ($54.25 million) and 1% ($2.55 million) of the original principal amounts of term loan B and term loan B-1, respectively, which are paid in the fourth calendar quarter when Shutterfly generates positive FCF. In addition to these amortization payments, Moody's projects the company will pay down the RCF in Q4 2021.

The B2 rating on the senior secured debt instruments is one notch higher than the outcome from Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) model to reflect our expectation that Shutterfly will reduce this class of debt over the rating horizon, while keeping the longer dated unsecured debt constant. However, any further reliance on the RCF or any additional increases in senior secured debt obligations could result in a one notch downgrade of the senior secured debt ratings.

Moody's analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets arising from the current weakness in US and overseas economic activity and gradual recovery over the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the coronavirus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around Moody's forecasts is unusually high. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

As a portfolio company of private equity sponsor Apollo Global Management, Moody's expects the company's financial strategy to be aggressive and governance risk to be elevated given the equity sponsor's tendency to tolerate high leverage and favor high capital return strategies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the near-term given Shutterfly's elevated financial leverage, chiefly arising from the 2019 LBO. Over time, an upgrade could occur if Shutterfly demonstrates organic revenue growth consistent with US online retail sales growth and EBITDA margin expansion leads to sustained reduction in total debt to EBITDA below 5.5x (Moody's adjusted) and FCF to adjusted debt of at least 2% (Moody's adjusted) on an annual basis. The company would also need to maintain a good liquidity position and exhibit prudent financial policies.

A ratings downgrade could occur if financial leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, was sustained above 7x (Moody's adjusted), EBITDA interest coverage declines below 1.5x (Moody's adjusted) or liquidity experiences deterioration such that FCF generation becomes meaningfully negative on an annual basis. Downward pressure could also transpire if Shutterfly experienced market share losses, a material slowdown or decline in customer and/or total order growth, deterioration in average order value and/or substantial increase in customer acquisition costs resulting in operating margin erosion. Debt-financed acquisitions and/or shareholder distributions that increase leverage could also result in a downgrade.

Headquartered in Redwood City, CA, Shutterfly, LLC is a leading online manufacturer and retailer of personalized consumer photo products and services (68% of 2020 revenue) through premium brands such as Shutterfly (photo books, personalized holiday cards, announcements, invitations, stationery and home decor products); and Tiny Prints Boutique (online cards and stationery boutique offering stylish announcements, invitations and personal stationery). The SBS business unit (9%) provides customized direct marketing and variable print-on-demand solutions to enterprise customers. The Lifetouch unit (23%) is a leading provider of school photography in the US serving over 50,000 schools. Apollo Global Management, LLC purchased Shutterfly in September 2019 and combined it with Snapfish, LLC, which was acquired in January 2020, for a total purchase price of $3 billion (including balance sheet cash and transaction fees and expenses). GAAP revenue totaled approximately $2.1 billion for the twelve months ended 31 March 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Business-and-Consumer-Service-Industry--PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

