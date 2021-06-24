Moody's affirms Shutterfly's B3 CFR; outlook revised to stable

Approximately $2.4 billion of rated debt impacted
New York, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Shutterfly,
LLC's ("Shutterfly" or the "company") B3
Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default
Rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the B2
ratings on the senior secured first-lien bank credit facilities
and senior secured notes, and Caa2 rating on the senior unsecured
notes. The outlook was revised to stable from negative.
Shutterfly recently announced a proposed $1.023 billion
senior secured term loan B to potentially refinance its existing $620.75
million outstanding term loan B and $252.45 million outstanding
term loan B-1. Net proceeds of approximately $150
million from the upsize plus a $44 million seller note, $20
million seller note held in escrow and $11 million of rollover
equity will be used to acquire Spoonflower for $225 million.
Spoonflower is a small e-commerce marketplace platform that sells
customized fabric-based products, wallpaper and other home
décor by connecting craft makers and consumers with artists.
If the new term loan is to be rated, the rating will be subject
to review of final documentation and no material change in the size,
terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's.
To the extent the existing term loans are fully repaid, Moody's
will withdraw the ratings. Moody's will treat the seller
notes as debt, consistent with our Hybrid Equity Credit Methodology.
Following is a summary of today's rating actions:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Shutterfly, LLC
Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed at B3
Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed at B3-PD
$300 Million Gtd Senior Secured First-Lien Revolving
Credit Facility due 2024, Affirmed at B2 (LGD3)
$620.75 Million (originally $775 Million)
Gtd Senior Secured First-Lien Term Loan B due 2026, Affirmed
at B2 (LGD3)
$252.45 Million (originally $255 Million)
Gtd Senior Secured First-Lien Term Loan B-1 due 2026,
Affirmed at B2 (LGD3)
$750 Million (originally $785 Million) 8.5%
Gtd Senior Secured Notes due 2026, Affirmed at B2 (LGD3)
$300 Million 11.0% Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes
due 2027, Affirmed at Caa2 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Shutterfly, LLC
Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The revision of the outlook to stable reflects Moody's expectation
that Shutterfly's operating performance and financial leverage will
improve over the next two years as the global economy rebounds from the
pandemic-induced recession. Moody's projects US GDP
will expand 6.5% in 2021 (6.1% globally) and
4.5% in 2022 (4.4% globally). Despite
high pro forma financial leverage of approximately 7x (as calculated by
Moody's at LTM 31 March 2021) chiefly due to the inclusion of non-cancellable
purchase obligations associated with cloud hosting and fulfillment service
agreements (Moody's includes the present value of these obligations
in our adjusted debt calculation and makes the appropriate EBITDA add-back
adjustments) and the incremental debt to finance Spoonflower, the
stable outlook is forward-looking and embeds Moody's expectation
that Shutterfly will continue to effectively navigate the muted,
albeit improving, consumer discretionary spending environment,
manage operating expenses, return to positive organic revenue growth
and reduce leverage to the 6.5x-7x area (Moody's adjusted)
by year end 2021.
Notwithstanding the demand recovery in the consumer services sector expected
in 2021-22 boosted by the economic rebound, the rating considers
the lingering economic scarring from the recession that could affect consumers'
purchasing behavior given the income weakness within some demographic
segments and risks associated with the timing of the abatement of the
pandemic. Offsetting these risks is Moody's view that the
reopening of the economy will lead to a greater number of schools opening
in the Fall. This is expected to result in higher participation
rates in the Lifetouch segment and produce revenue growth and positive
operating earnings, following a rightsizing of the segment's
cost structure, however profits will remain well below 2019 levels.
Further, Moody's expects the consumer segment to experience
solid, albeit decelerating growth relative to 2020 levels driven
by higher selling prices (mostly in personalized goods and home décor),
more efficient online customer acquisition and cost savings. Shutterfly
expects to realize $120 million in companywide annual run-rate
cost savings by the end of this year.
The affirmation of the B3 CFR reflects Shutterfly's elevated financial
leverage, exposure to cyclical consumer discretionary spending,
highly seasonal business with idled capacity during non-peak selling
periods and absence of meaningful international diversification.
The rating also reflects the company's large consumer business,
which has produced eight consecutive quarters of year-over-year
growth and benefited from the transition to personalized photo-based
products, home décor and crafting, that experienced
strong demand during the pandemic, from commoditized print-based
and other legacy consumer product categories. The B3 rating considers
the intensely competitive marketplace for consumer photo-based
products and Shutterfly's lack of pricing power in certain categories,
evidenced by the historically low single-digit operating margins.
Shutterfly is heavily dependent on fourth quarter earnings to offset operating
losses produced in the first nine months of the year, which stems
from a sizable fixed cost base and large product discounting to stimulate
consumer demand during the seasonally weak January-to-September
period.
The rating is supported by Shutterfly's leadership position and
manufacturing scale as a provider of personalized photo products and services
increasingly via online customer engagement, broad range of customized
products and seamless user experience that facilitate recurring customer
usage. The company benefits from a vertically-integrated
operation with low customer acquisition costs. Historically,
Shutterfly exhibited prudent cash management and relatively good conversion
of EBITDA to free cash flow (FCF), albeit generated chiefly in the
fourth calendar quarter. Business line diversification is provided
by Lifetouch, the US market leader in school photography,
and Snapfish, a global online retailer of digital photography and
personalized photo-based products, which gives Shutterfly
greater exposure to the faster growth value segment. The pending
purchase of Spoonflower will extend Shutterfly's home décor
business into the fast-growing direct-to-consumer
personalization market and creator economy as well as contribute further
to the company's vertically-integrated production,
workflow and fulfillment strategy.
Moody's expects Shutterfly to experience good liquidity over the
coming 12-15 months. Prior to the 2019 LBO, the business
model consistently produced positive free cash flow annually due to a
low interest expense burden and minimal capex requirements. Following
two years of negative FCF generation (i.e., -$86
million in 2020 and -$48 million in 2019, as calculated
by Moody's), Moody's expects FCF to turn positive in
2021 as a result of cost saving initiatives, sustained demand growth
in the consumer segment and improving business conditions in the Lifetouch
segment. Shutterfly will continue to produce the bulk of its positive
free cash flow in the October-to-December quarter to offset
negative free cash flow produced during the January-to-September
period. Over the next twelve months, Moody's projects
positive FCF in the range of $50 million to $100 million
and unrestricted cash balances of at least $60 million.
As of 31 March 2021, unrestricted cash totaled $164 million.
Given the cash burn in the first nine months of the year, Shutterfly
may rely on borrowings under the revolving credit facility (RCF) during
this period to offset negative operating cash flows. The RCF matures
in 2024 and currently has $200 million of outstanding borrowings.
While the term loan contains no covenants, the RCF maintains a springing
maximum Net First-Lien Senior Secured Leverage Ratio covenant of
6.3x (as defined in the bank credit agreement) tested quarterly
if at least 35% of the RCF is drawn. At 31 March 2021,
the leverage ratio was 4.1x. The company is required to
pay annual amortizations equal to 7% ($54.25 million)
and 1% ($2.55 million) of the original principal
amounts of term loan B and term loan B-1, respectively,
which are paid in the fourth calendar quarter when Shutterfly generates
positive FCF. In addition to these amortization payments,
Moody's projects the company will pay down the RCF in Q4 2021.
The B2 rating on the senior secured debt instruments is one notch higher
than the outcome from Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) model to
reflect our expectation that Shutterfly will reduce this class of debt
over the rating horizon, while keeping the longer dated unsecured
debt constant. However, any further reliance on the RCF or
any additional increases in senior secured debt obligations could result
in a one notch downgrade of the senior secured debt ratings.
Moody's analysis has considered the effect on the performance of
corporate assets arising from the current weakness in US and overseas
economic activity and gradual recovery over the coming months.
Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its
continuation will be closely tied to containment of the coronavirus.
As a result, the degree of uncertainty around Moody's forecasts
is unusually high. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
As a portfolio company of private equity sponsor Apollo Global Management,
Moody's expects the company's financial strategy to be aggressive
and governance risk to be elevated given the equity sponsor's tendency
to tolerate high leverage and favor high capital return strategies.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the near-term given Shutterfly's
elevated financial leverage, chiefly arising from the 2019 LBO.
Over time, an upgrade could occur if Shutterfly demonstrates organic
revenue growth consistent with US online retail sales growth and EBITDA
margin expansion leads to sustained reduction in total debt to EBITDA
below 5.5x (Moody's adjusted) and FCF to adjusted debt of
at least 2% (Moody's adjusted) on an annual basis.
The company would also need to maintain a good liquidity position and
exhibit prudent financial policies.
A ratings downgrade could occur if financial leverage, as measured
by total debt to EBITDA, was sustained above 7x (Moody's adjusted),
EBITDA interest coverage declines below 1.5x (Moody's adjusted)
or liquidity experiences deterioration such that FCF generation becomes
meaningfully negative on an annual basis. Downward pressure could
also transpire if Shutterfly experienced market share losses, a
material slowdown or decline in customer and/or total order growth,
deterioration in average order value and/or substantial increase in customer
acquisition costs resulting in operating margin erosion. Debt-financed
acquisitions and/or shareholder distributions that increase leverage could
also result in a downgrade.
Headquartered in Redwood City, CA, Shutterfly, LLC is
a leading online manufacturer and retailer of personalized consumer photo
products and services (68% of 2020 revenue) through premium brands
such as Shutterfly (photo books, personalized holiday cards,
announcements, invitations, stationery and home decor products);
and Tiny Prints Boutique (online cards and stationery boutique offering
stylish announcements, invitations and personal stationery).
The SBS business unit (9%) provides customized direct marketing
and variable print-on-demand solutions to enterprise customers.
The Lifetouch unit (23%) is a leading provider of school photography
in the US serving over 50,000 schools. Apollo Global Management,
LLC purchased Shutterfly in September 2019 and combined it with Snapfish,
LLC, which was acquired in January 2020, for a total purchase
price of $3 billion (including balance sheet cash and transaction
fees and expenses). GAAP revenue totaled approximately $2.1
billion for the twelve months ended 31 March 2021.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Business-and-Consumer-Service-Industry--PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Gregory A. Fraser, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653