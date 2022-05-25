Moody's affirms Siauliu Bankas' Baa2 deposit ratings, outlook remains positive

Stockholm, May 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Siauliu Bankas, AB's (Siauliu or Siauliu Bankas) deposit ratings of Baa2/P-2. Furthermore, the rating agency affirmed the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of ba1. The long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of Baa1 and long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) of Baa1(cr) were also affirmed. The outlook on the long term deposit ratings remains positive.

The rating affirmation reflects Siauliu's strong credit fundamentals relative to the rating level, which we expect will remain resilient despite the increasing challenges in the bank's operating environment and the bank's high level of loan growth.

The continued positive outlook on the bank reflects the improvement in the bank's risk management and asset risk, with Siauliu significantly reducing the volume of non-performing loans (NPLs) and maintaining a strong capital position.

For a detailed list of the affected ratings please refer to the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT

Siauliu's BCA and Adjusted BCA of ba1 incorporate the bank's improving NPL to gross loans ratio of 3.6% at the end of March 2022, down from 6.8% at the end of 2020.

Furthermore, both profitability and capital remain strong, with net income equal to 1.2% of tangible banking assets in the first quarter, albeit down from 1.3% in 2021 and 1.4% in 2020 and tangible common equity to risk weighted assets of 17.5% at the end of December 2021. We expect the solvency ratios to remain stable in the medium term. Siauliu's sound funding and liquidity is underpinned by a deposit-based funding model, with most of market funding consisting of TLTRO 3, although the BCA also reflects the relatively high share of corporate deposits, which tend to be more volatile than retail deposits.

Moody's decision to maintain Lithuania's macro profile at Strong- follows the affirmation of Lithuania's issuer and senior unsecured rating of A2, on 29 April 2022. This rating action reflects Lithuania's strong medium-term growth prospects and Moody's expectation that Lithuania's debt burden will remain lower than that of most A2 rated peers notwithstanding the impact of the crisis, with fiscal strength supported by strong debt affordability metrics and a reduction of foreign currency debt.

LOSS GIVEN FAILURE (LGF)

Siauliu Bankas' depositors are likely to face very low loss given failure because of the bank's high volume of junior deposits, meaning that losses would be spread over a large depositor base. As a result, the long-term deposit ratings of Baa2 include two notches of rating uplift due to LGF.

The CRRs and CRA are positioned three notches above the adjusted BCA, as indicated by LGF.

OUTLOOK

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Siauliu Bankas' ratings could be upgraded should the bank's problem loan ratio, profitability and capital position remain broadly stable throughout the outlook period despite a more challenging operating environment.

Conversely, downward pressure on Siauliu Bankas could develop if the operating environment deteriorated significantly more than expected, resulting in a significant deterioration in the bank's asset quality, profitability or capital. Furthermore, the rating could come under pressure if the risk appetite of the bank was to increase, resulting in a weakening of its asset quality and or increase volatility in its earnings.

The ratings could also be downgraded due to lower volumes of loss absorbing liabilities protecting creditors and depositors in case of failure.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Siauliu Bankas, AB

Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba1

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed Baa1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-2

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed Baa2, Outlook Remains Positive

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mattias Eric Frithiof

AVP-Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

Simon Ainsworth

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

