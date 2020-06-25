Moody's affirms Sibur's Baa3 rating, stable outlook

London, 25 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the Baa3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings of Sibur Holding,
PJSC (Sibur) and its debt-issuing subsidiary Sibur Securities DAC,
respectively. The outlook on the ratings is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation reflects Moody's view that Sibur's rating
can sustain the moderate deterioration in the company's financial
profile with debt/EBITDA increasing to above 3.0x in 2020.
The company will be well-positioned to recover its key metrics
in 2021-22, owing to its strong business and liquidity profile,
and successful completion of active investment stage in early 2020 that
will contribute incremental EBITDA in 2020.
Low oil prices in the period from March to May 2020 undermined Sibur's
midstream segment sales, particularly naphtha. Reduced demand
for polyolefins, coupled with weak prices as a result of economy
lockdowns in the company's key export markets, and materially
lower economic activity in Russia in April led to weak first quarter results
with revenue and Moody's adjusted EBITDA declining 8% and
30%, respectively, compared with the same period a
year earlier. Sales volumes and prices started to recover in May
and June, with Zapsib commencing to operate over 70% capacity
and exporting 50%-60% of output to Asian markets.
Moody's expects Sibur's EBITDA to reduce overall by around
20% in 2020, driving leverage measured by adjusted gross
debt/EBITDA to around 3.2x and RCF/debt to around 15% in
that year, a development that technically triggers downward pressure
under the agency's current rating guidance. However,
Moody's expects Sibur, which is one of the world's lowest-cost
producers, to maintain high levels of capacity utilization and to
benefit from a more substantial share of high-added value polyolefins
in its output owing to the launch of Zapsib. This should help the
company to substantially recover its metrics over the course of the next
18-24 months.
Sibur's rating reflects the company's (1) position as a leading petrochemical
company in Russia; (2) long-term contractual access to attractively
priced feedstock, which translates into low costs and secures a
high EBITDA margin of above 30% through the cycle; (3) balanced
sales structure, with around 40% of revenue derived from
exports and 60% sourced domestically, linked with US-dollar-denominated
price netback; (4) commitment to a conservative financial policy,
reflected particularly in its track record of relatively modest leverage
(net debt/ EBITDA) of below 2.5x on a sustained basis, including
during the investment stage, (5) moderate investment requirements
in the next 12-24 months thanks to completion and launch of the
large-scale ZapSib project in 2020.
Sibur's rating also factors in the company's (1) susceptibility to volatility
in the petrochemical commodity markets; and (2) exposure to Russia's
(Baa3 stable) macroeconomic environment, given that all of the company's
production facilities are in Russia and the company generates around 60%
of its revenue domestically.
With around RUB200 billion of operating cash flow over Q2 2020-Q3
2021, RUB46 billion of cash as of end of March 2020, and more
than RUB60 billion of committed backup credit facilities, Sibur
is comfortably positioned to service its cash obligations, including
committed investments of around RUB80 billion, debt repayments of
around RUB50 billion, and dividends, currently envisaged at
around RUB65 billion, during that period of time. The company's
debt profile is long term; only 7% of debt matures in 2020
and 11% in 2021. Sibur has good relationships with Russia's
leading banks and proven access to domestic and international capital
markets.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on Sibur's rating reflects Moody's view that
Sibur will not suffer from a prolonged or more severe deterioration than
currently anticipated, and its rating will remain adequately positioned
in its current category.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could consider upgrading Sibur, if the company demonstrated
(1) sustainable trend of deleveraging towards debt/EBITDA of 2.0x;
(2) retained cash flow/debt improving to 30% and maintained a healthy
liquidity profile at all times.
Conversely, Moody's would consider downgrading Sibur,
if it failed to recover its financial profile, with (1) debt/EBITDA
remaining above 3.0x for a prolonged period of time, (2)
retained cash flow/debt weakening to 15% on a sustained basis,
and (3) its liquidity profile deteriorated. A downgrade of Russia's
sovereign rating would also exert negative pressure on the rating.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's characterizes the risk to the commodity chemical sector
as "Emerging -- Elevated Risk". Air, soil
and water pollution have been and are likely to remain the primary environmental
risks for this sector. SIBUR is committed to ongoing comprehensive
efforts aimed at reducing its environmental footprint and risks.
For the purposes of the Company's Environmental Strategy SIBUR introduced
the ISO 14001:2015 compliant Corporate Environmental Management
System (CEMS) in 2008, which envisages annual independent audits
for compliance. In 2018 Sibur allocated around RUB4.0 billion
(around $62.0 million) to environmental protection activities.
Sibur consistently implements measures to improve health and safety at
its operating facilties.
Governance risks are an important consideration for all debt issuers and
are relevant to bondholders and banks because governance weaknesses can
lead to a deterioration in a company's credit quality, while governance
strengths can benefit a company's credit profile. Similar to its
domestic peers, Sibur has a concentrated ownership structure,
with 48.5% of the company's shares ultimately controlled
by Mr. Leonid Mikhelson. The concentrated ownership structure
creates the risk of rapid changes in the company's strategy and development
plans, revisions to its financial policy and an increase in shareholder
payouts that could weaken the company's credit quality. The risk
is mitigated by the company's commitment to a conservative financial policy
and moderate shareholder distributions. Corporate governance function
is exercised through the oversight of independent members (four out of
twelve board members), as well as via relevant board's committees
mostly chaired by independent directors.
In the end of 2019, SIBUR's Board of Directors approved the
Company's 2025 Sustainable Development Strategy, identifying
five key focus areas (responsible business, environment, society
and partnership, sustainable product portfolio, and climate
impact mitigation) and setting respective goals within them. The
Company intends to annually report to all stakeholders on the progress.
Sustainable Development Committees were established at the board of directors
and the management board levels.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Sibur Holding, PJSC (Sibur) is a vertically integrated petrochemical
company operating in Russia. Leonid Mikhelson is the major shareholder
with 48.5% of shares, followed by Gennady Timchenko
with 17.0%. China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation
(A1 stable) and China's (A1 stable) Silk Road Fund hold 10%
each in Sibur. The company's current and former management hold
the remaining 14.5%. In the 12 months ended 31 March
2020, Sibur generated revenue and adjusted EBITDA of RUB521 billion
and RUB159 billion, respectively.
