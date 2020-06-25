Moody's affirms Sibur's Baa3 rating, stable outlook

London, 25 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings of Sibur Holding, PJSC (Sibur) and its debt-issuing subsidiary Sibur Securities DAC, respectively. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation reflects Moody's view that Sibur's rating can sustain the moderate deterioration in the company's financial profile with debt/EBITDA increasing to above 3.0x in 2020. The company will be well-positioned to recover its key metrics in 2021-22, owing to its strong business and liquidity profile, and successful completion of active investment stage in early 2020 that will contribute incremental EBITDA in 2020.

Low oil prices in the period from March to May 2020 undermined Sibur's midstream segment sales, particularly naphtha. Reduced demand for polyolefins, coupled with weak prices as a result of economy lockdowns in the company's key export markets, and materially lower economic activity in Russia in April led to weak first quarter results with revenue and Moody's adjusted EBITDA declining 8% and 30%, respectively, compared with the same period a year earlier. Sales volumes and prices started to recover in May and June, with Zapsib commencing to operate over 70% capacity and exporting 50%-60% of output to Asian markets. Moody's expects Sibur's EBITDA to reduce overall by around 20% in 2020, driving leverage measured by adjusted gross debt/EBITDA to around 3.2x and RCF/debt to around 15% in that year, a development that technically triggers downward pressure under the agency's current rating guidance. However, Moody's expects Sibur, which is one of the world's lowest-cost producers, to maintain high levels of capacity utilization and to benefit from a more substantial share of high-added value polyolefins in its output owing to the launch of Zapsib. This should help the company to substantially recover its metrics over the course of the next 18-24 months.

Sibur's rating reflects the company's (1) position as a leading petrochemical company in Russia; (2) long-term contractual access to attractively priced feedstock, which translates into low costs and secures a high EBITDA margin of above 30% through the cycle; (3) balanced sales structure, with around 40% of revenue derived from exports and 60% sourced domestically, linked with US-dollar-denominated price netback; (4) commitment to a conservative financial policy, reflected particularly in its track record of relatively modest leverage (net debt/ EBITDA) of below 2.5x on a sustained basis, including during the investment stage, (5) moderate investment requirements in the next 12-24 months thanks to completion and launch of the large-scale ZapSib project in 2020.

Sibur's rating also factors in the company's (1) susceptibility to volatility in the petrochemical commodity markets; and (2) exposure to Russia's (Baa3 stable) macroeconomic environment, given that all of the company's production facilities are in Russia and the company generates around 60% of its revenue domestically.

With around RUB200 billion of operating cash flow over Q2 2020-Q3 2021, RUB46 billion of cash as of end of March 2020, and more than RUB60 billion of committed backup credit facilities, Sibur is comfortably positioned to service its cash obligations, including committed investments of around RUB80 billion, debt repayments of around RUB50 billion, and dividends, currently envisaged at around RUB65 billion, during that period of time. The company's debt profile is long term; only 7% of debt matures in 2020 and 11% in 2021. Sibur has good relationships with Russia's leading banks and proven access to domestic and international capital markets.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on Sibur's rating reflects Moody's view that Sibur will not suffer from a prolonged or more severe deterioration than currently anticipated, and its rating will remain adequately positioned in its current category.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider upgrading Sibur, if the company demonstrated (1) sustainable trend of deleveraging towards debt/EBITDA of 2.0x; (2) retained cash flow/debt improving to 30% and maintained a healthy liquidity profile at all times.

Conversely, Moody's would consider downgrading Sibur, if it failed to recover its financial profile, with (1) debt/EBITDA remaining above 3.0x for a prolonged period of time, (2) retained cash flow/debt weakening to 15% on a sustained basis, and (3) its liquidity profile deteriorated. A downgrade of Russia's sovereign rating would also exert negative pressure on the rating.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's characterizes the risk to the commodity chemical sector as "Emerging -- Elevated Risk". Air, soil and water pollution have been and are likely to remain the primary environmental risks for this sector. SIBUR is committed to ongoing comprehensive efforts aimed at reducing its environmental footprint and risks. For the purposes of the Company's Environmental Strategy SIBUR introduced the ISO 14001:2015 compliant Corporate Environmental Management System (CEMS) in 2008, which envisages annual independent audits for compliance. In 2018 Sibur allocated around RUB4.0 billion (around $62.0 million) to environmental protection activities.

Sibur consistently implements measures to improve health and safety at its operating facilties.

Governance risks are an important consideration for all debt issuers and are relevant to bondholders and banks because governance weaknesses can lead to a deterioration in a company's credit quality, while governance strengths can benefit a company's credit profile. Similar to its domestic peers, Sibur has a concentrated ownership structure, with 48.5% of the company's shares ultimately controlled by Mr. Leonid Mikhelson. The concentrated ownership structure creates the risk of rapid changes in the company's strategy and development plans, revisions to its financial policy and an increase in shareholder payouts that could weaken the company's credit quality. The risk is mitigated by the company's commitment to a conservative financial policy and moderate shareholder distributions. Corporate governance function is exercised through the oversight of independent members (four out of twelve board members), as well as via relevant board's committees mostly chaired by independent directors.

In the end of 2019, SIBUR's Board of Directors approved the Company's 2025 Sustainable Development Strategy, identifying five key focus areas (responsible business, environment, society and partnership, sustainable product portfolio, and climate impact mitigation) and setting respective goals within them. The Company intends to annually report to all stakeholders on the progress. Sustainable Development Committees were established at the board of directors and the management board levels.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Sibur Holding, PJSC (Sibur) is a vertically integrated petrochemical company operating in Russia. Leonid Mikhelson is the major shareholder with 48.5% of shares, followed by Gennady Timchenko with 17.0%. China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (A1 stable) and China's (A1 stable) Silk Road Fund hold 10% each in Sibur. The company's current and former management hold the remaining 14.5%. In the 12 months ended 31 March 2020, Sibur generated revenue and adjusted EBITDA of RUB521 billion and RUB159 billion, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

