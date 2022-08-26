Moody's affirms Sicredi's ratings, outlook stable

New York, August 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed all ratings assigned to Banco Cooperativo Sicredi S.A. (Sicredi), including the bank's long-term corporate family rating (CFR) of Ba2, long- and short-term local issuer ratings of Ba2 and Not Prime, respectively, as well as its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba2. The outlook remains stable.

A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Sicredi's Ba2 issuer rating acknowledges the cooperative bank's track record of solid credit fundamentals, supported by disciplined risk management, adequate capitalization and strong profitability. As a cooperative system, Sicredi benefits from granular and low-cost core deposit that shields the bank from market volatility and has supported the high growth pace of the franchise over the past five years.

The Ba2 rating also reflects the complexities involved in operating a large federated cooperative system, congregating 108 financial cooperatives with over 6 million associates in Brazil. The bank is the central entity of Sistema de Crédito Cooperativo Sicredi (Sicredi Group, or the Group) and members of Sicredi's individual credit unions are also the shareholders of those credit unions.

Building up from its consolidated presence in rural areas and growing into large cities in Brazil to enhance its business diversification, Sicredi Group reported 32% of compound annual growth rate in the past five years, well above the expansion of industry credit in Brazil of 11% in the period. As reported, Sicredi's problem loans remained consistently low, at 1% on average between 2017 and 2021, well below the 2.7% average 90-day delinquency reported by the entire industry. At the same time, the bank also maintained a high reserve coverage ratio, equivalent to 4.8x its problem loans in December 2021, which will continue to mitigate rising asset risks related to the accelerated business growth, in times of high inflation pressure that will likely continue to strain on individuals' repayment capacity over the next quarters. With a high, direct and indirect, correlation to the agribusiness segment, the low level of delinquencies also reflects the high commodities prices that mitigates credit risks related to customers in the sector. Loans directed to finance crops or related operations accounted for 35.4% of total loans as of December 2021. However, its main business focus also exposed Sicredi to risks related to physical climate changes.

Although Sicredi Group does not report consolidated capital metrics at the system level, Moody's assesses the capitalization to be strong and providing a significant cushion against potential losses. Under the system's by-laws, Sicredi's credit unions are required to comply with capital thresholds Sicredi sets that are well above the regulatory minimum.

Sicredi Group's profitability metrics remained strong between 2020 and 2021 reflecting the high loan growth pace, consistently low delinquencies and lower cost of funding. In December 2021, net income to tangible assets reached 2.4%, significantly above 1.5% average for rated banks in Brazil in the same period. The group also benefit from the fact that income from cooperative lending activities is not taxable under Brazilian tax law. However, and despite Sicredi's well-established position in its core market, the bank is exposed to rising competition from large commercial banks that have increased their footprint in agribusiness, which will pressure future margins and bottom line results. Operating efficiency remained flat at 53.3% in 2021, despite the higher costs related to the franchise expansion, which has been largely helped by digital initiatives.

Liquidity is managed centrally and operated by its banking entity. In addition, credit unions are protected by a cross guarantee in the event of any liquidity or capital needs, which has historical reflected into a conservative liquidity profile to the group. However, in 2021, the reduction in Sicredi's liquidity buffers, compared to historical levels, resulted from the high growth pace of the portfolio in the period (36.9% in 12 months ended in December 2021). Liquid assets to tangible banking assets ratio dropped to 26.4% at the end of 2021, from 40% average between 2015 and 2018.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Sicredi's BCA is constrained by Brazil's sovereign rating and as result it would only face upward pressure in the event of an upgrade in Brazil's bond rating. As the outlook on Brazil's ratings is stable, there is limited possibility for an upgrade in Sicredi's ratings.

Negative pressure on Sicredi's ratings would derive from significant weakening in its loan portfolio performance that would pressure profitability and capital generation. A downgrade in Brazil's ratings would lead to a downgrade in Sicredi's ratings as well.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Banco Cooperativo Sicredi S.A.

Affirmed ratings and assessments:

- Long-term corporate family rating of Ba2, stable outlook

- Long-term local currency issuer rating of Ba2, stable outlook

- Short-term local currency issuer rating of Not-Prime

- Long-term local currency counterparty risk rating of Ba1

- Short-term local currency counterparty risk rating of Not-Prime

- Long-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating of Ba1

- Short-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating of Not-Prime

- Baseline credit assessment of ba2

- Adjusted baseline credit assessment of ba2

- Long-term counterparty risk assessment of Ba1(cr)

- Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Not Prime(cr)

..Outlook Actions:

.. Outlook, Remains stable

