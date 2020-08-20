Moody's affirms Siemens Bank GmbH's A1 issuer ratings, changes outlook to negative

Paris, August 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed Siemens Bank GmbH's (Siemens Bank) A1 long-term and P-1 short-term issuer ratings. The issuer outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

The rating action follows the change in outlook on the A1 long-term issuer ratings of Siemens Bank's parent, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (Siemens). For further details, please refer to the following press release "Moody's changes the outlook on Siemens to negative; affirms its A1/P-1" (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_429835), published on 5 August 2020.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE LONG-TERM RATINGS WITH A NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The affirmation of Siemens Bank's A1 long-term issuer ratings reflects Moody's unchanged assessment of a strong support for Siemens Bank by Siemens, which results in an alignment of Siemens Bank's ratings with Siemens' ratings.

As such, Siemens Bank's ratings reflect the bank's close integration within Siemens, underpinned by its close financial links to Siemens and its operations, including its high integration into Siemens' financial activities, which are coordinated by Siemens Financial Services (SFS) division; its strong association with the parent as reflected by the usage of the Siemens brand; and the profit and loss transfer agreement between Siemens and Siemens Bank. The bank's ratings also benefit from a track record of capital measures, illustrating Siemens' commitment to support the bank's growth and consider the full ownership of the bank by Siemens.

Owing to these considerations and the resulting rating alignment, the outlook on Siemens Bank's long-term issuer ratings follows the negative outlook of the long-term issuer rating of Siemens.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Because of the significant interlinkages of Siemens Bank with its parent, its ratings are highly dependent on the creditworthiness of Siemens.

Although considered unlikely, given the negative outlook on Siemens, an upgrade of Siemens Bank's ratings could follow an upgrade of Siemens' ratings.

Siemens Bank's ratings could be downgraded if Siemens' ratings were to be downgraded.

A downgrade of Siemens Bank's ratings could also be triggered if Siemens were to loosen its ties with its financial services subsidiary. This loosening could lead to a lowering of Moody's support assumption for Siemens Bank and a downgrade to a level below the parent's issuer rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Siemens Bank GmbH

..Affirmations:

.... Long-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed A1

.... Short-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099, and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1183459. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

