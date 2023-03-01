Moody's affirms Sierra Enterprises' Caa3 CFR and appends LD designation to PDR

New York, March 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Sierra Enterprises LLC's ("Sierra"; owner of Lyons Magnus, LLC) Caa3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), Caa3-PD/LD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"), and the Caa2 rating on the company's first lien term loan due November 2024 of which a small amount of non-extended principal remains outstanding. In addition, Moody's assigned Caa2 ratings to Sierra's extended first lien revolving credit facility due February 2027 and the company's extended first lien term loan due May 2027. Concurrently, Moody's withdrew the Caa2 rating on Sierra's revolving credit facility due August 2024 and appended a limited default designation ("/LD") to the PDR. The outlook is negative.

The "/LD" designation follows the change in terms under the company's recently amended revolving credit facility, first lien term loan, and second lien term loan (unrated) that extends the maturities by 2.5 years and now allows for interest payments to be partially paid-in-kind ("PIK") through July 2024 for the first lien term loan and fully paid-in-kind for the second lien term loan through maturity if first net lien net leverage is above 4x. In addition, Sierra did not make interest payments on its revolver and term loans beginning with payments originally due at the end of January 2023. As part of the amendments completed in mid February, the company has paid all past due interest payments funded through a significant cash equity investment from the company's private equity sponsor Paine Schwartz and other shareholders. The /LD designation reflects Moody's view that the missed interest payments represent a default because the payments were not made on the original due dates. In addition, the agreements with lenders to extend the revolver and term loan maturities and provide an option to PIK interest in lieu of cash payments are a distressed exchange and a limited default under Moody's definition. Moody's will remove the "/LD" designation from the company's PDR in approximately three business days.

The affirmation of the Caa3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation for continued weak earnings, negative free cash flow and high leverage in the next 12 to 18 months, as inflationary headwinds and potential delays in reopening Lyons Magnus North continue to represent challenges for the company. Although the extension of the company's revolving credit facility and term loan maturities to 2027/2028 from 2024/2025 and the equity injection improve Sierra's liquidity, Moody's believes the company is still facing a potential liquidity strain because of the sizable projected free cash flow deficit in part due to higher interest costs. In addition, Sierra's leverage is still very high with Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA leverage of 10.8x as of the LTM period ended September 30, 2022. Moody's believes meaningful deleveraging is unlikely in the next 12 to 18 months given expectation for negative free cash flow in fiscal 2023 and the accumulation of debt due to the PIK interest on the term loans.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Sierra Enterprises LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa3-PD /LD (/LD appended)

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B1, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Sierra Enterprises LLC

....Backed Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Caa2 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B2, Assigned Caa2 (LGD3)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Sierra Enterprises LLC

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Withdrawn, previously rated Caa2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sierra Enterprises LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa3 Corporate Family Rating reflects Sierra's high financial leverage, negative projected free cash flow and weak liquidity. The rating also reflects some execution risk in the reopening of Lyons Magnus North, which is Sierra's low-acid aseptic packaging manufacturing facility. Financial policies are aggressive under private equity ownership. High customer concentration with its three largest customers accounting for over 50% of revenue creates risk that volume or pricing declines will weaken revenue and earnings. The company benefits from its well-established market position as a foodservice supplier of beverage syrups, nutritional beverages, and toppings in the U.S. The company also benefits from its long-standing customer relationships. The rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company's EBITDA generation will improve in the fiscal year ended September 2024 through price increases, cost rationalization, the reopening of Lyons Magnus North, and a moderation of cost pressures. However, debt-to-EBITDA is likely to remain high and above 8x in fiscal 2024. In fiscal 2023, inflationary headwinds, rising interest rates, potential delays in reopening Lyons Magnus North, and potential delays in regaining contract manufacturing customers are likely to result in weak EBITDA generation and negative free cash flow.

Sierra Enterprises ESG Credit Impact score is very highly negative (CIS-5). The CIS score reflects the company's very highly negative governance risk, as well as its highly negative social risk and moderately negative environmental risk. The company's very highly negative governance risk stems from the willingness to miss interest payments and complete distressed exchange transactions, which indicates continued high distressed exchange risk going forward when combined with the company's high leverage. Governance risk also reflects management's highly negative credibility and track record (changed to a score of 4 from 3) related to weak performance relative to budget and execution of the Lyons Magnus facility upgrades. Sierra Enterprises' highly negative social risk stems from its highly negative responsible production risk as a result of microbial contamination at Lyons Magnus North and the highly negative customer relations risk as a result of the subsequent recall. Moody's changed the customer relations and responsible production scores to 4 from 3 and the social IPS to S-4 from S-3 as a result of these issues. The company's moderately negative environmental risks stems from its natural capital and waste and pollution risks as the company reliance on raw materials such as sweeteners and fruits, which are natural resource intensive.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that Sierra will be challenged to stabilize earnings and restore positive free cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months due to inflationary cost pressures, delays in reopening Lyons Magnus North, and higher interest rates. The negative outlook also reflects the potential that depletion of cash will weaken liquidity given that the revolver is almost fully drawn.

Sierra's ratings could be upgrade if the company significantly improves its operating performance, generates meaningfully positive free cash flow on an annual basis, reduces leverage, and improves liquidity.

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens, the likelihood of a default increases for any reason, or recovery estimates decline.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Fresno, California, Sierra Enterprises LLC is the owner of Lyons Magnus, LLC. The company produces beverage syrups, toppings, sauces, food ingredients, frozen desserts, and nutritional beverages. Sierra's customers are primarily food manufacturers and food service companies located in the US. The company also has some branded direct-to-retail products such as sauces, juices, and nutritional drinks. Sierra is majority owned and controlled by private equity firm Paine Schwartz Partners since the 2017 acquisition. The company does not publicly disclose financial information. Sierra Enterprises generates annual revenues of approximately $740 million.

