Moody's affirms Signature Bank's ratings (LT deposits A2); outlook stable

New York, December 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the ratings and assessments of Signature Bank, which has a standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa1, long- and short-term deposit ratings of A2/Prime-1, and a long-term issuer rating of Baa2. Its Counterparty Risk Ratings (local and foreign currency) were also affirmed at Baa1/Prime-2. The rating outlook remains stable.

A complete list of affected ratings and entities is below.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Signature Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A3(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2, STA

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed A2, STA

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Affirmed Ba1(hyb)

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Signature Bank

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the baa1 BCA and other assessments and ratings reflects Signature Bank's strong asset quality, some diversification in its business mix, and sound capitalization and liquidity. It also has a history of consistent profitability underpinned by better-than-peer operational efficiency and low credit costs. The BCA also incorporates the risks stemming from the bank's rapid asset growth since its establishment in 2001, driven by organic expansion; a high asset concentration in commercial real estate (CRE) loans; and a high funding concentration in cryptocurrency-related deposits.

Signature Bank's risk profile benefits from strong asset quality performance, which the bank has demonstrated since its founding in 2001 and through the 2008 downturn. It has consistently outperformed the FDIC-insured bank average on net-charge offs (NCOs) and never had a single year with greater than 1% NCOs. Signature Bank's high CRE exposure, which represented 3.5 times its tangible common equity (TCE) or 43% of total loans as of 30 September 2022, is a concentration risk. However, 59% of the bank's CRE portfolio is multifamily mortgages, including a large portion of loans on rent-regulated properties, which have experienced low losses during previous economic downturns. The CRE portfolio's low loan-to-values, high debt service coverage and experienced sponsors somewhat reduces the risks associated with this concentration.

A second asset concentration is Fund Banking, which consists of capital call lines of credit and represented 40% of total loans as of 30 September 2022. Signature Bank is a relatively new market entrant in capital call financing, although its team is led by an experienced leader and the asset class has performed well historically. In the third quarter of 2022, the bank began an intentional slowdown of Fund Banking lending to reduce its concentration.

The bank has good profitability, underpinned by strong operational efficiency and low credit costs. Net income was 1.21% of tangible banking assets for the first nine months of 2022 (annualized) and 0.78% for all of 2021, consistent with US peers with baa1 BCAs. The bank's preprovision profitability has benefited from a rising net interest margin, driven by higher interest rates, loan growth and lower balances of low-yielding cash and investments. A key differentiator relative to peers is Signature Bank's low cost-to-income ratio of 31% for the nine months ended 30 September 2022 (annualized), which is among the lowest of any rated US bank. This efficiency allows the bank to generate profitability consistent-to-modestly higher than peers even though its third-quarter NIM of 2.37% was lower than the large US regional bank average of 2.92%.

Signature Bank's capitalization is sound, but it is a relative credit weakness in the bank's financial profile. Its Moody's TCE to risk-weighted assets ratio declined to 10.1% as of 30 September 2022 from 10.4% as of 31 March 2022, although it remains higher than 9.5% at year-end 2021 because of a common equity issuance in the first quarter of 2022. Moody's rating incorporates the expectation that Signature Bank's TCE ratio will not dip below 10% for consecutive quarters. This includes a decline in Moody's measure of TCE that could be driven by rising unrealized losses on the bank's available-for-sale investment portfolio, because Moody's limits the inclusion of deferred tax assets in its TCE measure at 10%.

Signature Bank has rapidly grown its cryptocurrency-related deposits through its Digital Asset Banking (DAB) team since 2020. As of 30 September 2022, these deposits equaled $23.5 billion or 24% of total deposits. However, this deposit growth has also resulted in deposit concentrations in a sector that is subject to high uncertainty and volatility. With the high-profile cryptocurrency collapses in 2022, including the FTX bankruptcy, these deposits have declined 18% or $5.2 billion through the first three quarters of 2022. Signature Bank has offset this deposit outflow with deposit growth of $1.8 billion from its other businesses over the same period and its on balance sheet liquidity. The bank also has significant funding availability from the Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve that would enable it to manage further cryptocurrency-related deposit declines without selling investments, which could result in realized losses that are currently unrealized. Positively, Signature Bank's management recently announced reductions in its concentration limits for cryptocurrency-related deposits, which should support greater deposit stability. Total DAB deposits and individual deposit relationships will be limited to 20% and 2% of total deposits, respectively. The bank has no cryptocurrency-related credit exposure.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Signature Bank will maintain sound capitalization and liquidity over the next 12-18 months even if it experiences some deposit decline driven by cryptocurrency-related depositors and that its asset quality performance will remain better than peers as the macroenvironment worsens.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Signature Bank's BCA and ratings could be upgraded if the bank reduces its CRE concentration without increasing its credit risk, increases its capitalization, or reduces sector and client concentrations in its deposit base.

Unexpected deposit outflows in excess of Signature Bank's concentration management efforts could lead to a lower BCA. Weakening capitalization, asset quality, or profitability metrics could also result in a lower BCA and ratings. For example, if Moody's TCE ratio falls below 10% for consecutive quarters, that could lead to a negative rating action. An increase in asset risk appetite, evidenced by accelerated growth or expansion into lending sectors deemed higher risk, or a higher level of net-charge offs relative to Signature Bank's historical performance, may also adversely affect the ratings, as would the realization of significant regulatory or legal risks.

