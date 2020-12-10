Moody's affirms Signature Bank's ratings and changes outlook to negative; assigns Ba1(hyb) to preferred stock

New York, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings of Signature Bank, which has a standalone Baseline
Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa1, long- and short-term
deposit ratings of A2/Prime-1, and a long-term issuer
rating of Baa2. Its counterparty risk ratings (local and foreign
currency) are Baa1/Prime-2. The rating outlook was changed
to negative from stable. In the same action, Moody's
assigned a Ba1(hyb) rating to Signature Bank's non-cumulative
perpetual preferred stock.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Signature Bank
....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative,
Assigned Ba1(hyb)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Signature Bank
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed baa1
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
baa1
....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed A3(cr)
....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-2(cr)
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed Baa1
....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-2
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed Baa1
....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed P-2
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2,
Negative from Stable
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
....LT Bank Deposits, Affirmed A2,
Negative from Stable
....ST Bank Deposits, Affirmed P-1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Signature Bank
....Outlook, Changed to Negative from
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of Signature Bank's baa1 BCA reflects its strong
balance sheet characterized by solid capitalization and high core deposit
funding, along with a history of consistent profitability underpinned
by better than peer average operational efficiency and low credit costs.
The BCA also incorporates the risks stemming from the bank's rapid asset
growth since its establishment in 2001, driven by organic expansion,
and a significant commercial real estate (CRE) concentration.
An additional credit challenge is its limited earnings diversity relative
to similarly rated US regional bank peers. Signature Bank's revenue
is almost entirely derived from net interest income, which heightens
its vulnerability to interest rate shifts. Because of its high
growth, the company's preprovision income remained steady
for the first three quarters of 2020 at 1.7% of average
assets compared to 2019. Its third quarter net interest margin
of 2.55% was 13 basis points lower than a year ago,
which is a modest decline.
The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects the downside pressure
to Signature Bank's asset quality, capitalization and profitability
that could arise from its continued above peer level loan growth as well
as downside risks posed by the bank's high CRE concentration in
the New York metropolitan area. Signature's loan growth of
13.1% over the last nine months ending 30 September 2020
despite economic slowdown stands in contrast with many regional bank peers'
more modest growth excluding PPP loans. These loans, while
underwritten by established teams hired by Signature from its competitors,
are in newer lending areas for Signature as whole. In addition,
its CRE exposure, which equals 5.5 times its tangible common
equity (TCE) as of 30 September 2020, is among the highest of rated
banks and is vulnerable to valuation declines as a result of the effects
of the coronavirus pandemic.
Approximately 56% of the bank's CRE portfolio is multifamily
mortgages, including a large portion of rent-regulated properties.
The bank is afforded some protection by its portfolio's low loan-to-values,
high debt service coverage, and experienced sponsors. However,
forbearance obscures its asset quality. As of 7 December 2020,
the bank reported principal and interest deferral on 3.1%
of total loans. Positively, most borrowers have been returning
to current status on both principal and interest, though in some
cases borrowers are provided an extended modification of interest-only
payments. At its peak as of 30 June 2020, Signature Bank
reported deferrals on 24.5% of loans. Moody's
expects worsening of Signature Bank's asset quality metrics from
the current very low levels and that it may need to continue building
its loan loss reserves. In addition, its capitalization as
measured by Moody's TCE ratio has declined to 10.1%
as of 30 September 2020 from 11.6% as of 31 December 2019,
which is a greater decline than Moody's had anticipated because
of exceptional loan growth and higher provisions.
The assigned Ba1(hyb) preferred stock rating is based on Signature Bank's
baa1 standalone BCA and the instrument's deferral features and follows
Moody's notching practices for US regional banks resulting from the application
of its advanced loss-given-failure analysis.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of the breadth and
severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality and
capital it is going to trigger. Today's action also reflects the
credit challenges that Signature Bank continues to face and that have
partly driven the change in outlook to negative from stable.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative rating outlook, upward ratings movement is unlikely
over the next 12 to 18 months. The outlook could return to stable
if Signature Bank is able to sustain its asset quality while maintaining
its capitalization at current levels and return to higher levels of profitability.
This would also be supported by lower growth rate of loans. In
addition, retention of deposits which have grown during the pandemic,
supporting a stronger liquidity profile could support a return to a stable
outlook.
Weakening of capitalization or profitability could result in a lower BCA
and ratings. For example, if Moody's TCE ratio falls
below 10% that could cause a negative action. Unfavorable
trends in deferral balances or a worsening CRE outlook for Signature Bank's
New York market which in turn would weaken in its asset quality,
capital, or profitability metrics could also lead to a negative
rating action. An increase in asset risk appetite, for example
evidenced by accelerated growth or expansion into new lending sectors,
may also adversely affect the ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Rita Sahu, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653