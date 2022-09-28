Moody's affirms Silgan Holdings Inc.'s Ba2 CFR; Outlook changed to positive

Approximately $1.7 billion of rated debt impacted

New York, September 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Silgan Holdings Inc.'s ("Silgan") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at Ba2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at Ba2-PD, and the rating on its senior unsecured notes at Ba3. The outlook has been changed to positive from stable. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged at SGL-2.

The outlook change to positive reflects momentum in operating performance from full integration of recent acquisitions and the realization of cost efficiencies that, if continued, will translate into an improvement in credit metrics.

"If Silgan continues to execute well, the company's credit metrics will benefit from successful integration of recent acquisitions, cost efficiencies, and pricing actions to capture inflationary costs," said Scott Manduca, Vice President at Moody's.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Silgan Holdings Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Silgan Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Silgan's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's diversified portfolio consisting of steady, yet lower growth metal containers, and higher growth dispensing, closures, and custom containers. The company has captured operating efficiencies, which have translated into higher margins and improved credit metrics. About 90% of the company's revenue is derived from relatively stable food and beverage, personal and home care, and healthcare end markets, which helps limit volume fluctuation from economic conditions and results in predictability of revenue. In addition, input cost and other inflationary cost pressures are largely passed along to customers, in a timely manner, reducing margin volatility. At the same time, the rating reflects Silgan's willingness to execute debt funded acquisitions to grow and diversify its portfolio, which is generally followed by steady debt reduction over the intermediate term.

Silgan is expected to maintain good liquidity. There are no near-term maturities, free cash flow is expected to improve, working capital through inventory reduction is to normalize, and capital expenditures are to remain at traditional levels. Silgan also has cash on hand, but as is typical with the seasonality of its business, will use the revolver to fund working capital in the first half of the year and repay the borrowings by year end.

Silgan's senior unsecured notes are rated Ba3, one notch lower than its Ba2 CFR. The unsecured notes are contractually subordinated to the revolving credit facility (unrated), which has a first-lien stock pledge of substantially all the assets of the company, except its Canadian assets. The notes are also structurally subordinated to the non-debt liabilities at Silgan's operating companies, given they do not benefit from any upstream operating company guarantees.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if there is a deterioration in credit metrics caused by aggressive financial policy actions, including large debt funded acquisitions or shareholder returns. Specifically, if debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) is above 4.25x, EBITDA-to-interest expense is less than 5.0x, and funds from operations-to-debt is below 15.5%.

The ratings could be upgraded if there is sustained improvement in credit metrics and good liquidity is maintained. Specifically, if debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) is below 3.75x, EBITDA-to-interest expense is above 5.5x, and funds from operations-to-debt is over 18%.

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan is a manufacturer of metal and plastic consumer goods packaging products. A majority of the company's sales are generated in the United States with a smaller presence outside the US (primarily Europe). Silgan is a public company with about 30% of the outstanding stock owned by its two founders.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Scott Manduca

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Gretchen French

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

