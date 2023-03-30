Moody's affirms Simmons Foods B2 CFR; outlook remains stable

New York, March 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Simmons Foods, Inc. ("Simmons") including the B2 Corporate Family Rating, B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, and B3 senior secured second-lien note ratings. The rating outlook remains stable.

The affirmation and stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Simmons Foods will maintain adequate liquidity to manage the downturn in the poultry cycle and likely weakening of credit metrics over the next year. The affirmation also reflects Moody's view that Simmons will thereafter reduce debt-EBITDA leverage to under 4.5x in 2024 as operating performance in the poultry segment starts to improve towards the end of fiscal 2023. In addition, Simmons pet food and animal nutrition segment have historically and are likely to continue to provide complementary diversification benefits, including enhanced earnings stability.

Moody's expects operating profits in Simmons' poultry segment to decline in 2023 because high grain costs and weak poultry pricing are negatively impacting poultry gross profit margins. During the second half of calendar 2022, poultry processors increased their poultry production in anticipation of higher consumer demand for chicken relative to beef that did not occur. As a result, the poultry industry is currently experiencing an oversupply and high inventory dynamic which is depressing poultry prices. Although Moody's believes the current poultry cycle should start to improve by the fourth quarter of calendar 2023, Simmons is likely to experience a significant decline in year over year EBITDA through the next few quarters, as its poultry segment represented nearly 60% of the total company's EBITDA in fiscal 2022.

Over the past few years, Simmons has focused on diversifying its business model by investing in the expansion of its pet food segment, which Moody's views as a credit positive. Although Moody's believes Simmons's pet food and animal nutrition businesses are likely to contribute the majority of the company's EBITDA in fiscal 2023, the absence of meaningful EBITDA from the poultry segment is likely to cause Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA to increase. Moody's is forecasting Simmons' EBITDA to decline by nearly 30% in fiscal 2023, which would result in debt-to-EBITDA leverage increasing to over 5x in 2023 from 3.3x as of December 31, 2022. The company's significant capital spending is contributing to negative free cash flow, but also driving an improved business mix that helps reduce overall earnings volatility. To that end, while the increase in leverage is credit negative, Moody's believes it is less severe than it would have been absent the growth in the more stable pet food and animal nutrition businesses.

Moody's took the following rating actions on Simmons Foods, Inc.:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Simmons Foods, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Second-Lien Notes, Affirmed B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Simmons Foods, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Simmons' B2 CFR reflects the high (>50%) sales concentration in the earnings volatile poultry processing sector, high financial leverage and a recent history of negative free cash flow due to heavy capital spending. Moody's believes that the company has flexibility to pull back on capital spending and to generate positive free cash flow if needed to support liquidity, but that the preference is reinvestment to bolster growth and enhance profitability. The rating is supported by Simmons' adequate liquidity and the improving business diversity resulting from the capacity investments. While overall earnings are still volatile, growth in the integrated pet food and animal nutrtition segments is reducing that volatility. Moody's expects a drop in poultry earnings will increase debt-to-EBITDA to above 5.0x in 2023 from a 3.3x level as of December 2022 that is moderate for the rating given the company's operating profile. Moody's projects that debt-to-EBITDA leverage will fall below 4.5x in 2024 as the poultry market recovers.

Returns on capital spending have at times been weak. However, in recent years, the company has imposed more discipline around growth investments through risk reducing strategies such as minimum ROI hurdles, quarterly capital budgeting, customer risk sharing partnerships and cost-plus contracting. Moody's believes this is contributing to improved asset returns.

Moody's expects Simmons to operate with adequate liquidity based on $10.4 million in cash as of December 31, 2022, approximately $337 million of availability under the $425 million ABL revolving credit facility expiring in 2026, and no meaningful maturities through 2028.

ESG considerations have a highly negative credit impact (CIS-4) on Simmons Foods. The company's ESG attributes have a discernible negative impact on the current credit rating. Simmons Foods' credit impact score reflects highly negative exposure to environmental, social, and governance risks. The main environmental risk for Simmons Foods stems from its significant reliance on water and natural capital in order to produce chickens. Simmons Foods' social risk is driven mainly by responsible production, as the company must cost-effectively source chickens and its poultry products must adhere to food safety and quality measures in order to prevent recalls or contamination. The company's highly negative governance risk stems from its aggressive financial policies and concentrated control under family ownership. Shareholder distributions are contributing to the negative free cash flow though some of the distributions relate to taxes, and the family has reinvested some of the distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Simmons will maintain adequate liquidity to manage the current poultry down cycle, and that after increasing above 5.0x in 2023, debt-to-EBITDA will fall below 4.5x in 2024 as poultry market conditions improve.

Simmons' ratings could be downgraded if overall operating performance deteriorates significantly or if future major capital projects and acquisitions fail to translate into commensurately stronger earnings and operating cash flow. Debt/EBITDA sustained above 4.5x or a deterioration in liquidity could also lead to a downgrade.

Simmons' ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to establish a track record of stable operating performance and positive free cash flow. Additionally, debt/EBITDA would have to approach and be sustained near 3.0x before Moody's would consider a rating upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Simmons Foods, Inc. and affiliates, headquartered in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, is a vertically integrated poultry processor, and the largest private label manufacturer of canned pet food in North America. The company generates sales through three primary business groups: Poultry (50% before eliminations); Pet Food (36%); and Animal Nutrition (14%). The company is principally owned and controlled by members of the Simmons family. Net sales reported for fiscal year 2022 totaled approximately $2.8 billion.

