Moody's affirms Simon Fraser University's Aa1 debt rating with stable outlook

Toronto, November 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed Simon Fraser University's (SFU's) aa3 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and Aa1 senior unsecured debt rating. The outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Simon Fraser University

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed aa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Simon Fraser University

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the BCA and rating reflects SFU's favourable market position which is supported by its academic reputation as one of Canada's leading mid-sized comprehensive universities and extensive research program, along with sizeable and growing total cash and investments and a low debt burden that supports high debt affordability. The affirmation also reflects Moody's view that SFU will maintain strong operating results despite provincial caps on tuition fee increases and inflationary pressures

Student demand remains high given that the university's three campuses are located in the fast-growing cities of Burnaby, Surrey and Vancouver. International student demand also remains very strong, especially from the Asia-Pacific region, despite some current pressures due to visa delays which Moody's expects are temporary and will ease starting in 2023-24. International student relations are strong due to the partnership with the Fraser International College (FIC), a private college that attracts international students and offers transition programs to attend SFU. However, the concentration of students exposes the university to potential political risk.

In Moody's view, the university faces manageable pressures from the continued impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, relating to weaker ancillary revenues (mainly parking and merchandise sales) and high levels of inflation which will contribute to rising salaries and benefits which account for approximately 70% of operating expenses. Provincial limits on annual tuition fee increases at 2% for domestic students continue to restrict domestic tuition revenue growth, but this is offset by revenues from significant international student fees which are not restricted by the province. Despite these pressures, the university maintained positive operating results during the pandemic, including an EBIDA margin of 14.3% in 2021-22, with Moody's projection of 10.8% in 2022-23. Operating results were aided by management's cost containment efforts over the last two years, although the modest weakening of the EBIDA margin in 2022-23 reflects higher inflationary pressures on expenses.

The rating is further supported by excellent wealth levels which provide very strong coverage ratios relative to debt and expenses. Moody's-adjusted total cash and investments, including endowments, stood at CAD1.1 billion at March 31, 2022, providing 5.0x coverage of total adjusted debt and 1.5x coverage of operating expenses, with Moody's projection of similar levels in 2022-23 and 2023-24. These metrics compare favourably against global peers.

SFU overall maintains low leverage relative to peers, in part as a result of the provincial government's restriction on universities to issue debt. Debt affordability, as measured by annual debt service coverage, stood at 12.1x at March 31, 2022. This reflects a modest improvement over the last two years despite the university issuing commercial paper for the construction of a new student housing facility and is in line with Aa1-rated peers.

SFU faces significant pressure from a material backlog of deferred maintenance primarily related to its older Burnaby campus. Of the 38 core academic buildings on its Burnaby campus, SFU classifies 19 as being in poor condition. Although the province provides the university with CAD30 million in annual deferred maintenance funding, the backlog of deferred maintenance expenditures remains high and could rise further given construction cost escalation in an inflationary environment. A lack of substantial improvement over the next 2-3 years could weaken the university's credit profile as further delays in undertaking work exposes the university to higher costs due to the high inflationary environment, in addition to unfavourably impacting students' campus experience which could weaken SFU's competitive position. These pressures, and the persistence of the deferred maintenance issue, reflect Moody's slightly weaker view on SFU's governance and management profile.

SFU's Aa1 rating takes into account the aa3 BCA, along with Moody's assumption of a high likelihood of extraordinary support coming from the Province of British Columbia (Aaa stable).

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's assessment that the university will be able to successfully address operating pressures stemming from high inflation and the lingering impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Operating revenue will be supported by continued strong student demand and rising tuition revenues, as well as ongoing government funding. At the same time, high levels of cash and investments will continue to provide significant coverage of debt and expenses to address operating and capital spending needs.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

SFU's moderately negative (CIS-3) ESG Credit Impact Score reflects its neutral-to-low exposure to environmental risks, moderately negative exposure to social risks, and a neutral-to-low governance profile.

The neutral-to-low E issuer profile score (E-2) reflects low exposure to environmental risks as its infrastructure is built to withstand the typical range of weather patterns.

The moderately negative S issuer profile score (S-3) reflects manageable revenue pressures from enrolment delays of international students, as well as a high share of international students which helps offset pressures from domestic tuition fees but exposes the university to political and economic risk including immigration trends and changes in policies on immigration eligibility.

The neutral-to-low G issuer profile score (G-2) reflects strong internal governance with each faculty responsible for developing its own budget and adhering to self-imposed revenue and expense targets. The university's financial strategy provides sufficient levels of resources for capital reinvestment but a material deferred maintenance backlog persists. Nevertheless, governance is strong with prudent oversight from the Senate and Board of Governors, although provincial representation on the board exposes the university to potential government intervention.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Consistent strong operating surpluses along with a significant rise in EBIDA margins could result in upward rating pressure. In addition, a more favourable tuition framework allowing SFU to benefit from its pricing power, or the university materially improving its backlog of deferred maintenance would also result in upward rating pressure.

A sustained decline in enrolment demand leading to weaker operating performance including lower EBIDA margins, or a significant rise in the debt burden with a corresponding decline in liquidity could result in downward rating pressure. An inability to successfully address the university's deferred maintenance, leading to a growing backlog, would also result in downward rating pressure.

