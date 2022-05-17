Moody's affirms Singapore's Aaa rating, maintains stable outlook

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Singapore's Aaa rating, maintains stable outlook

17 May 2022

Singapore, May 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of Singapore's long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at Aaa. The outlook remains stable.

The rating affirmation is driven by Moody's view that Singapore is emerging from the pandemic shock with its structural credit strengths intact, having preserved its ability to weather subsequent shocks, including the challenges to the global economy posed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The economy has largely avoided scarring, while a large increase in government debt seen in rating peers was averted as the fiscal response to the pandemic was funded from government's still-formidable reserves. The pandemic shock has demonstrated again the government's capacity to manage shocks, as well as its continued ability to adapt to changing circumstances, especially in the context of long-term challenges posed by hurdles to globalization, population aging and climate change.

Singapore's long-term local- and foreign-currency country ceilings remain unchanged at Aaa. The Aaa local currency ceiling reflects a moderate government footprint, very predictable and effective institutions, very low external imbalances and political risks, all of which reduce the risks posed to non-government issuers by government actions and/or shocks that would commonly affect the government and the private sector. The foreign currency ceiling at Aaa reflects the country's very strong policy effectiveness and open capital account which reduce transfer and convertibility risks to minimal levels.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE Aaa RATINGS

FUNDAMENTAL CREDIT STRENGTHS REMAIN INTACT

Singapore's ongoing recovery from the pandemic shock has not been marked by economic scarring, with its level of economic activity restored to pre-pandemic peaks by early 2021 despite the persistence of relatively strict containment measures, including border controls, through mid-2022. Consequent labor market stability has also been underpinned by the government's formidable policy response, which included extensive wage subsidies for resident workers, although the total workforce remains below pre-pandemic levels given the net loss of non-resident workers.

Going forward, Singapore's near-term growth outlook will benefit from the progressive reopening of the economy, especially in sectors such as tourism and transport that are reliant on the cross-border movement of people; the government only reopened borders to all fully vaccinated travelers at the beginning of April 2022. Retail sales and broader domestic consumption will also stand to benefit from the broad relaxation of most pandemic control measures, that came into effect later that same month.

Singapore's fiscal strengths have also endured despite the very large fiscal response to the pandemic. While many advanced economy peers saw double-digit increases in government debt as a share of GDP, Singapore avoided a similar rise as it tapped on its fiscal reserves to fund the consequent revenue shortfall. Moody's estimates that Singapore's financial buffers will remain large, allowing ongoing contributions to the annual budget and providing contingent sources of extraordinary financing in the event of future shocks.

Moody's expects stable GDP growth in the next few years as very high income levels and the government's financial and institutional capacity will help insulate the economy and population from spillovers from the Russia-Ukraine military conflict. The strong correlation of Singapore's economy with global trade will translate in a slowdown in exports compared to Moody's pre-conflict expectations of a steady recovery. Moreover, higher inflation reflecting the pass-through from higher global commodity prices pose downside risks to consumption, even as the central bank has embarked on monetary tightening via exchange rate appreciation. To counter these shocks, the government has announced targeted measures to help households and businesses cope with higher prices, including cash transfers, transportation vouchers, rebates on fees and the extension of grant assistance for small businesses that were originally intended as support for pandemic-affected firms.  

Singapore's banking system and external payments position also remain exceptionally strong, underpinning broad macroeconomic stability in the face of ongoing shocks.

REFORM MOMENTUM ACCELERATING AS LONG-TERM CHALLENGES ARE CLEARLY IDENTIFIED

Strong governance is reflected in the government's continued ability to adapt to changing circumstances, especially in the context of long-term challenges posed by geopolitical hurdles to globalization, population aging and climate change.

In the wake of the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, the government sought to reorient its existing economic restructuring efforts to incorporate changes and risks wrought by the pandemic by adapting its industry-specific plans accordingly. These revised industry transformation maps will continue to be progressively rolled out, even as the government has announced plans to accelerate digitalization and sustainability as new growth drivers under a forthcoming "Singapore Economy 2030" strategy. Although details have not been finalized, the new strategy is aimed at building on Singapore's prevailing strengths, including its advanced digital infrastructure supported by strong regulatory and intellectual property frameworks, as well as its sizeable, sophisticated manufacturing base.

Such a strategy appears to address concerns over the long-term challenges to globalization, particularly in the context of interlinked issues such as geostrategic competition between the U.S. and China, supply chain restructuring, and a growing wave of economic nationalism globally. At the same time, growth opportunities in areas such as green financing, carbon services and trading, and sustainable development would leverage Singapore's current status as a hub for financial services and commodities trading, and its strengths in urban planning.

The Singapore government has also started to enact fiscal reforms with an eye towards financing long-term expenditure pressures, such as climate mitigation and adaptation and healthcare. As the pandemic had underscored issues related to income inequality, with those most affected by job and income losses disproportionately represented by lower wage workers, these reforms also appear to be focused on more inclusive growth in a bid to alleviate social risks.

In May 2021, the passage of the Significant Infrastructure Government Loan Act (SINGA) allowed the government to issue debt securities for the purposes of infrastructure development, but only for nationally significant, long-term projects, without abandoning its commitment to balanced budgets over the course of single terms of government. The government will also implement a two-step increase in the goods and services tax (GST, a consumption tax), specifically earmarking the marginal additions to revenue as funding towards healthcare, as well as an increase in tax rates for the top marginal personal income tax rate, residential properties and luxury cars.

The effect of continuous economic restructuring and shifts in fiscal policy help to provide greater certainty that Singapore will retain its very strong positioning with regards to economic strength and fiscal strength over the long-term.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Singapore's ESG credit impact score is Positive (CIS-1), reflecting manageable exposure to environmental and social risks, and to a greater degree than many highly-rated advanced economies, very strong governance and financial strength that supports its capacity to address environmental and social risks.

Singapore's E issuer profile score is Neutral-to-Low (E-2), encompassing moderately negative exposure to physical climate risks, in particular stemming from sea level rise. As a low-lying island nation, Singapore is vulnerable to climate change over the long run. However, Singapore has a very high capacity to respond to environmental hazards, and is well positioned to adopt climate adaptation strategies given the institutional, technical and financial resources at its disposal.

Singapore's S issuer profile score as Neutral-to-Low (S-2), reflects low exposure to social risks across most categories. However, like many other advanced economies, Singapore faces demographic pressures from an ageing population, as highlighted by a plateauing of the working-age resident population and a rising dependency ratio. Its historic openness to foreign labor remains a key mitigant to the potential impact on long-term economic growth. At the same time, Singapore retains considerable fiscal flexibility to accommodate an expansion of social spending, especially for elderly citizens. Its fully funded, defined contribution savings scheme, the Central Provident Fund, insulates the government from the potentially large pension liabilities that some similarly rated peers face.

Singapore's very strong institutions and governance profile support its rating, as captured by a Positive G issuer profile score (G-1). Its very sound framework of governance and policymaking, incorporating its track record of prudent regulatory oversight and financial stability, as well as its forward-looking approach to macroeconomic and fiscal management, are key factors underpinning Singapore's credit strengths.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on Moody's expectation that the government will maintain its ability to adapt policies that mitigate the negative impact of changing global economic conditions, population aging and climate change, to limit the country's vulnerability to external demand and financial shocks and avoid sustained damage to its currently robust fiscal and external position.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 98,512 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -4.1% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -10.8% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 16.8% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: aa1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 11 May 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of Singapore, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

Singapore's rating is Aaa, which is already at the top of our rating scale.  An upgrade to a higher rating is therefore not possible.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

Given the stable outlook, Moody's does not anticipate downward rating pressure to emerge on Singapore's Aaa government rating in the foreseeable future. However, such pressure would arise should there be evidence that Singapore is unable to manage the various challenges to its credit profile, leading to a deterioration in Moody's assessment of the country's economic strength or fiscal strength relative to its Aaa-rated peers. Such a scenario would involve an erosion of Singapore's currently ample macroeconomic buffers and very high fiscal strength, potentially owing to a material shift in fiscal policy or the realisation of significant contingent liabilities.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christian de Guzman
Senior Vice President/Manager
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore, 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore, 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

No Related Data.
© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com