Moody's affirms Sino-Ocean's Baa3 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, May 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited's (Sino-Ocean) Baa3 issuer rating.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed (1) the Baa3 senior unsecured ratings on the bonds issued by Sino-Ocean Land Treasure Finance I Limited, Sino-Ocean Land Treasure Finance II Limited, and Sino-Ocean Land Treasure IV Limited and guaranteed by Sino-Ocean, and (2) the Ba2 rating on the Subordinated Guaranteed Perpetual Capital Securities issued by Sino-Ocean Land Treasure III Limited and guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Sino-Ocean.

The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Sino-Ocean's credit metrics will improve over the next 12-18 months from the moderate levels recorded in 2019, supported by solid growth in revenues and the company's disciplined approach to land acquisitions," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

Specifically, Moody's expects Sino-Ocean's debt leverage, as measured by revenue/adjusted debt, will trend towards 60%-65% over the next 12-18 months from 58.3% in 2019. Similarly, Sino-Ocean's interest coverage, as measured by adjusted EBIT/ Interest coverage, should improve to 2.8x-3.0x in the next 12-18 months from 2.5x in 2019. These projected metrics are appropriate for the company's standalone credit profile.

The company's contracted sales fell 29% to RMB23.6 billion in the first four months of 2020 when compared to the same period last year, due to the impact from the coronavirus outbreak. But Moody's expects the company's contracted sales will recover gradually through the remainder of 2020 as the company will launch more new property projects.

Sino-Ocean's Baa3 issuer rating reflects (1) the company's standalone credit profile; and (2) a two-notch uplift reflecting Moody's expectation that the company will receive strong support from its largest shareholder China Life Insurance Co Ltd (China Life, insurance financial strength A1 stable), in times of need.

Sino-Ocean's standalone credit profile reflects its (1) long operating history in China's property sector, (2) focus on conducting business in high-tier Chinese cities, (3) good access to funding and diversified products, and (4) increasing recurring revenue contributions from its investment property portfolio.

On the other hand, the standalone credit profile is constrained by its moderate financial metrics.

The two notches of uplift reflects Moody's expectation that China Life will continue to provide financial support to Sino-Ocean and treat Sino-Ocean as a strategic investment. This view also factors in China Life's strong ability to provide support to Sino-Ocean, as illustrated by its A1 insurance financial strength.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Moody's has considered the company's (1) financial policy to pursue expansion, which has resulted in a moderately high leverage; (2) good track record in operations and sales execution; (3) strong shareholders and representation in the board of directors; (4) disclosure of material related-party transactions as required under the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Exchange; and (5) diversified board of directors and four special committees to supervise the company's operations.

The company also has a stable dividend policy, as reflected by its dividend payout of around 30%-40% of its net profits over the past five years.

Moody's regards the impact of the deteriorating global economic outlook amid the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Sino-Ocean's credit metrics will improve to levels supportive of its rating over the next 12-18 months, and that Moody's assumption of support from China Life will remain unchanged.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on Sino-Ocean's issuer rating could emerge, if the company grows its scale through stable sales growth, while maintaining a strong liquidity position, prudent financial management, and disciplined land acquisitions.

Credit metrics indicative of upward rating pressure include its (1) EBIT/interest staying above 4.25x; (2) adjusted revenue/debt staying above 90%-100%; or (3) adjusted debt/capitalization staying below 40% on a sustained basis.

An upgrade of China Life's rating would not have an immediate impact on Sino-Ocean's rating, without a material improvement in Sino-Ocean's standalone credit profile.

On the other hand, downward rating pressure could emerge, if Sino-Ocean suffers a deterioration in its sales execution, gross profit margin, debt leverage or liquidity position.

Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include its (1) EBIT/interest staying below 2.7x; (2) revenue/adjusted debt staying below 60%; or (3) adjusted debt/capitalization staying above 50% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could also downgrade the ratings without a decline in the company's standalone credit quality, if Moody's believes that support from its parent has deteriorated. This situation could result from any evidence of a reduction in the ownership by or a weakening of the support from China Life, or a deterioration in China Life's own credit profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Homebuilding-And-Property-Development-Industry--PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited is a leading property developer in China. The company focuses on developing mid to high-end residential properties, office premises and retail properties. At 31 December 2019, the company had a land bank of about 37.24 million square meters across 50 cities in China.

The Beijing-based company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in September 2007. China Life Insurance Co Ltd and Dajia Insurance Group Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Anbang Insurance Group Co., Ltd.) are its two largest shareholders, with 29.59% and 29.58% equity stakes, respectively, as of 31 December 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

