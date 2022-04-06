Moody's affirms Sino-Ocean's Baa3 ratings; changes outlook to negative

Hong Kong, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited's (Sino-Ocean) Baa3 issuer rating.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed (1) the Baa3 senior unsecured ratings on the bonds issued by Sino-Ocean Land Treasure Finance I Limited, Sino-Ocean Land Treasure Finance II Limited, and Sino-Ocean Land Treasure IV Limited and guaranteed by Sino-Ocean, and (2) the Ba2 rating on the subordinated, guaranteed perpetual capital securities issued by Sino-Ocean Land Treasure III Limited and guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Sino-Ocean.

Moody's has revised the rating outlook to negative from stable.

"The negative ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation of Sino-Ocean's weakening property sales over the next 12-18 months, amid difficult operating conditions," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The rating affirmation reflects the company's good liquidity, and our expectation that Sino-Ocean will maintain its prudent financial management and access to various onshore funding channels. It also reflects our expectation that China Life Insurance Co Ltd (China Life, insurance financial strength rating A1 stable) will continue provide support to Sino-Ocean in times of need," adds Lai.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects Sino Ocean's contracted sales will weaken in the next 12-18 months amid difficult operating and funding conditions. Specifically, Moody's forecasts Sino Ocean's contracted sales will decline to around RMB120 billion in 2022 and 2023, from around RMB136 billion in 2021. The company will also likely offer price discounts to support its contracted sales amid the difficult market conditions, thereby pressuring its profit margins.

In addition, Moody's expects the company's credit metrics will remain moderate. Specifically, its debt leverage, measured by revenue/adjusted debt, will stay at around 65% over the next 12-18 months from 66% in 2021. Its interest coverage, measured by adjusted EBIT/interest expenses, will largely stay flat over the next 12-18 months from 2.6x in 2021. These forecasts incorporate Moody's expectation of the company's higher revenue booking and debt growth, as well as decline in gross profit margins. These credit metrics would position the company at the weak end of its standalone credit profile.

Sino Ocean's reported net debt significantly increased to around RMB66 billion as of 31 December 2021 from around RMB38 billion a year earlier, driven by a RMB17 billion decrease in total cash and a RMB10 billion increase in reported debt over the same period, as the company had to fund its construction and land costs through debt while cash from operations deteriorated.

However, Moody's expects Sino-Ocean to maintain good liquidity. The company will have sufficient resources, including unrestricted cash and operating cash flow, to cover its maturing debt over the next 12 months. Its unrestricted cash/short-term debt coverage remained healthy at 1.2x as of the end of 2021.

Sino-Ocean's Baa3 issuer rating considers its standalone credit profile and a two-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation that the company will receive strong support from China Life in the event of financial distress.

Sino-Ocean's standalone credit profile reflects (1) its long operating history in the property sector, (2) business focus on high-tier Chinese cities, (3) good access to onshore funding and diversified products, and (4) the increasing recurring revenue from its investment property portfolio. On the other hand, the company's standalone credit profile is constrained by its moderate financial metrics.

The two notches of uplift reflect Moody's expectation that China Life will continue to consider Sino-Ocean as a strategic investment and provide financial support to the company in times of need. This view also factors in China Life's strong ability to support Sino-Ocean, as illustrated by the China Life's A1 insurance financial strength rating (IFSR).

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the company's (1) strong shareholders and representation on its board of directors; (2) disclosure of material related-party transactions as required under the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and (3) diversified board of directors and four special committees to supervise the company's operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company's sales deteriorate significantly, liquidity weakens, or it undertakes aggressive debt-funded acquisitions that worsen its key credit metrics, such that reported net debt remains elevated, revenue/adjusted debt drops below 60% or EBIT/interest below 2.7x, on a sustained basis.

Moody's could also downgrade the ratings without a decline in the company's standalone credit profile, if Moody's assessment of support from China Life is lowered. This situation could result from any indication of a reduction in the ownership by, or a weakening of the support from, China Life; or a deterioration in China Life's own credit profile.

An upgrade of Sino-Ocean's ratings is unlikely over the next 12 months, given the negative outlook.

However, Moody's could revise the outlook to stable if Sino-Ocean demonstrates resilience amid difficult operating conditions through stabilizing its business performance, maintaining its good liquidity and funding assess, as well as disciplined financial management.

Credit metrics indicative of a stable outlook includes revenue/adjusted debt trending above 65%-70% and EBIT/interest above 3.0x, both on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (Sino-Ocean) is a leading property developer in China. The company focuses on developing mid- to high-end residential properties, office premises and retail properties. As of the end of 2021, the company had a land bank of about 38.04 million square meters across 50 cities mainly in China.

