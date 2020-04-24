Moody's affirms Sinopec Engineering's A2 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 issuer rating of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (SEG).

The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

SEG's A2 issuer rating reflects the company's standalone credit profile and a three-notch uplift based on Moody's assessment of expected strong support from its parent, China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group, A1 stable), in times of need.

The support assumption takes into consideration of (1) the captive and important role that SEG plays within Sinopec Group as the primary provider of oil refinery and petrochemicals plant construction services; and (2) Sinopec Group's strong ability to provide support to SEG, as illustrated by its A1 issuer rating.

SEG's standalone credit profile is supported by (1) its well-established leadership position in the domestic engineering, procurement and construction contracting sector for the oil refining, petrochemicals, new coal chemical, and new energy industries; (2) its strong balance sheet, with very low leverage and good profitability levels; (3) the sizable captive work the company received from Sinopec Group and its strong order backlogs; and (4) its strong liquidity with consistent net cash position.

However, SEG's standalone credit profile is constrained by (1) its heavy reliance on energy and chemical companies' capital spending; and (2) the execution risks associated with its international projects.

The ratings also take into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Emissions such as greenhouse gas, construction wastewater and dust are mainly produced during engineering construction. However, SEG has built an environmental management system and established a Health, Safety, Security & Environmental Management Committee to form the controls procedures for waste discharge and dust control. The company abides by national regulation on environmental and safety standards in its construction projects.

As for governance risk, SEG is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. SEG is majority owned by and under close oversight by Sinopec Group, which is in turn wholly owned by the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of China's State Council.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months (1) SEG will benefit from stable order intake on its backlog and maintain a strong balance sheet; and (2) there will be no material changes in the company's overall business profile, its strategic importance to its parent, Sinopec Group, or the parent's ability to provide support.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if (1) SEG's standalone credit profile strengthens significantly through sound project execution in overseas markets without major cost overruns or delays; and (2) the company further strengthens its market position, execution capability and business scale compared with its global peers.

The rating could also be upgraded if Moody's expects parental support for SEG to strengthen as a result of an increase in its importance to Sinopec Group.

Credit metrics indicative of an upgrade include an order backlog of more than 3.0x annual sales, while the company maintains its current strong financial profile, high profitability and net cash position on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if there is a material deterioration in its business or financial profiles without any material change in Moody's support assessment. The deterioration in the company's business profile could be the result of significant execution risks, such as cost overruns or project delays, leading to lower profitability or reduced cash generation capacity.

Credit metrics indicative of a potential downgrade include (1) backlog declining substantially below 1.5x of annual sales; and (2) a material deterioration in its financial profile, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 2.0x on a sustained basis.

The rating could also be downgraded if Moody's expects lower parental support due to a weakening in SEG's importance to the parent or a weakening in Sinopec Group's credit profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction Industry published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061454. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (SEG) listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in May 2013, after it was spun-off from Sinopec Group. At the end of 2019, it was 67.01% owned by Sinopec Group which in turn was 100%-owned by the Chinese government. Sinopec Group is China's second-largest oil and gas producer by production volume, and also one of the largest enterprises owned by the State Council's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

The local market analyst for this rating is Mike Zhu, +86 (010) 631-96506.

