Moody's affirms Sinopec Engineering's A2 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 issuer rating of SINOPEC
Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (SEG).
The rating outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
SEG's A2 issuer rating reflects the company's standalone credit
profile and a three-notch uplift based on Moody's assessment of
expected strong support from its parent, China Petrochemical Corporation
(Sinopec Group, A1 stable), in times of need.
The support assumption takes into consideration of (1) the captive and
important role that SEG plays within Sinopec Group as the primary provider
of oil refinery and petrochemicals plant construction services; and
(2) Sinopec Group's strong ability to provide support to SEG, as
illustrated by its A1 issuer rating.
SEG's standalone credit profile is supported by (1) its well-established
leadership position in the domestic engineering, procurement and
construction contracting sector for the oil refining, petrochemicals,
new coal chemical, and new energy industries; (2) its strong
balance sheet, with very low leverage and good profitability levels;
(3) the sizable captive work the company received from Sinopec Group and
its strong order backlogs; and (4) its strong liquidity with consistent
net cash position.
However, SEG's standalone credit profile is constrained by (1) its
heavy reliance on energy and chemical companies' capital spending;
and (2) the execution risks associated with its international projects.
The ratings also take into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) considerations.
Emissions such as greenhouse gas, construction wastewater and dust
are mainly produced during engineering construction. However,
SEG has built an environmental management system and established a Health,
Safety, Security & Environmental Management Committee to form
the controls procedures for waste discharge and dust control. The
company abides by national regulation on environmental and safety standards
in its construction projects.
As for governance risk, SEG is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
SEG is majority owned by and under close oversight by Sinopec Group,
which is in turn wholly owned by the State-Owned Assets Supervision
and Administration Commission of China's State Council.
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over
the next 12-18 months (1) SEG will benefit from stable order intake
on its backlog and maintain a strong balance sheet; and (2) there
will be no material changes in the company's overall business profile,
its strategic importance to its parent, Sinopec Group, or
the parent's ability to provide support.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if (1) SEG's standalone credit profile
strengthens significantly through sound project execution in overseas
markets without major cost overruns or delays; and (2) the company
further strengthens its market position, execution capability and
business scale compared with its global peers.
The rating could also be upgraded if Moody's expects parental support
for SEG to strengthen as a result of an increase in its importance to
Sinopec Group.
Credit metrics indicative of an upgrade include an order backlog of more
than 3.0x annual sales, while the company maintains its current
strong financial profile, high profitability and net cash position
on a sustained basis.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if there is a material deterioration
in its business or financial profiles without any material change in Moody's
support assessment. The deterioration in the company's business
profile could be the result of significant execution risks, such
as cost overruns or project delays, leading to lower profitability
or reduced cash generation capacity.
Credit metrics indicative of a potential downgrade include (1) backlog
declining substantially below 1.5x of annual sales; and (2)
a material deterioration in its financial profile, such that adjusted
debt/EBITDA exceeds 2.0x on a sustained basis.
The rating could also be downgraded if Moody's expects lower parental
support due to a weakening in SEG's importance to the parent or
a weakening in Sinopec Group's credit profile.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction Industry
published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061454.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (SEG) listed
on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in May 2013, after it was spun-off
from Sinopec Group. At the end of 2019, it was 67.01%
owned by Sinopec Group which in turn was 100%-owned by the
Chinese government. Sinopec Group is China's second-largest
oil and gas producer by production volume, and also one of the largest
enterprises owned by the State Council's State-owned Assets Supervision
and Administration Commission.
The local market analyst for this rating is Mike Zhu, +86 (010)
631-96506.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Chenyi Lu
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Gary Lau
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077