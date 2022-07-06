Moody's affirms Sinopec Group's A1 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, July 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 issuer rating of China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) At the same time, Moody's has upgraded Sinopec Group's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to a2 from a3.

Moody's has also affirmed the following ratings of Sinopec Group's subsidiaries:

(1) The A1 senior unsecured ratings on the bonds unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Sinopec Group and issued by the following entities: Sinopec Group Overseas Development (2012) Ltd; Sinopec Group Overseas Development (2013) Ltd; Sinopec Group Overseas Development (2014) Ltd; Sinopec Group Overseas Development (2015) Ltd; Sinopec Group Overseas Development (2016) Ltd; Sinopec Group Overseas Development (2017) Ltd; Sinopec Group Overseas Development (2018) Ltd

(2) The A1 issuer rating of China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp)

(3) The A1 senior unsecured ratings on bonds issued by Sinopec Capital (2013) Limited and guaranteed by Sinopec Corp

(4) The A2 issuer rating of Sinopec Century Bright Capital Investment Ltd (SCB).

The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

Finally, Moody's has affirmed the P-1 short term rating on SCB's CP programs, which are co-issued by SCB and Sinopec Century Bright Cap Inv (America) LLC and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Sinopec Group

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Sinopec Group, as the largest refiner and one of the largest oil and gas producers in China (A1 stable), will maintain a strong financial profile over the next 12-18 months, supported by its large operating scale and highly integrated upstream and downstream business. In addition, we expect the group to continue receiving a very high level of government support," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The upgrade of Sinopec Group's BCA is driven by the improvement of its financial profile through consistent debt and leverage reduction during the oil price cycle in past few years," adds Lu.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months (1) Sinopec Group will maintain strong credit metrics and prudent financial management to withstand the challenges from volatile oil and gas prices and slower economic growth in China; and (2) Sinopec Group's importance to the Chinese government and the government's ability to support the company, as reflected in the stable outlook on China, will remain intact.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sinopec Group's A1 issuer rating incorporates the group's a2 BCA and a one-notch uplift based on Moody's assumption of a very high level of dependence on and a very high likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government of China in times of need.

This very high support assessment is based on Sinopec Group's critical role in China's oil and gas sector; its 100% government ownership; the close government oversight in terms of the group's senior management appointment, business planning and financial reporting; and the government's strong ability to provide such support, as indicated by China's A1 sovereign rating. This level of support will provide an additional buffer to Sinopec Group's A1 rating if its BCA comes under pressure.

Sinopec Group's a2 BCA is supported by (1) the group's dominant positions in China's energy and petrochemicals industries, (2) its large base of oil and gas reserves, (3) its large production volumes, (4) its competitive advantages over its domestic peers in terms of refining scale and efficiency, and (5) the synergies from its highly integrated petrochemicals and retail marketing businesses.

At the same time, Sinopec Group's BCA is constrained by the group's exposure to oil price volatility and high carbon transition risk.

Sinopec Group has maintained strong credit metrics over the past few years. Its Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt remained at around 50% during 2017-20 and improved to 135% in 2021. Moody's expects that Sinopec Group will be able to maintain adjusted RCF/debt at around 90%-100% under the medium price assumption of $60-$65 per barrel, which is much lower than the current prevailing market prices. Such credit metrics are strong and support the upgrade of its BCA to a2 from a3.

Sinopec Group reduced its adjusted net debt position by around 50% to RMB176 billion at the end of 2021 from RMB356 billion at the end of 2019. This reduction reflects the group's prudent financial policy, strong cash flow generation from its operations, and the reduction of inter-company loans and guarantees to Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production Corporation (SIPC), an associate that is 30% owned by Sinopec Group.

Sinopec Group's highly integrated business profile, which has a downstream refining throughput of around 6.7 times of its oil production volume, has allowed it to withstand volatile oil prices.

Moody's expects Sinopec Group's annual capital spending will stay at around RMB200 billion in 2022 and 2023, with spending focused on upstream exploration and production (E&P) (especially natural gas) and petrochemical projects to support the growth of its upstream production volume and improve the profitability of its petrochemical businesses.

Sinopec Group has excellent liquidity. As of 31 March 2022, the group had total cash of RMB298 billion, which together with its expected operating cash flow of RMB191 billion, would be sufficient to cover its short-term debt and planned capital expenditure in the next 12 months. In addition, Sinopec Group will likely refinance its short-term borrowings, given its strong relationships with large Chinese banks and good access to capital markets.

Sinopec Group's E&P and refining businesses are exposed to high carbon transition risk over the next few decades. However, such risk is mitigated by Sinopec Group's dominant market position in China's oil and gas sector and the country's sustained demand for oil and gas.

Sinopec Corp's A1 rating combines its standalone credit strength and a one-notch support uplift from its parent, Sinopec Group, based on Moody's expectation of a very high likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government of China through its parent when needed. Sinopec Corp is Sinopec Group's key listed subsidiary. In Moody's view, there is a close credit linkage between Sinopec Group and Sinopec Corp, given that the group accounted for 78%, 96% and 70% of Sinopec Group's assets, revenue and debt, respectively, at the end of 2021.

SCB's A2 rating reflects SCB's close linkage with Sinopec Group and its strategic importance as the sole entity managing the group's offshore treasury operations and facilitating most of the group's crude oil trade. Consequently, Moody's believes there are strong reputational, financial and operational incentives for Sinopec Group to support SCB when needed.

Sinopec Group's guarantees on some of SCB's credit facilities, the cross default clauses in Sinopec Group's debt, and the keepwell agreement that covers SCB's general debt obligations reflect SCB's importance within Sinopec Group.

The one-notch rating difference between SCB and Sinopec Group reflects SCB's modest standalone credit profile, which is weaker than Sinopec Group's. Moody's also views keepwell agreements to be different from guarantees in terms of the nature of the judgment and the procedures for enforcement .

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Sinopec Group's rating if the Chinese government's ability to support strengthens, which would be reflected by an upgrade of China's sovereign rating.

Sinopec Group's BCA could be raised if the company further strengthens its business profile by expanding its natural gas and value-added petrochemical product businesses; or if its financial profile strengthens, as reflected by a significant reduction in leverage and a more prudent investment plan, such that its Moody's-adjusted RCF/net debt remains higher than 100% on a sustained basis.

However, an improvement in Sinopec Group's BCA will not trigger an upgrade of its issuer rating because its rating is already on par with China's sovereign rating.

Moody's could downgrade Sinopec Group's rating if the Chinese government's ability to support weakens, which would be reflected by a downgrade of China's sovereign rating.

Sinopec Group's BCA could be lowered to a3 if the company makes large debt-funded acquisitions; or if the drop in crude oil prices is steeper or lasts longer than Moody's current expectation, thereby weakening the group's credit metrics such that its RCF/net debt remains below 50%-60% for a prolonged period.

However, a downgrade of the company's BCA is unlikely to affect its A1 issuer rating, given the very high likelihood of support from the Chinese government.

Both Sinopec Corp's and SCB's ratings are closely linked to Sinopec Group's. As such, an upgrade of Sinopec Group's rating will trigger an upgrade of Sinopec Corp's and SCB's ratings. Similarly, a downgrade of Sinopec Group's rating will trigger a downgrade of Sinopec Corp's and SCB's ratings.

The principal methodologies used in rating China Petrochemical Corporation, Sinopec Century Bright Capital Investment Ltd, Sinopec Century Bright Cap Inv (America) LLC, Sinopec Group Overseas Development (2012) Ltd , Sinopec Group Overseas Development (2014) Ltd, Sinopec Group Overseas Development (2013) Ltd, Sinopec Group Overseas Development (2015) Ltd, Sinopec Group Overseas Development (2016) Ltd, Sinopec Group Overseas Development (2017) Ltd and Sinopec Group Overseas Development (2018) Ltd were Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64319, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. The principal methodology used in rating China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation and Sinopec Capital (2013) Limited was Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64319. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Sinopec Group is 100%-owned by the Chinese government. It is China's second-largest oil and gas producer by production volume and one of the largest enterprises owned by the State Council's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

Sinopec Corp is the key listed subsidiary of Sinopec Group, which owns a 68.77% stake in the company.

SCB was established in March 1995 in Hong Kong as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinopec Group. SCB provides settlement, financing, cash management, monitoring and foreign exchange services for Sinopec Group's overseas businesses.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Kai Hu, +86 (212) 057-4012.

