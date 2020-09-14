Moody's affirms Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth Health System's (CO) Aa3; outlook stable

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth Health System, CO's (SCL Health) Aa3 and Aa3/VMIG 1 underlying revenue bond ratings, affecting $1.0 billion of rated debt (total debt outstanding inclusive of unrated debt as of fiscal year end 2019 was $1.3 billion). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating reflects our expectation that SCL Health will continue to deliver very strong operating results over the long term, that balance sheet measures will remain strong, and that debt measures will continue to improve. Following a very strong 2019, results in 2020 are showing moderation due to pressures related to COVID-19, but nevertheless are expected to remain at acceptable levels of profitability through the end of the year, and then improve again thereafter. Liquidity balances are currently at peak levels due to a draw on a line of credit, and borrowings under the CMS advance funding program, in addition to receipts under the CARES Act. We expect liquidity balances to decline over the next 12 months, but to nevertheless remain at comparatively strong levels. SCL Health's largest historic weakness has been its high amount of leverage. Presently, debt measures remain below the medians for the rating category, but have improved considerably over the last several years, and are expected to further improve in the years ahead. No new debt is expected over the current planning horizon, and capital spending is expected to be steady and routine. Additional challenges of the organization include: material competition in certain markets; a somewhat challenging payer mix; and concentration in the State of Colorado, which has had a history of contemplating legislative measures which could be credit negative to hospital systems.

The most immediate social risk is the impact of COVID-19, which has resulted in short-term volume and revenue losses. Though the organization's margins and liquidity levels prior to COVID-19, and relief funding from the CARES Act, have helped offset margin pressures in fiscal 2020, a high degree of uncertainty still remains around the potential longer-term impact of COVID-19.

The VMIG 1 short term rating on debt supported by SCL Health's self-liquidity is a function of SCL Health's ample liquidity coverage, and the presence of appropriate administrative safe guards in support of the administrative aspects of the program.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that margins will remain favorable over the long term, delivering adequate coverage of high debt service requirements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significantly improved debt measures while maintaining strong balance sheet and operating measures and achieving system growth

- Short term rating: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Additional debt without the commensurate increase of cashflow and investments

- Greater than expected longer-term impact from COVID-19 or downturn in the economy that effects operations

- Sustained decline in operating performance

- Short term rating: decline in coverage levels or in organization's ability to manage the program; downgrade of long-term rating below A2

LEGAL SECURITY

SCL Health utilizes the restricted affiliate legal structure for its debt, which we view as weaker than a joint and several obligation. Under this structure, the parent corporation, which is not a revenue generating entity, is the only legally obligated entity for payment on the bonds. Nevertheless, there are structural offsets that are credit positive. As the sole corporate member of each hospital the Corporate Parent directly holds legal title to essentially all real and personal property of all member hospitals. SCL Health also operates a centralized investment program through which custody and control of most cash and investments is handled directly by the Corporation. SCL Health relies on its ability to appoint and remove with or without cause the local CEOs and hospital boards and the special powers it has under each hospital's articles of incorporation and by-laws, to cause cash to be up-streamed to the parent in order to service its debt. Currently all of the hospitals (as well as some of the other operating entities) are designated as restricted affiliates, with the exception of Platte Valley Medical Center, which SCL Health affiliated with in 2015.

Bond covenants include a debt service coverage requirement of 1.0 times. Failure to comply results in a consultant call-in. Bonds backed by bank agreements have certain additional covenants, including a debt to capitalization covenant to not exceed 65%, and a rating covenant that is triggered upon a downgrade to below Baa2 (or BBB) by any rating agency. Bank debt currently consists of a $54 million direct placement, equal to 4% of SCL Health's total debt.

PROFILE

SCL Health is a Catholic, three-state health system with approximately $2.8 billion of operating revenues. SCL Health's operations are located primarily in Colorado, and Montana, and include: 90-bed Holy Rosary Healthcare, Miles City, MT; 67-bed St. James Healthcare, Butte, MT; 201-bed St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings, MT; 310-bed St. Mary's Hospital & Medical Center, Grand Junction, CO; 374-bed Saint Joseph Hospital, Denver, CO; 379-bed Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge, CO; 183-bed Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette, CO; and 70-bed Platte Valley Medical Center in Brighton, CO (numbers reflect staffed beds). SCL Health also operates three safety-net clinics in Kansas, and other various facilities in its primary markets.

