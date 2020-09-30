Moody's affirms Skandiabanken's A2 deposit ratings; stable outlook

Stockholm, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Skandiabanken AB's (Skandiabanken) deposit ratings of A2/P-1. Furthermore, the rating agency affirmed the baseline credit assessment (BCA) at baa2 and the adjusted BCA at a3. The counterparty risk assessment (CRA) and the counterparty risk ratings (CRR) were affirmed at Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr) and Aa3/P-1, respectively. The outlook on the long-term deposits remains stable.

The affirmation follows the transfer of ownership from Skandia Insurance Company Ltd. (SICL, A2 stable) to Livförsäkringsbolaget Skandia, ömsesidigt (Skandia Liv, A2 stable), announced on 30 September. The change in ownership does not trigger any change in Moody's assessment of affiliate support, the probability of which remains very high.

The full list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The primary drivers for the affirmation of the deposit ratings of A2 are; 1) the stable performance of Skandiabanken as a low risk mortgage lender in Sweden, resulting in a baa2 BCA; 2) a continued two notch uplift from affiliate support; and 3) a one notch uplift as indicated by Moody's advanced loss given failure analysis.

BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT

The affirmation of the baa2 BCA reflects the low risk profile of the bank and its stable performance during the pandemic. Despite a contraction in the Swedish economy, the bank reports very low, and unchanged, levels of problem loans, at 0.08% of gross loans, and strong capitalisation with tangible common equity to risk weighted assets (TCE/RWA) of 19.7%.

AFFILIATE SUPPORT

The a3 adjusted BCA incorporates our assessment of very high probability of support from the bank's parent Skandia Liv in case of need. The bank is an integrated part of the insurance group and Moody's expectation of a very high probability of support from Skandia Liv is the same as it historically expected in the case of need, from SICL. The very high probability of support translates into a two-notch uplift of the adjusted BCA above the BCA.

LOSS GIVEN FAILURE ANALYSIS

The affirmation of the deposit ratings at A2/P-1, reflects the one-notch positive uplift above the adjusted BCA due to the high volumes of loss absorbing obligations protecting depositors in case of failure.

The affirmation of the Counterparty Risk Assessment and Counterparty Risk Ratings at Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr) and Aa3/P-1 respectively, reflect three notches of uplift as indicated by Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis due to large volumes of loss absorbing liabilities protecting counterparties in case of failure. Three notches above the adjusted BCA is the maximum uplift possible in the LGF analysis.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on Skandiabanken's long-term deposit ratings reflects Moody's view that the bank's standalone performance will remain resilient during the next 12-18 months despite the challenges posed by the weakened operating environment. Furthermore, it reflects the stable outlook on the parent, Skandia Liv.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade to the rating of Skandia Liv could result in higher ratings on the bank. An upgrade to the bank's BCA, which could be the result of sustained low levels of problem loans during the economic downturn, increased recurring profitability and lower reliance on market funding, would not automatically lead to higher ratings.

Higher than expected issuances of senior unsecured or external senior non-preferred debt, with higher cushions of loss absorbing obligations as a result, could increase the uplift in the LGF analysis resulting in higher deposit ratings.

Factors that could result in a downgrade of ratings include: a significant deterioration in the standalone assessment of the bank leading to a downgrade of its BCA; or a downgrade to Skandia Liv's ratings leading to a reduced level of affiliate support uplift; or lower volumes of loss absorbing obligations leading to lower protection to depositors in case of failure.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Skandiabanken AB

Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed Aa3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Bank Deposits, Affirmed A2, Outlook Remains Stable

.... Short-term Bank Deposits, Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

