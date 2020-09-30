Moody's affirms Skandiabanken's A2 deposit ratings; stable outlook

Stockholm, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed Skandiabanken AB's (Skandiabanken) deposit ratings of A2/P-1.
Furthermore, the rating agency affirmed the baseline credit assessment
(BCA) at baa2 and the adjusted BCA at a3. The counterparty risk
assessment (CRA) and the counterparty risk ratings (CRR) were affirmed
at Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr) and Aa3/P-1, respectively.
The outlook on the long-term deposits remains stable.
The affirmation follows the transfer of ownership from Skandia Insurance
Company Ltd. (SICL, A2 stable) to Livförsäkringsbolaget
Skandia, ömsesidigt (Skandia Liv, A2 stable), announced
on 30 September. The change in ownership does not trigger any change
in Moody's assessment of affiliate support, the probability
of which remains very high.
The full list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this
press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The primary drivers for the affirmation of the deposit ratings of A2 are;
1) the stable performance of Skandiabanken as a low risk mortgage lender
in Sweden, resulting in a baa2 BCA; 2) a continued two notch
uplift from affiliate support; and 3) a one notch uplift as indicated
by Moody's advanced loss given failure analysis.
BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT
The affirmation of the baa2 BCA reflects the low risk profile of the bank
and its stable performance during the pandemic. Despite a contraction
in the Swedish economy, the bank reports very low, and unchanged,
levels of problem loans, at 0.08% of gross loans,
and strong capitalisation with tangible common equity to risk weighted
assets (TCE/RWA) of 19.7%.
AFFILIATE SUPPORT
The a3 adjusted BCA incorporates our assessment of very high probability
of support from the bank's parent Skandia Liv in case of need.
The bank is an integrated part of the insurance group and Moody's
expectation of a very high probability of support from Skandia Liv is
the same as it historically expected in the case of need, from SICL.
The very high probability of support translates into a two-notch
uplift of the adjusted BCA above the BCA.
LOSS GIVEN FAILURE ANALYSIS
The affirmation of the deposit ratings at A2/P-1, reflects
the one-notch positive uplift above the adjusted BCA due to the
high volumes of loss absorbing obligations protecting depositors in case
of failure.
The affirmation of the Counterparty Risk Assessment and Counterparty Risk
Ratings at Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr) and Aa3/P-1 respectively,
reflect three notches of uplift as indicated by Loss Given Failure (LGF)
analysis due to large volumes of loss absorbing liabilities protecting
counterparties in case of failure. Three notches above the adjusted
BCA is the maximum uplift possible in the LGF analysis.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on Skandiabanken's long-term deposit ratings
reflects Moody's view that the bank's standalone performance will remain
resilient during the next 12-18 months despite the challenges posed
by the weakened operating environment. Furthermore, it reflects
the stable outlook on the parent, Skandia Liv.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade to the rating of Skandia Liv could result in higher ratings
on the bank. An upgrade to the bank's BCA, which could
be the result of sustained low levels of problem loans during the economic
downturn, increased recurring profitability and lower reliance on
market funding, would not automatically lead to higher ratings.
Higher than expected issuances of senior unsecured or external senior
non-preferred debt, with higher cushions of loss absorbing
obligations as a result, could increase the uplift in the LGF analysis
resulting in higher deposit ratings.
Factors that could result in a downgrade of ratings include: a significant
deterioration in the standalone assessment of the bank leading to a downgrade
of its BCA; or a downgrade to Skandia Liv's ratings leading
to a reduced level of affiliate support uplift; or lower volumes
of loss absorbing obligations leading to lower protection to depositors
in case of failure.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Skandiabanken AB
Affirmations:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed a3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
baa2
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Aa3(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed Aa3
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed P-1
.... Long-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed A2, Outlook Remains Stable
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed P-1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Niclas Boheman
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
Sean Marion
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
