Moody's affirms Skillsoft's B2 CFR and first lien debt rating; outlook changed to stable

New York, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirms Skillsoft Finance II, Inc.'s ("Skillsoft") B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating, and the B2 rating on the company's senior secured term loan. The speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-2 is unchanged. The rating outlook is changed to stable from positive.

The change of outlook to stable from positive reflects the company's sale of SumTotal (for net proceeds of approximately $175 million), and uncertainty regarding the usage of proceeds. The outlook change also reflects challenges to the company's operating results, primarily to the Global Knowledge business, and the potential impacts of continued macroeconomic uncertainty. Because of this, Moody's expects leverage to remain within the 5.0x to 6.0x range in the next 12-18 months.

The following ratings were affected:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Skillsoft Finance II, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Skillsoft Finance II, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR reflects Skillsoft's relatively high pro forma debt to EBITDA (expected to be 5.0x-6.0x in the next 12-18 months). Skillsoft's credit profile benefits from the company's leading position in the corporate learning industry, a growing base of fairly predictable revenues from contracts, the increasing adoption of Percipio, Skillsoft's proprietary content delivery platform and a highly diversified customer base consisting of enterprise and small to medium sized business.

Skillsoft's credit profile also reflects the highly competitive, fragmented nature of the corporate learning market, which has low barriers to entry and a large selection of free content. The rating also considers the execution risk associated with the integration of multiple recent acquisitions, as well as ongoing business turnaround efforts after years of revenue declines. While Moody's expects the company will focus on de-leveraging, the company is acquisitive which could delay de-leveraging efforts.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Skillsoft's ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains organic revenue growth and leverage is sustained below 4.5x.

Skillsoft's ratings could be downgraded if performance deteriorates or if free cash flow generation declines such that liquidity is materially weakened. Ratings could also face downward pressure if leverage were expected to be sustained over 6.0x on other than a temporary basis.

Skillsoft's SGL-2 rating is supported by large cash balances from the proceeds of the SumTotal transaction in addition to the $43 million the company had on July 31, 2022. The company's unrated $75 million accounts receivable line has $35 million drawn as of July 31, 2022.

Skillsoft's ultimate parent is a public company. Moody's expects the company to maintain moderate financial policies balancing the interests of shareholders and creditors, as demonstrated by the Codecademy acquisition which was funded with a combination of debt, cash on hand and equity.

As a software company, Skillsoft's exposure to environmental risk is considered low to neutral. Social risks are considered moderate, in line with the software sector. Broadly, the main credit risks stemming from social issues are linked to data security, diversity in the workforce and access to highly skilled workers.

Skillsoft Finance II, Inc. is the debt issuing subsidiary of Skillsoft Corp. which provides cloud-based e-learning, in person training, learning management and human capital management software solutions for enterprises, government, and education customers through its Skillsoft, Global Knowledge, and Codecademy businesses. The company is expected to generate around $550 million in revenue in its fiscal year ending 2023 following the sale of SumTotal. Skillsoft is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

