Moody's affirms Smithfield Food's Ba1 CFR; outlook revised to positive

New York, July 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the ratings of Smithfield Foods, Inc. ("Smithfield"), including the Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and the Ba1 (LGD4) rating on the company's senior unsecured global notes. Moody's revised the outlook to positive from stable.

The outlook change to positive from stable reflects Smithfield's continued focus on maintaining a conservative financial policy and reducing balance sheet leverage. Moody's expects Smithfield's debt-to-EBITDA leverage to fall and remain below 2x in the next 12 to 18 months, driven mainly by debt repayment funded from the company's good free cash flow. The outlook revision also reflects Smithfield's continued focus on growing its value-added packaged meats business, which is a higher margin and more stable business with less commodity market volatility than hog production and processing. In fiscal 2021, the packaged meat business represented over 50% of the company's sales and nearly 90% of its operating profit.

Moody's affirmed the existing ratings because cost inflation, economic uncertainty in the US and Europe, and the company's predominant focus on a single protein (pork) create the potential for meaningful volatility in EBITDA and operating cash flow over the next two years. Smithfield's operating profits have continued to be volatile in recent years despite the focus on growing the packaged foods business since WH Group Limited (Baa2 stable) purchased the company in 2013. Moody's wants to continue to assess Smithfield's ability to expand the operating profit margin and dampen operating volatility through growth initiatives and cost discipline.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Smithfield Foods, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Smithfield Foods, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Smithfield's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating reflects its large scale and global leadership in hog production, fresh pork, and value-added packaged pork products. Additionally, the rating is also supported by the company's good liquidity and the positive fundamentals for the pork industry from growing global demand for protein. These strengths are balanced against high earnings volatility inherent in the protein processing industry, predominant protein focus on pork and financial obligations to parent, WH Group Limited, in the form of an ongoing dividend. Smithfield's high capital spending, working capital needs and the dividends to WH Group can limit and create volatility in free cash flow. Moody's expects Smithfield's debt-to-EBITDA leverage (2.1x as of March 2022) to fall below 2.0x over the next 12-to-18 months through debt reduction. The company is weighed down by event risk associated with possible acquisitions, pending litigation cases, as well as the recent CEO turnover and settlement associated with settling a price fixing case that elevate governance concerns.

Smithfield has good liquidity supported by $86 million of cash as of April 3, 2022 and roughly $2.2 billion of unused capacity on $2.8 billion of committed facilities (comprised of a $2.1 billion senior unsecured revolver, a $350 million accounts receivable securitization facility, and $319 million in international facilities) after factoring in borrowings and coverage of outstanding commercial paper. The senior unsecured revolver expires in May 2026, the accounts receivable securitization facility matures in 2023, and the international facilities have various maturities, the latest of which is in 2025. In addition, the company has four senior unsecured notes that mature in 2027-2031. Smithfield generated $499 million of free cash flow in the 12 months ended April 3, 2022 but free cash flow may be in a $100 million negative range in 2022 due to working capital needs, higher capital spending and an increase in dividends to WH Group.

Credit exposure to environmental risks is highly negative. Water management and natural capital are the key risks for the company, which is similar to other protein processors. Smithfield operates hog farms and also purchases pork products from third parties. Smithfield has to feed and nurture live animals on its wholly-owned farms, which necessitates use of agriculture-based feed, consumption of a lot of water, and investment and management to minimize the environmental effects of animal waste. Smithfield Foods has a goal to reappraise its entire US water supply footprint and adopt internationally recognized water stewardship standards by 2025. Smithfield also has a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its U.S. value chain 30% by 2030 and become carbon negative in all U.S. company-owned operations by 2030.

Smithfield Food's credit exposure to social considerations is highly negative, driven by risk factors related to responsible production. This is in line with other companies in the sector that produce consumable products. The company must actively manage a large and complex supply chain for live animals, pork, and feedstocks to ensure animal health and safety as well as sufficient volume and quality of raw materials used in its end products. As a pork processor, Smithfield Foods has food safety and quality measures that it must adhere to in order to prevent recalls or contamination. A meaningful portion of end products are supplied wholesale, but the company's focusing on growing its packaged meats business increases customer relations risk associated with branding and quality of end consumer products.

Credit exposure to governance considerations is moderately negative. Smithfield's financial policies are conservative; the company makes a priority of maintaining strong liquidity and modest financial leverage. Debt/EBITDA is generally managed at around 2.0x during normal operating conditions. The company's 100% ownership and control by WH Group is a governance weakness since it concentrates decision making. However, WH Group is conservatively leveraged and supports maintaining moderate leverage at Smithfield, which partially mitigates risks related to the ownership concentration.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The positive outlook reflects Moody's view that Smithfield's operating performance will continue to improve in the next 12 to 18 months. The outlook also reflects that the company will continue to have good liquidity, demonstrate concerted effort at reducing litigation risk and maintain a balanced financial policy. Moody's expects Smithfield's financial leverage (on a Moody's adjusted basis) to fall below 2.0x in the next 12-18 months and the company to generate positive free cash flow in 2023 and 2024 despite higher capital spending.

The ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 2.5x or if the company's liquidity deteriorates. Other events that could contribute to a downgrade include further coronavirus-related disruptions, cost inflation, a decline in demand for pork products relative to other proteins, prolonged trade disputes in key export markets, a disease outbreak or a major pork supply and demand imbalance.

A rating upgrade could occur if Smithfield maintains conservative financial policies including debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.0x and strong liquidity, comprised of a sizeable cash balance and at least $1 billion of liquidity including cash and undrawn committed multi-year bank facilities. In addition, the company would need to maintain overall earnings stability, continue to improve the EBITDA margin, and generate consistent and comfortably positive free cash flow while maintaining good reinvestment to be considered for an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Smithfield Foods, Inc., headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, is one of the world's largest vertically integrated protein companies. Smithfield primarily focuses on pork through production, processing and packaged foods though it also has a smaller poultry business. Net revenue during the last twelve months ended April 3, 2022 totaled approximately $18.1 billion. Smithfield's Hong Kong-based parent company, publicly-traded WH Group Limited, is an investment holding company that owns 100% of Smithfield along with 70.3% of publicly-traded Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co., Ltd. (Shuanghui; SZSE: 000895), the largest pork processor in China.

